New St. Cloud State men's hockey coach Nick Oliver has decided to keep it local when it comes to his latest assistant coach hire. Sartell's Spencer Meier has been named to Oliver's staff for the 2026-27 season.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome Spencer Meier back to St. Cloud State and Husky Hockey,” said Oliver in a SCSU press release. “Spencer was a highly respected three-year captain and embodies everything we want our players and program to represent. During Spencer’s time as a player, I had the opportunity to see his character, work ethic and selfless leadership firsthand. Spencer will have a great impact on developing our current players and connecting with future Huskies. We look forward to getting started as a staff.”

SARTELL SUPERSTAR

Meier starred as a player at Sartell-St. Stephen High School from 2013-2017 and finished his four-year varsity career as the school's all-time assist leader and as the highest-scoring defenseman in school history.

After a season with the Fargo Force, whom he helped to a Clark Cup championship, Meier made his way to St. Cloud State to play five seasons with his hometown college.

HUSKIES CAPTAIN

With the Huskies, Meier played 171 games (fourth-most in team history), helped the team to four NCAA Tournaments (three with Meier as team captain) and one NCAA championship game.

Meier earned the 2022-23 National Collegiate Hockey Conference Sportsmanship Award and was named a HHA Hockey Humanitarian Award finalist.

COACHING CAREER

After his collegiate career Meier spent a season with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingers before embarking on a coaching career. Meier has spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach at Sartell-St. Stephen under coach Ryan Hacker and helped the Sabres to back-to-back conference championships and an appearance in the Section 6A championship game this past season.

“I’m so excited to be back at St. Cloud State,” said Meier in a statement released by SCSU. “From watching games here as a kid, to having the opportunity to wear the jersey as a player, and now returning as a coach, it truly feels full circle. I’m very grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Nick and the staff he’s built. Go Huskies!”