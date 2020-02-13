Rocori, St. Cloud, Sartell Competing at State Dance Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS -- All roads lead to Minneapolis this weekend as the best high school dance teams in the state will be competing at Target Center. The State Girls Dance Team Tournament is Friday and Saturday.

The Jazz competition is Friday, while the High Kick competition will take place Saturday.

Rocori, St. Cloud Tech and Sartell-St. Stephen will represent central Minnesota in each category.

Last year, Sartell-St. Stephen took home the Class "AA" title in the High Kick Division and finished 3rd in the Class "AA" Jazz Division.

The competition for Class "AA" starts at 2:00 p.m. both days, with the finals at 7:15 p.m.