ROCORI Softball Falls in State Quarters

The ROCORI Softball team lost 10-0 in 5 innings to top seeded Mankato East Thursday in the Class 3-A State Tournament quarterfinals at Caswell Park in Mankato. Mankato East scored 2 runs apiece in the 1st and 2nd innings and then 6 runs in the 5th inning to secure the win.

Madison Terres, Maggie Primus and Jordyn Illies each had 1 hit for the Spartans. Jessia Boos allowed 11 hits and 7 earned runs in 4 1/3 innings to take the loss for ROCORI.

The Spartans will play in the consolation semifinals at 6 p.m. tonight against Becker.