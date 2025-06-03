ROCORI will be making their 4th straight appearance in the Class 3-A State Softball Tournament today in North Mankato. The Spartans captured the Section 8-3-A championship after posting an 8-0 win over Alexandria last Thursday. ROCORI defeated Hutchinson 10-3 and Alexandria 13-0 earlier in the section playoffs last week.

ROCORI in State Tourney Last Season

ROCORI earned the consolation title in 2024 after going 0-2 in the state tournament in both 2022 and 2023. The last time ROCORI did not win the section title was in 2021 when Becker won the section that season. Becker and ROCORI are no longer in the same section. In fact ROCORI will play Becker in the Class 3-A State Tournament Quarterfinals Tuesday at 5:00pm (originally 12:30) in North Mankato. The Spartans are the #5 seed, while Becker is the #4 seed. ROCORI and Becker have not played a regular season game against one another but they did play a scrimmage prior to the season.

Sauer on Becker

ROCORI head coach Derek Sauer joined me on WJON. Sauer says Becker is a well taught team, has good team speed and solid pitching. He indicates Becker also comes out of a good section and head coach Jason Baune deserved credit for getting them to State. Jaimee Cook is Becker's top pitcher. She is cousins with ROCORI top pitcher Jessica Boos. Sauer says a couple of years ago they faced off in the 2nd game (consolation semifinals) of the state tournament, a game Becker won.

ROCORI Leaders

Sauer says they have 6 leaders on this year's team. He indicates he chose not to have captains this year for that specific reason. Sauer says all season long they've had contributions throughout their lineup. He says key contributors include 2nd baseman Jordyn Illies who has a knack for getting on base as a hitter and being hit by pitch. Other key hitters include Sophia Hess and Jessica Boos. Sauer says both have been really good in terms of clutch hits and numerous extra base hits. Sauer also highlighted Hailey Salzbrun and Abby Storms.

ROCORI 2025 Softball Roster:

Number Name Position Year 2 ITEN, MYA 12 3 ILLIES, JORDYN 12 4 FUCHS, ASHLYN 11 5 HESSE, MADYSON 12 6 BERGER, AUBREY 11 9 STORMS, ABBY 11 10 GROINUS, SAMANTHA 11 12 BOOS, JESSICA 11 13 HENNEN, HAILEY 11 14 SUFKA, SAMANTHA 12 18 HESS, SOPHIA 12 22/21 MOLITOR, MADILYN 12 23 SALZBRUN, HAILEY 11

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Derek Sauer, click below.