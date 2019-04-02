REPORT: Blake Lizotte Leaving SCSU Hockey Early

According to NHL writer John Hoven, St. Cloud State sophomore Blake Lizotte will leave the Huskies to sign a pro deal with the Los Angeles Kings.

Lizotte played in 37 games this season for SCSU, scoring 42 points including 14 goals. The 42 points were second only to Patrick Newell, who recently signed with the New York Rangers.

With nine seniors leaving the program, plus Lizotte and Ryan Poehling leaving early so far, coach Brett Larson will have some holes to fill in his sophomore season as head coach.