ROCORI High School will install a turf football field this fall thanks to the generosity of local businesses. The installation is set to begin as soon as this week.

ROCORI Activities Director Joel Baumgarten joined WJON Wednesday to discuss the turf, the fall sports that are happening now, the outlook for a fall football season and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.