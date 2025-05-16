ROCORI Football Coach James Herberg Hired As SJU Assistant

St. John's University has announced the hiring of James Herberg as a defensive assistant coach with the football team. Herberg was a defensive assistant with ROCORI from 2009-2017 and was the team's head coach from 2018-2024.

Herberg will coach defensive backs and help with recruiting for the Johnnies.

"I have watched his teams over the years and have always been impressed with his coaching style. They are always well-coached, fundamentally sound and play the game the right way," Johnnies head coach Gary Fasching said on the Johnnies' website. "James understands how to build winning teams and how to build young men of character. James will coach our defensive backs and will be a dynamic recruiter for our program. He will be a great addition to our staff."

The Spartans made eight appearances in the state tournament with Herberg on the sidelines as an assistant or head coach, winning titles in 2011 and 2019 and finishing in second place in 2023.

"I am incredibly blessed to be joining the Saint John's football staff and the tradition it carries with it," Herberg said on the SJU website. "Moving up to college coaching has always been a long-term goal of mine if the right situation presented itself. Saint John's was always the top choice, and this can only be described as a dream job for me. I want to thank God for bringing me and my family's journey to Collegeville and I look forward to building strong relationships with the people at this remarkable university."

Herberg posted an impressive 50-23 overall record as head coach with ROCORI and was 6-3 last season. A native of Cold Spring, Herberg is a Gustavus Adolphus graduate.