Red Sox Top Twins Sunday

The Boston Red Sox beat the Twins 8-5 Sunday afternoon in an exhibition game at Jet Blue Park. The Twins are winless so far this spring.

Max Kepler led an early inning offensive outburst with a pair of home runs in his only two at-bats of the game. The Twins' right fielder blasted his first home run to lead off the game, then sent another into the seats in the second inning.

New Twins pitcher Martin Perez got the start and allowed two runs on three hits in two innings pitched. Blake Parker, Trevor May, Addison Reed and Austin Adams all contributed scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

New acquisition Tim Collins struggled for Minnesota, allowing two runs on two hits and two hits, while Pat Dean allowed four earned runs in the eighth inning to take the loss.

The Twins will host the Baltimore Orioles Monday afternoon in Ft. Myers. First pitch is set for noon.