Souhan; Kaprizov Could Be Top Player in the NHL [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild host Vegas tonight at 7:00, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite Ctiy at 6:45. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says rookie Kirill Kaprizov could be a top 10 player in the NHL. Souhan says Kaprizov could score even more goals than he is already as he matures as a player. He says Kaprizov is looking to pass more often than he needs to. The Wild have already clinched a playoff spot and get another crack at division leader Vegas tonight. The Wild are 5-0 against Vegas this season.

The Twins lost 6-3 in 10 innings at home against Texas Tuesday night. The bullpen failed the Twins again. Jim says Taylor Rogers was asked to get 6 outs and only retired 4 while surrendering the lead. He says left hander Brandon Waddell, who pitched the 10th inning, shouldn't be in the major leagues. Jim says trying Jorge Alcala or Hansel Robles in the 9th inning could be a good idea. Souhan says the Twins' outlook appeared great after their win Monday night but isn't looking so good now with injuries to Luis Arraez and Alex Kirilloff. Arraez is on the 7-day concussion list while Souhan says Kirilloff is likely headed to the 10-day IL with a wrist injury.

The Vikings added undrafted rookie free agent kicker Riley Patterson from Memphis after the draft. Jim says he'll compete with Greg Joseph for the Vikings kicking job. Souhan says it is also possible that the Vikings will add another veteran to compete with the two young guys.

The Green Bay Packers have a problem with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers appears to want out of Green Bay. Jim says the Packers may be forced to trade him and Denver would be a logical destination.

Get our free mobile app