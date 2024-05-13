Central MN High School Baseball Update

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

FOLEY FALCONS 10 MILACA/FC WOLVES 0

The Falcons defeated their conference rivals the Wolves, they out hit them five to one. They were aided by ten walks and they played solid defense. The Falcons starting pitcher was Bryce Gapinski, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Noah Gapinski threw two innings to close it out, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Bryce Gapinski, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Alex Jennissen went 2-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Brett Leabch was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Jaden Enerson earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Derek Dahmen earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Reed Hermanson was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and Wyatt Lueck earned a pair of walks. Trey Emmerich was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he earned a walk and Jake Molitor earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Wolves starting pitcher was Hunter Owverson, he threw three innings. He gave up four hits, six walks seven runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Brock Talberg threw two innings, he gave up one hit, three runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Zachary Wallace, he went 1-for-2 and Brian Martindale earned a walk.

PIERZ PIONEERS 5 PEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTS 0

The Pioneers defeated the Patriots, they out hit them five to no hits, including a double and a triple and they were aided by five walks. Brayden Haberman threw a no-hitter, he issued three walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Reese Young, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Chase Becker went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Weston Woitalla went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Braydon Haberman earned a walk and he scored a run. Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nate Solinger had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run, Joey Stuckmayer earned a walk and he scored a run and Max Barclay was hit by a pitch.

The Wolves starting pitcher was Conner Quale, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs and two walks. Kyle Kotzaska threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. B. Spiczka threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Clay Erickson, Colton McGuire and Kyle Katzaska all earned a walk.

ALBANY HUSKIES 8 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 1

The Huskies defeated their conference rivals the Flyers, they out hit them eight to five, including a pair of doubles and very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Landon Vogel, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run and he recored eight strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Nathan Sand, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ethan Meyer went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Eliot Allen earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Bennet Hylla went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Landon Vogel went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Keenan Dingmann earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Owen Sunderman went 1-for-3 and Elliot Burnett had a sacrifice fly, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs.

The Flyers starting pitcher was Charlie Smieja, he threw 4 1/3 innings. He gave up six hits, seven runs and two walks. Carter Oothoudt threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Flyers offense was led by Carter Gwost, he went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and he scored a run. Garrett Lindberg and Izaak Kalis both went 1-for-3 and Alex Thoma was hit by a pitch. Joey Welinski went 1-for-3 with a stolen base.

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 11 ACGC FALCONS 2

The Eagles defeated their conference rivals the Falcons, they out hit them nine to six. They were aided by ten walks and they played solid defense, in support of their pitchers. Colton Harff started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four singles, two runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Riley Geislinger threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he recored one strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Landon Neiman, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Nolan Haag went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and he earned a pair of walks and Riley Geislinger earned a pair of walks. Lane Harff went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs and Myles Haag was credited for a RBI. Max Geislinger had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Colton Harff scored a run. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Landen Reitmeier earned a walk. Carson Schmaltz went 1-for-2, he earned two walks had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Anthony Fink went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Bryce Neiman earned a walk, he was hit by pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Jonas Morrison, he threw four innings. He gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Marcus Forsythe threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs and five walks. Isaiah Renne threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and three walks.

The Falcons offense was led by Tucker Johnson, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Gage Degner scored a run. Jaxon Drange and Isaiah Renne both went 1-for-4 and Brody Straumann earned a walk. Jonas Morrison went 1-for-3 and Rowan Molinaro earned a walk. Eric Fester went 1-for-1, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.

ROYALTON ROYALS 7 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 2

The Royals defeated their conference rivals, they out hit them six to five, including three doubles. They were aided by ten walks and put up six big runs in the seventh inning. The Royals starting pitcher was Brady Yourczek, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Brady Yourczek, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Mathew Swenson went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Ethan Albright went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Marcus Hayes and John Bzdok both earned a walk, were credited for a RBI and both scored a run. Keaton Nelson earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Sean Schmidtbauer went 1-for-1 with a double and Brandon Trisko earned a pair of walks. Jonah Schneider earned three walks and he scored a run and Nick Leibold earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Cubs was Nathan Serbus, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, seven walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Hank Meyer gave up four runs and three walks.

The Cubs offense was led by Nate Serbus, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tate Winter went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Clay Faber went 1-for-3. Brandon Henkemeyer went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Bryant Knaus earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

ROYALTON ROYALS 10 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 6

The Royals defeated their conference rivals in game two of their double header, they were out hit seven to six. The Royals were aided by seven walks and they collected a pair of home runs and a double. Sean Schmidtbauer started on the mound. He threw four and 1/3 innings and gave up seven hits, six runs, issued one walk and recorded two strikeouts. Marcus Hayes threw two 1/3 innings in relief and recorded three strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Brady Yourczek, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned walk and he scored a trio of runs. Jonah Schnieder went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. John Bzdok went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Brandon Trisco went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Marcus Hayes earned a pair of walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Sean Schmidtbauer earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Nick Leibold scored a run. Ethan Albright went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base, a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Hunter Walburn, Matthew Swenson, Hunter Walburn and Keaton Nelson all earned a walk.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Brandon Henkemeyer, he threw four innings. He gave up three hits, six runs, seven walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tate Winter threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and two runs. Bryant Knaus threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and two walks.

The Cubs offense was led by Brandon Henkemeyer, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Clay Faber went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Ron Arnold went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Sam Anderson was hit by a pitch. Bryant Knaus went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Nathan Serbus earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.Tate Winter went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Hank Meyer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 4 MAPLE IRISH 0

The Huskers defeated their Conference rivals the Irish, they out hit them ten to three. Chase Lyon started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Will Pilarski threw one inning in relief, he issued a walk.

The Huskers offense was led by Chase Lyon, he went 2-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Dominick Hoikka went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Drew Lange went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base. Masyn Patrick went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run and Maverick Novitzki went 2-for-3. Jaxon Bartkowicz, Dierk Opatz and Luke Bieniek all went 1-for-3 and each scored a run.

The Irish starting pitcher was Gabe Jurgens, he threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Joey Gendreau, he went 1-for-2 with a double, a stolen base and he earned a walk. Danny Reilley and Wyatt Breimon both went 1-for-3 and Nick Jost earned a walk and a stolen base.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 6 NLS WILDCATS 0

The Bulldogs defeated their neighbors the Wildcats, they out hit them eight to one, including a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher was Esau Nelson, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up one single, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Josiah Utsch threw one inning to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Josiah Utsch, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for one RBI and he earned a walk. Reed Johnson and Brayden Vanderbeek both went 1-for-4 for a RBI and each scored a run. Abe Brunner went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Brayden Pung scored a run. Esau Nelson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Bryce Vanderbeek earned a walk. Isaac Lieser went 2-for-4 with a double and Brandon Carlson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Wildcats was Grant Paffrath, he threw five innings. He gave up eight his, six runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Chris Schnieder threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

Carson McCain went 1-for-2 with a walk and Cole Laughlin earned a walk. Chris Schnieder and Nolan Johnson both earned a pair of walks.

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 6 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 3

The Storm defeated their conference foes the Otters, they out hit them six to two, including a pair of doubles. They were aided by seven walks, this gave the Storm pitcher good support. Ethan Swanson started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Ben Rothstein threw one inning to close it out, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Storm offense was led by Brody Sabin, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and Logan Bauer went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Shea Koster went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Kade Gibbons earned a walk. Ben Rothstein went 2-for-2 with a double and he earned a pair of walks and Vincent Murn earned a walk and he scored a run. Mason Fincher earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run, Ethan Swanson earned a walk and E. Mader had a trio of stolen bases.

The Otters starting pitcher was Isaac Ellison, he threw 3 1/3 innings. He gave up three hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. l. King threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. H. Bethel threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Otters offense was led by Brant Scheuerman, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Logan Larson scored a run. Carston Fronning went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ethan Gronwold had a walk, he was hit by a pitch, a stolen base and he scored a run, Hunter Powers earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Griffin Boboligan had a stolen base.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 9 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 0

The Crush defeated their conference rivals the Sabres, they out hit them seven to six, including a double. Kayden Mork started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Elijah Novak threw two innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Drew Lieser, he went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jackson Sheetz went 1-for-1 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Ben Schmitt went 1-for-3 for three RBIs and he earned a walk and Parker Schulz earned a walk and he scored a run. Colton Palmer went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Hess went 2-for-3 and he scored three runs and Max Kiffmeyer went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Sabres was Brett Schlangen, he threw four innings. He gave up six hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Cole Swenson threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Sabres offense was led by Keaton Landowski, he went 1-for-1 with a double, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Will Thompson went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk and Levi Frieler earned a walk. Wes Johnson went 2-for-3, Brady Thompson and Will Brinkerhoff both went 1-for-3.

FRIDAY MAY 10th GAMES

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS 6 ROYALTON ROYALS 2

The Jaguars defeated their conference rivals the Royals, they out hit them eight to seven. The Jaguars starting pitcher was Aiden Mueller, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Luke Dingmann threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Jaguars offense was led by Ethan Mueller, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Kaden DeRoo went 3-for-3 and he scored a run and Brett DeRoo went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Ryan Jensen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Luke Dingmann went went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Luke Illies earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher was Marcus Hayes, he threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Keaton Nelson threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Matt Swenson, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Marcus Hayes went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Keaton Nelson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Ethan Albright went 1-for-4 with three stolen bases and he scored a run. John Bzdok went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Brady Yourczek earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Nick Leibold earned a walk.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 6 KIMBALL CUBS 3

The Huskers defeated their conference rivals the Cubs, they out hit them eight to six, including a pair of triples and a double. Their starting pitcher was Dominick Hoikka, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. David Heinen threw two innings in relief, he recorded five strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Drew Lange, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Bieniek went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Dierks Opatz went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Chase Lyon scored a run. Dominick Hoikka went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Masyn Patrick was hit by a pitch, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Clay Faber, he threw 6 1/3 innings. He gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Hank Meyer threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Nathan Serbus, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Brandon Henkemeyer scored a run. Clay Faber went 2-for-4 with a double and Tate Winter went 1-for-3. Ronnie Arnold went 1-for-3 with a triple and Hank Meyer was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Bryant Knaus went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run.

MAPLE LAKE IRISH 4 ROYALTON ROYALS 2

The Irish defeated their conference rivals, the Royals. They out hit them nine to two, including a home run and a triple. The Irish starting pitcher was Jackson Clapp, he threw four innings. He gave up one hit, two runs, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Nick Jost threw three innings, he gave up one hit, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Irish offense was led by Nathan Zander, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a triple for two RBIs, he scored a pair of runs and he had a stolen base. Danny Reiley went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and earned a walk and Nick Jost earned a walk. Joey Gendreau went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Jackson Clapp earned a walk. Luke Goetz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Wyatt Breiman went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch.

The Royals starting pitcher was Jonah Schneider, he threw five innings. He gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Matt Swenson threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by John Bzdok, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and two stolen bases. Matt Swenson went 1-for-3 and Keaton Nelson earned two walks. Ethan Albright earned a pair of walks and Brady Yourczek earned a walk. Jonah Schneider earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Brandon Trisko earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Matt Swenson went 1-for-3 and Sean Schmidtbauer earned two walks and he scored two runs.

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

ALBANY HUSKIES 2 ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 1

The Huskies defeated their conference rivals the Crusaders in a very good pitcher dual. The Huskies out hit the Crusaders five to four, they put up their two runs in the sixth inning. Elliot Burnett started the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Elliot Burnett, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for their two big RBIs. Ethan Meyer went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Zach Birr went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk. Landon Vogel went 1-for-3, Nathan Sand and Owen Sunderman both earned a walk.

The Crusaders starting pitcher was John Brew, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Jack Hamak threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Crusaders offense was led by Tanner Staller, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Nolan Bigauette had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Henry Schloe went 2-for-3, Jacob Oliver went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Caden Johnson had a stolen base.

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

ROCORI SPARTANS 9 BRAINERD WARRIORS 1

The Spartans defeated their conference rivals the Warriors, they out hit them eight to five. This included two home runs and two doubles and they were aided by six walks. Jacob Stalboerger started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Kaden Rausch closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up one hit.

The Spartans offense was led by Kaden Rausch, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Max Fredin went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and Hunter Fuchs earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Jacob Stalboerger went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Noah Ulmscheid went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Jace Griffin went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Zander Folkerts went 1-for-3. Jack Boos went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tyler Prom earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Alex Maddox scored a run.

The Warriors starting pitcher was Tristan Wilson, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits six runs, four walks and he recored two strikeouts. Kyler Carlson threw one inning, he gave up one hit, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Aubreya Marcello threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Maverick Badeaux, he went 1-for-1 for a RBI and a walk and Griff Bartkomount went 1-for-3. Brandon Amundson went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Braxton Tautges went 1-for-3 with a double and Eli Tautges went 1-for-3.

WILLMAR CARDINALS 8 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 3

The Cardinals defeated their conference rivals the Storm, they out hit them eleven to six. This included four doubles and they were aided by seven walks and a some early mis-plays. The starting pitcher for the Cardinals was Dylan Stuska, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Landan Ogdahl, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Reese Christianson earned a walk and he scored a run. Conlan Carlson went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Mason Thole went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Jordan Ellingson earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Madsen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Braeden Fagerlie went 1-for-3 he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Staska went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and a stolen base and Cullen Gregory went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Storm starting pitcher was Rylan Robinson, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Ben Rothstein threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Storm offense was led by Shea Koster, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Brody Sabin went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Nolan Hemker went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Vincent Murn went 1-for-2. Logan Bauer earned a walk and he scored a run and Ethan Martin earned a walk.

NON-CONFERENCE

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 13 DETROIT LAKES LAKERS 2

The Flyers defeated the Lakers, they out hit them ten to four, including three home runs and three doubles. they were aided by ten walks and they had a big second inning, they put up five runs. The Flyers starting pitcher was Izaak Kalis, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Carter Gwost, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and two doubles, four RBIs, he scored four runs, he was hit by a pitch and he had a pair of stolen bases. Carter Oothoudt went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and and Jacob Dahlberg went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Braxten Santala went 1-for-3 with a home run for one RBI and Bobby Towle was hit by a pitch. Alex Thoma went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Charlie Smieja went 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Garrett Lundberg went 1-for-2, he earned three walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Izaak Kalis earned two walks and he scored a run, Joey Welinski earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Henry Peeters, he threw two innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Will Martin threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Ross Hansen threw one inning, he gave up one run and three walks. Kael McArthur threw one inning, he gave up two runs. The Lakers offense was led by Noah Rieber, he went 2-for-3 and Alex Specht went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Cody Bartness went 1-for-2, he scored a run and he was hit by a pitch, Ryan Sillseth scored a run and Chase Eckhoff had a walk.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 13 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 7

The Flyers defeated the former conference rivals the Otters, they out hit them ten to eight. This included two doubles and a home run and they were aided by eight walks and they put up five big runs in the fifth inning. Joey Welinski started on the mound for the Flyers; he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Carter Gwost went 2-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned two walks, scored a trio of runs, he had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Carter Oothoudt went 3-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Alex Thoma went 1-for-4 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Bobby Toure earned three walks, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a quad of runs. Braton Santan went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Andy Flood went 1-for-1. Garrett Lindberg was hit twice by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Joey Welinski went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Izaak Kalis went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run.

The. Otters starting pitcher was Carston Fronning, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Hunter Powers threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Alex Ellison threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Otters offense was led by Grffin Babolian, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs Brant Scheuerman went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Carston Fronning had a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he had a walk. Levi King went 2-for-3 and he scored two runs and Hunter Powers went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Ethan Gronwald went 1-for-4 and Henry Bethel went 1-for-2, with a walk and he scored two runs.

PIERZ PIONEERS 5 MELROSE DUTCHMEN 1

The Pioneers defeated their foe the Dutchmen, they were out hit by the Dutchmen eight to four. They did collect a double and a triple and they were aided by six walks. The Pioneers starting pitcher was Reese Young, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Max Barclay threw one inning, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Weston Woitalla, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Reese Young earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brayden Haberman went 1-for-2 with a triple for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Nate Sabingan earned a walk. Bo Woitalla went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Kaden Kruschek earned a walk. Chase Becker had a sacrifice bunt, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Max Barclay earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run.

The Dutchmen starting pitcher was Issac Rosenberger, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, six walks and and he recorded six strikeouts and Owen Funk threw two innings in relief. Their offense was led by Brayton Bomeier, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Anthony Berscheit went 1-for-4. Weston Middendorf went 2-for-2 for a RBI and Ryan Herdering went 1-for-3. Connor Anderson went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI.

CHAMPLIN PARK REBELS 8 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 2

The Rebels defeated their foe the Sabres, they out hit them ten to six, their starting pitcher was Nick Carlson, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Chase Oxborough threw two innings, he gave up a walk and he recorded a strikeout and Tanner Wylie threw one inning, he retired the three batters he faced.

The Rebels offense was led by Nick Carlson, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Max Janiach went 3-for-3 for two RBIs and Brady Schornstein went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Rhys George went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Cal Ockuly had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a walk and Chase Oxborough was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI.

The Sabres starting pitcher was Will Thompson, he threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Their offense was led by Brenden Boesen, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Eli Hanson earned a walk. Carter Stutsman went 2-for-3 with a double and Brett Schlangen went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Austin Lahr went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run.

FOLEY FALCONS 29 OSAKIS SILVERSTREAKS 3

The Falcons defeated their foe the Silverstreaks, they out hit them twenty two to four, including one home run and six doubles. The starting pitcher for the Falcons as Josiah Peterson, he threw two innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Chase Dehler threw one inning, he gave up two hits, and one run and Noah Gapinski threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex Jennissen threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Falcons offense was a led by Josiah Peterson, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for five RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Bryce Gapinski went 4-for-5 for four RBIs, he scored four runs, earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Brett Leabch went 3-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Trey Emmerich went 4-for-5 with four doubles for five RBIs and he scored a trio of runs and he earned a walk. Reed Hermanson went 2-for-6 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Jayden Enerson went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Noah Gapinski went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Jace Molitor went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Jennissen went 1-for-2, with a double, he scored three runs, and he had three stolen bases. Keegan Frisbee earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Chase Dehler earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Derek Dahmen went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a trio of runs and Tyler Wilhelmi and Jordan Landowski both scored a run.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was K. Mages, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up eight hits and ten runs. W. Klimek threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Their offense was led by W. Sell, he went 1-for-3 with a double and W. Klimek went 1-for-2 for two RBIs. G. Mages went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run G. Staloch went 1-for-2.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 6 BIG LAKE HORNETS 2

The Flyers from the Granite Ridge Conference defeated their foe from the Mississippi 8 Conference the Hornets. They out hit them eight to six, including three doubles, their starting pitcher was Peter Knopik, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Charlie Smieja, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Carter Gwost went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Bobby Toure went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Joey Welinski went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Braxten Santala earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Thoma went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and Garrett Lindberg went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Hornets starting pitcher was Owen Wilczek, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. The offense was led by Jackson LaRoche, he went 2-for-3 and Trenton Throolin had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Owen Wilczek went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Isaiah Terlinder went 1-for-3. Jaxyn Tschritter went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Blayn Varner was hit twice by a pitch and Brenden Goedker went 1-for-4.

BBE JAGUARS 7 BRANDON-EVANSVILLE CHARGERS 0

The Jaguars from the Central MN. Conference defeated the Chargers from the West Central Conference. They out hit them ten to three, including three doubles and a pair of triples. Luke Illies started on the mound for the Jaguars, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Luke Dingmann, he went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Kaden DeRoo went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Brett DeRoo went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a pair of walks. Jack Lundberg went 2-for-3 with a triple and he scored a pair of runs and Jordan Herickhoff had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk. Aiden Mueller went 2-for-2 and he earned a walk, Ethan Mueller went 1-for-4 with a double and Luke Illies went 1-for-4.

The Chargers starting pitcher was L. Sullivan, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. L. Fuller threw one inning, he gave up three hits and three runs. The offense was led by R. Perleberg, went 2-for-2 with a double, three stolen bases and a walk. K. Englund went 1-for-3 with a double and S. Toenjes had a walk.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELORSA JAGUARS 11 HANCOCK OWLS 0

The Jaguars from the Central Mn. Conference defeated the Owls, they out hit them nine to no hits. The Jaguars collected a home run and a double in support of Kaden DeRoo, he started on the mound for the Jaguars. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He issued one walk, no hits and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Luke Dingmann, he went 2-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Brett DeRoo went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Kaden DeRoo went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Luke Illies earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Mueller went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Aiden Mueller went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jackson Lundberg went 1-for-2 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs and Braeden Michels had a pair of stolen bases. Ryan Jensen was credited for a RBI and Lance Rademacher had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs.

The starting pitcher for the Owls was G. Sales, he threw three innings, he gave up ten hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. D. Curfman threw one inning, he gave up a hit, one run and he gave up a walk. D. Curfman earned a walk for the Owls.