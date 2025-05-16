ROCORI Finds Interim Head Football Coach
ROCORI High School has named Coach Greg Enz the interim Head Football Coach for the Spartans in 2025. Activities Director Mitch Dorr says Coach Enz has a wealth of football experience with over 25+ years of football coaching experience, including 20+ years as a head coach in Wisconsin.
Enz's accomplishments include two Conference Coach of the Year awards, eight Conference Titles, and numerous playoff wins in a very successful coaching career.
Coach Enz joined the Rocori Spartan Football staff in 2024. Dorr says he will help the Spartans make a smooth transition during this late Spring / early Summer coaching change.
Enz replaces James Herberg, who took an assistant defensive coaching position with St. John's University this week.