Rio Olympics Recap Day 6: Michael Phelps & Simone Biles Win Gold

U.S. swimming legend Michael Phelps added to his staggering gold medal collection, and American gymnast Simone Biles certified her greatness in gold at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janiero, Brazil on Thursday. Here’s a recap of the day’s action:

Michael Phelps, Simone Manuel and Ryan Murphy Strike Gold For U.S.

American Michael Phelps dominated the field in the men's 200-meter individual medley on Thursday night. The easy win gave Phelps his 22nd career Olympic gold medal — and 26th overall. Kosuke Hagino of Japan won the silver medal, with Wang Shun of China capturing the bronze. Decorated U.S. swimmer Ryan Lochte finished fifth.

Simone Manuel tied Canada's Penny Oleksiak for the gold medal in the women's 100-meter freestyle, and became the first African-American woman to win an individual Olympic swimming medal. The duo won in an Olympic record time of 52.70. Sweden’s Sarah Sjöström took the bronze.

American Ryan Murphy captured his second gold medal of the Rio Games by winning the men's 200-meter backstroke. Australia’s Mitch Larkin won the silver, and Russia’s Evgeny Rylov earned the bronze. Murphy won the 100-meter backstroke earlier in the week.

Simone Biles Is Awesome

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles won the women’s individual all-around gold medal at the Rio Games on Thursday in dominant fashion. Her 2.1-point margin of victory was greater than the combined margin of her three world all-around title wins (2.075). American teammate Aly Raisman was Biles only true competition, but she settled for silver. Aliya Mustafina of Russia won bronze.

Biles became the fourth consecutive American to win the Olympic gold medal in women's gymnastics individual all-around, joining Gabby Douglas (2012), Nastia Liukin (2008) and Carly Patterson (2004).

Fiji Rugby Team Wins First-Ever Olympic Medal

Fiji crushed Great Britain, 43-7, in the finals of the men’s rugby sevens on Thursday. The resounding victory gave the South Pacific island nation its first-ever Olympic medal in a sport that hasn’t been at the Olympics since 1924. The Fijians led 29-0 at half en route to the win. South Africa beat Japan, 54-14, for the bronze medal.

Other Notable Olympic Moments

• American Kayla Harrison won gold by defeating Audrey Tcheumeo of France in the women’s 78kg judo final. Mayra Aguiar of Brazil captured the bronze.

• British golfer Justin Rose made the first hole-in-one in modern Olympic golf history on Thursday. Rose ended the day at 4 under par, tied for fourth behind leader Marcus Fraser of Australia.

Medal Count

The Americans continued to lead the overall medal count, with China and Japan in pursuit.

United States: 38 | 16 gold; 12 silver; 10 bronze

China: 30 | 11 gold; 8 silver; 11 bronze

Japan: 22 | 7 gold; 2 silver; 13 bronze

Russia: 19 | 4 gold; 8 silver; 7 bronze

Great Britain: 16 | 4 gold; 6 silver; 6 bronze

