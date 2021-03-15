Report: Gophers Part Ways With Basketball Coach Richard Pitino

The University of Minnesota has decided to part ways with men's basketball coach Richard Pitino after eight seasons, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman on Twitter. The moves comes on the heels of a disappointing 2020-21 season that saw the Gophers start 10-2 but finish the year 18-19 overall.

Gophers Athletic Director Norwood Teague hired Pitino in April of 2013 after he had lead Florida International to an 18-14 record in his only season of previous head coaching experience before Minnesota.

On the court it was a mixed bag for Pitino's Gophers, who finishes his tenure with a record of 141-123 overall but a mark of 48-82 in Big Ten Conference games.

The high points under Pitino included an NIT championship in 2014, an NCAA Tournament selection in 2017 and an NCAA Tournament win in 2019.

The lows included a pair of winless Big Ten road seasons in 2015-16 and this past season, and a low percentage of success against conference opponents.

According to the Star Tribune, Pitino is owed a $1.75 million buyout if he is fired before April 30th. Goodman, who originally reported the Pitino dismissal Monday, says that the now former Gopher coach is an immediate front runner for the head coaching job at New Mexico.