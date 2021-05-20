Souhan; Twins Turnaround Could Still Happen [PODCAST]

The Twins are 14-27 entering play today after a 2-1 loss to the White Sox at Target Field Wednesday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says even though the Twins have dug themselves a deep hole here in May there is hope on the horizon. He says Alex Kirilloff is on a rehab assignment and could be back with the team soon and Byron Buxton may only be a few weeks away from returning from injury. Miguel Sano showed signs on Tuesday of coming out of his season long slump with a 3-home run game. Jim says it won't be easy for the Twins to get back in the race but it still could happen. If it doesn't he expects the Twins to trade some players at the trade deadline.

Jim commented on his column in the Star Tribune today about Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli. He says he disagrees with plenty of things Baldelli has done this year like resting his top players too much and his handling of his starting pitching and the bullpen. He says Rocco isn't doing anything different this year as opposed to the successful years he had in 2019 and 2020.

The Minnesota Wild host Vegas tonight in Game 3 in their NHL first round best of 7 series. Jim says there is a chance Zach Parise is active for tonight's game. He says Parise is better than Marcus Johansson so if Parise is a healthy scratch again tonight the reason may not have anything to do with hockey. Jim says the Wild are faced with solving hot goalie Marc-Andre Fleury who's only allowed 2 goals in the series to this point. The series is tied 1-1. Game 4 will be in St. Paul Saturday and Game 5 will be in Vegas Monday. Hear the Wild playoff games on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

