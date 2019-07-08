Rangers Edge Twins in 11 Innings

The Twins go into the All Star break with a 5 1/2 game lead on Cleveland after falling 4-1 in 11 innings at home against Texas yesterday afternoon. Rougned Odor hit a 3-run home run off Adelberto Mejia in the 11th to put Texas on top. Byron Buxton drove in Miguel Sano from 1st base with a triple to give the Twins a 1-0 lead in the 2nd inning.

Mitch Garver and Miguel Sano each had 2 hits for the Twins. Devin Smeltzer was used as the primary pitcher. He threw 4 1/3 innings with 5 hits and 1 earned run.

The Twins are 56-33 and are now on the MLB All Star break. Minnesota is off until Friday when they play at Cleveland at 6:10, pregame on WJON at 5:30.