Souhan; Wild The Better Team the Last 4 Periods [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild stayed alive in their first round NHL playoff series with a 3-0 win over Vegas in Game 6 Wednesday night to force a deciding Game 7 Friday night at 8 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 7:45. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Wild have been the better team in this series the last 4 periods going back to Game 5. Souhan says this series has gone back and forth with games 1 and 2 being fairly even. Vegas dominated games 3 and 4 and the Wild have fought back in this series by playing better in Games 5 and 6. Jim says Zach Parise has played a significant role in Minnesota's resurgence. Listen below.

The Twins have won 4 games in a row after posting a 3-2 victory over Baltimore Wednesday afternoon. Jim says the Twins are clearly playing better. He says Michael Pineda pitching well is a good sign after he returned from injury. Souhan says Miguel Sano has shown a tendency to strikeout 4 or 5 times and then come up with a big hit which is what he did Wednesday with a 3-run home run. Jim says he thought Sano would become an all-around hitter but that just happened and it may not. He says Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach could be first base options for the Twins in the future.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is being sued by a minority owner Meyer Orbach for the sale agreement of the Wolves/Lynx to the group headed by Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez because the contract doesn't prohibit the new owners from moving the team out of Minnesota. Jim says insuring the team wouldn't be moved was never part of the deal. He says the NBA most likely won't want the Wolves/Lynx to move out of Minnesota.

Viking defensive end Danielle Hunter was not present at the Vikings OTAs Monday. Jim says this isn't necessary a reason to worry because veteran player often find ways to miss this events.

