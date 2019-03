The Cincinnati Reds downed the Twins 8-2 Sunday to take 2 out of 3 over the weekend. Jose Berrios got hammered for 5 hits, 3 walks and 4 earned runs over 3 innings to take the loss and drop to 2-3.

Tyler Mahle threw 6 1/3 innings with 1 earned run allowed for the win. Jason Castro went 2-4 with a run scored and 1 RBI and Joe Mauer was 1-3 with 1 RBI.

The Twins drop to 9-14 and will host the Blue Jays at 7:10, pregame at 6:30 on WJON.