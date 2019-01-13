Red Wings Outplay Wild in 5-2 Win

The Minnesota Wild lost 5-2 to the Detroit Red Wings Saturday night. Tyler Bertuzzi scored 3 goals and former Wild player Thomas Vanek added 2 goals for Detroit. Luke Kunin and Nino Niederreiter each scored a goal for the Wild and Devan Dubnyk had 32 saves. The Wild were outshot 37-18.

The Wild are 22-19-3 and with 47 points are holding on to the last wildcard spot in the Western Conference, 1 point better than Anaheim.

The Wild play at Philadelphia Monday night at 6:00 p.m., pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 5:45.