Prep Wrestling Update – March 8th, 2021

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

You can get more of your wrestling news and results at www.theguillotine.com and more info on our local teams on the Forum Chat Box of the The Guillotine for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

CHECK OUT THE SECTION DUAL MEET SCHEDULE OF EVENTS BELOW!

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs defeated two foes at the New London-Spicer “Wildcats” Triangular. They defeated Section 4A rival Norwood Young America 68-3 with a 13-1 match split and five falls. The Cubs defeated AA New London-Spicer 39-35 with a 7-7 match split and four falls. Special Note: Alex Nelson 138 12th Earned His 100th Career Win.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals split their duals at the Foley “Falcons” Triangular, they defeated 7AA foe Proctor-Hermantown 76-9. The Royals were defeated by No. 5AA ranked Foley 39-24. Brady Yourczek, Will Gorecki, Jacob Leibold and Gabe Gorecki all went 2-0. Special Note: the Royals were without one of their state ranked wrestlers. Jacob Leibold 145 11th Earned HIs 125th Career Win. The Royals defeated Central Mn. Conference rival Paynesville 55-16 with a 10-4 match split.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers were defeated by a pair of AAA foes at the Sartell-St. Stephen triangular. They were defeated by Sartell. 42-27 with a 5-9 match split and Cambridge-Isanti 38-30 with a 6-8 match split. Masyn Patrick, Drew Lange and Tate Lange all went 2-0. Tate Lange 170 12th Earned His 50th Career Fall; Drew Lange 126 9th Earned His 7th Career Win. The Huskers defeated a pair of foes at the Pierz triangular. They defeated Pierz 58-24 and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 60-12, a pair of duals that did include several forfeits. Simon Boeckman, Masyn Patrick, Evan Petron, Will Pilarski, Luke Bieniek, Evan Lichy, Gabe Urbanski, Max Secord, Sam Harren and Brandon Doll all went 2-0.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles split their duals at their home triangular. They defeated AA Milaca-Faith Christian 45-27 with a 8-6 match split. They were defeated by the No. 5A ranked and Section 6A foe Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 61-10. Carter Mathies and Austin Schlangen both went 2-0. Special Note: Teagyn Ludwig 120 11th Earned His Career 75th Win/50th Fall;Gavin Mathies 152 11th Earned His 50th Career Fall. Gavon Caron 132 10th Earned His 50th Career Win. The Eagles traveled to Hutchinson for their triangular to take on a pair of AA teams. They were defeated by Hutchinson 52-30 and St. Peter 50-21. Teagyn Ludwig, Carter Mathies and Austin Schlangen all went 2-0.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs split their duals at the Osakis triangular, they defeated the host Osakis 49-28 with a 9-5 match split. They were defeated by No. 4A ranked Kimball Area 75-6. The Bulldogs hosted a pair of teams, they split the duals, as they defeated Section 7A foe Ogilvie 39-33. They were defeated by the No. 9A ranked Royalton-Upsala also from Section 7A 55-16. Craig Schmitz and Spencer Eisenbraun both went 2-0. The Bulldogs played host two nights in a row to a pair of teams. They were defeated by No. 3A ranked and Central Mn. Conference foe Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 72-3 and AA Lean and Mean Hutchinson 37-24.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons defeated a pair of foes at the home triangular, they defeated Section 7AA foe Proctor-Hermantown 63-6. They defeated No. 8A ranked Royalton-Upsala 39-24. Cyler Ruhoff, Austin Malinowski, Alex Jennisson, Logan Thorsten, Andy Knutson, Hunter Gorecki and Elijah Novak all went 2-0. Special Note: Head Coach Scott Gorecki Earned His 300th Coaching Win. The Falcons defeated a pair of AAA foes at the Chaska triangular. They defeated Chaska-Chanhasson 67-9 and Mound-Westonka 51-22. Austin Malinowski, Evan Miller, Logan Thorsten, Michael Moulzolf, Andy Knutson and Elijah Novak all went 2-0.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs defeated a pair of foes at the North Branch Triangular. They beat the host a Mississippi 8 Conference foe,North Branch 67-9 and Section 6AA foe Zimmerman 78-3. Kaden Nicolas, Landen Kujawa, Drew May, Ethan Duncombe, Owen Angell, Lukas Paulson, Adam Jurek, Dylan Weber, Tyson Ricker, Caden Dewall and Dylan Weber all went 2-0. The Bulldogs defeated a pair of foes at the Delano Tigers triangular. They defeated their rival Delano 51-15 and the No. 2A ranked Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 45-18. Kaden Nicolas, Lukas Paulson, Mason Doucette, Caden Dewall and Brayden Weber all went 2-0. Special Note: Mason Doucette 152 11th Earned His 50th Career Win.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies defeated a pair of foes at the Zimmerman “Thunder” Triangular, They defeated Section 6AA and Granite Ridge Conference foe Zimmerman 57-21 in a dual that included six double forfeits. They defeated Section 7A foe Mille Lacs 53-21 with a 10-4 match split. Devan Hanson and Tate Hoffarth both went 2-0. The Huskies traveled to Dawson for their triangular, where they split their matches. They defeated Class A Benson 39-36 and they were defeated by United 36-33. Owen Carlson, Devin Hansen, Joseph Schmitt, Peyton Krumrei and Jacob Adrian all went 2-0.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans defeated AAA Rogers 37-26 with a 9-5 match split. Special Note: Ben Hansen 220 12th Earned His 25th Career Fall.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

No events this past week

TECH TIGERS

No events this past week

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres split their duals at the home triangular, they defeated Class A foe Holdingford 42-27 with a 8-6 match split. They were defeated by Section 7AAA foe and AAA Lean and Mean Cambridge-Isanti 37-31 with a 8-6 match split. Spencer Johnson, Dutch Nordby, Austin Lipinski, Calen O’Connell and Ethan Torgrimson all went 2-0. Special Note: Spencer Johnson 120 11th Earned His 50th Career Win. The Sabres got some of their starters back into their lineup. They defeated their Section 8AAA rival the Moorhead Spuds 41-32 with a 7-7 match split.

SECTION DUAL MEET SCHEDULE

Section 8AAA

(TIME TBA)

Wednesday March 10th

Sartell-St. Stephen vs. No. 2 Bemidji @ Bemidji 6:00

St. Cloud Tech vs. No. 3 Brainerd @ Bemidji 6:00

Pigtail Dual

Sauk Rapids vs. Moorhead @ Moorhead (Monday March 8th) Winner vs.

Willmar March 10th (6:00) @ Willmar

Super Region Qualifier (WILLMAR) NO. 1 Seed)

SECTION 6AA

Wednesday March 10th

No. 2 Becker vs. Winner of No. 3 Big Lake/No. 6 Rocori 6:00/7:30

No. 6 Albany vs. No. 4 AN/ML 6:00 At DC

Super Region Qualifier (ROCORI) March 13th

SECTION 7AA

Foley No. 2 vs. No. 8 NKG @ 6:00 March 10th vs. Winner No. 3 Mora/No. 6 Pine City/Hinckly-Finlayson @ Princeton 7:00 March 11th

Section 4A

March 11th

Kimball No. 2 Seed vs. Winner of HLWW/NYA 6:00/7:30

Eden Valley vs. Sibley East Winner vs. No. 2 ACGC 6:00/7:30

Section 5A

Paynesville vs. Minnewaska Winner vs. No. 2 BBE 5:00/6:30

Super Regional March 13th West Central Area

Section 7A

(In Royalton)

Royalton No. 1 vs. No. 8 Crosby-Ironton 6:00 Winners @ 7:30

No. 4 Mille Lacs vs. No. 5 Deer River 6:00

(In Holdingford)

Holdingford No. 2 vs. No. 7 Rush City/Braham 6;00 Winners @ 7:30

No. 3 Aitkin vs. No. 6 Ogilve 6:00

Super Regional Cass Lake March 13th (TBA)

NEW LONDON-SPICER “WILDCAT” TRIANGULAR

(Tuesday March 2nd)

KIMBALL AREA 39 NEW LONDON-SPICER 35

106 Isaiah Nelson (NLS) Fall Mark Schiefelbein (KIM) 3:20

113 Luke Knudsen (NLS) Tech. Fall William Serbus (KIM) 3:59

120 Ty Bisek (NLS) Fall Mason Danelke (KIM) 1:00

126 Luke Ruter (NLS) Fall Chase Anderson (KIM) 1:09

132 Gavin Winter (KIM) Fall Everett Halvorson (NLS) 2:48

138 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Fall Brody Lien (NLS) 1:49

145 Alex Nelson (KIM) Dec. Brody Duke (NLS) 9-4

152 Adam Sandau (NLS) Dec. Cody Leither (KIM) 6-4 OT

160 Reid Holmquist (NLS) Dec. Logan Kuseske (KIM) 4-0

170 Zack Holtz (KIM) Fall Grant Hubbard (NLS) 1:55

182 Ashton Hanan (KIM) Won by Forfeit

195 Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) Won by Forfeit

220 Carter Holtz (KIM) Fall Jon Garcia (NLS) 1:51

285 Nick McKenzie (NLS) Won by Forfeit

KIMBALL 68 NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA 3

(Section 4A Dual)

106 Mark Schiefelbein (KIM) Dec. Gabriel Michels (NYA) 5-0

113 Colin Degen (NYA) Dec. William Serbus (KIM 5-4

120 Jack Bollman (KIM) Fall Caleb Michels (NYA) 4:48

126 Chase Anderson (KIM) Fall Lucas Conser (NYA) 1:24

132 Gavin Winter (KIM) Fall Carter Storms (NYA) 3:39

138 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Won by Forfeit

145 Alex Nelson (KIM) Tech. Fall Riley Lentsch (NYA) 5:09

152 Cody Leither (KIM) Dec. Terrance Eddings (NYA) 11-5

160 Logan Kuseske (KIM) Won by Forfeit

170 Zack Holtz (KIM) Won by Forfeit

182 Ashton Hanan (KIM) Fall Lucas Urness (NYA) 1:15

195 Carter Holtz (KIM) Fall Blake Kimpling (NYA) 1:44

220 Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) Dec. Sean Weckman (NYA) 7-2

285 Ace Meyer (KIM) Won by Forfeit

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS “EAGLES” TRIANGULAR

(Tuesday March 2nd)

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 45 MILACA/FC 27

106 Jordan Erpelding (EVW) Won by Forfeit

113 Austin Linder (MFC) Maj. Dec. Brayden Kramer (EVW) 12-4

120 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Nicholas Reese (MFC) 1:20

126 Treyce Ludwig (EVW) Fall Chase VanDonsel (MFC) 2:26

132 Gavin Caron (EVW) Won by Forfeit

138 Jack Schoenborn (MFC) Dec. Jackson Geislinger (EVW) 9-4

145 Alex Sahlstrom (MFC) Tech. Fall Cyrus Kammermeier (EVW) 3:58

152 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Dec. Clay Anderson (MFC) 8-3

160 Sam Nistler (EVW) Fall Jack Nord (MFC) :47

170 Jack Hanson (MFC) Fall Anthony Albright (EVW) :45

182 Carter Mathies (EVW) Fall Colbee Zens (MFC) 2:51

195 Bodee Zens (MFC) Fall Ian Nistler (EVW) 1:45

220 Brody Ash (MFC) Dec. Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) 4-2

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Won by Forfeit

BHV/PP 61 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 10

106 Bennet Arceneau (BHV/PP) Won by Forfeit

113 David Revering (BHV/PP Won by Forfeit

120 Deagen Captain (BHV/PP) Maj. Dec. Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) 14-2

126 Aiden Larson (BHV/PP) Won by Forfeit

132 Reese Thompson (BHV/PP) Dec. Gavin Caron (EVW) 11-6

138 Blake Sumstad (BHV/PP) Dec. Jackson Geislinger (EVW) 12-5

145 Justin Koehn (BHV/PP) Fall Cyrus Kammermeier (EVW) 2:55

152 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Fall Brock Peterson (BHV/PP) 5:02

160 Mason Schroeder (BHV/PP) Fall Sam Nistler (EVW) 1:47

170 Hunter Dean (BHV/PP) Fall Anthony Albright (EVW) :32

182 Tyler Eggert (BHV/PP) Fall Rylan Schueller (EVW) 4:57

195 Gideon Ervasti (BHV/PP) Fall Carter Mathies (EVW) 1:43

220 James Grant (BHV/PP) Dec. Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) 8-4

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Maj.Dec. Hayden Captain (BHV/PP) 10-1

PAYNESVILLE “BULLDOGS” WRESTLING

OGILVIE LIONS 33 PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 39

106 Mason McNab (PAY) Dec. Beau Hudoba (OG) 4-2 OT

113 Preston Welling (PAY) Fall Brody Smith (OG) 2:28

120 Mitchell Blonigen (PAY) Fall Talon Baker (OG) 1:55

126 Brandon Hess (PAY) Dec. Hayden Bolling (OG) 8-3

132 Isaiah Voss (OG) Fall Preston Kascht (PAY) 5:49

138 Craig Schmitz (PAY) Fall Hayden Bolling (OG) :22

145 Grayson Pike (OG) Won by Forfeit

152 Rhett Hudoba (OG) Fall Trenton LeClaire (PAY) 1:57

160 Ethan Warren (OG) Won by Forfeit

170 Beau Burk (OG) Dec. Aaron Mages (PAY) 4-1

182 Peyton Hemmesch (PAY) Fall Ethan Houtsma (OG) 1:15

195 Seth Vearrier (PAY) Dec. Owen Heins (OG) 4-1

220 Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) Fall Gavin McLevis (OG) 1:41

285 Riley Lambert (PAY) Won by Forfeit

ROYALTON-UPSALA 59 PAYNESVILLE 16

106 Bryce Binek (R/U) Dec. Mason McNab (PAY) 4-2

113 Brady Yourczek (R/U) Dec. Preston Welling (PAY) 5-3

120 Michael Zimmerman (R/U) Maj. Dec. Brandon Hess (PAY) 14-0

126 John Bzdok (R/U) Fall Mitchell Blonigen (PAY) 1:44

132 Preston Kascht (PAY) Won by Forfeit

138 Craig Schmitz (PAY) Fall Logan Nundal (R/U) 2:23

145 Nick Leibold (R/U) Won by Forfeit

152 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Fall Trenton LeClaire (R/U) 2:51

160 Sam Tschida (R/U) Won by Forfeit

170 Gabe Gorecki (R/U) Fall Aaron Mages (PAY) 2:28

182 Aiden Olson (R/U) Fall Peyton Hemmesch (PAY) 2:43

195 Austin Wensmann (R/U) Dec. Seth Vearrier (PAY) 8-2

220 Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) Maj. Dec. Bryce Holm (R/U) 10-0

285 Mason Novitzki (R/U) Won by Forfeit

PIERZ “PIONEERS” TRIANGULAR

(Friday March 5th)

HOLDINGFORD 58 PIERZ 24

106 Simon Boeckman (HOLD) Tech. Fall Carter Young (PIE)

113 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

120 Evan Petron (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

126 William Pilarski (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

132 Trevor Radunz (PIE) Won by Forfeit

138 Jacob LeBlanc (PIE) Won by Forfeit

145 Frank Tomberlin (PIE) Fall Kolton Harren (HOLD) 1:16

152 Luke Bieniek (HOLD) Tech. Fall Derrick Przybilla (PIE)

160 Ross Boser (PIE) Won by Forfeit

170 Evan Lichy (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

182 Gabe Urbanski (HOLD Fall Wyatt Dingmann (PIE) :39

195 Maxwell Secord (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

220 Sam Harren (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

285 Brandon Doll (HOLD) Fall Carter Geise (PIE) :37

HOLDINGFORD 60 CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTON 12

106 Simon Boeckman, Simon (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

113 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

120 William Pilarski (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

126 Evan Petron (HOLD) Fall Kaylor Adkins (C-E-C) 3:02

132 Gage Allen (C-E-C) Fall Grant Welle (HOLD) 3:46

138 Warren Hietala (C-E-C) Dec. Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) 6-3

145 Dylan Marciulonius (C-E-C) Dec. Kolton Harren (HOLD) 7-1

152 Double Forfeit

160 Luke Bieniek (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

170 Evan Lichy (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

182 Gabe Urbanski (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

195 Sam Harren (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

220 Maxwell Secord (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

285 Brandon Doll (HOLD) Raymond Grayhair (C-E-C) 1:02

FOLEY “FALCONS” TRIANGULAR

(Tuesday March 2nd)

FOLEY 39 ROYALTON-UPSALA 24

106 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Dec. Bryce Binek (R/U) 9-2

113 Brady Yourczek (R/U) Dec. Wyatt Wall (FOL) 4-2

120 Austin Malikowski (FOL) Fall Michael Zimmerman (R/U) :55

126 Will Gorecki (R/U) Fall Cayden Hansmeier (FOL) 3:06

132 Brock Costanzo (R/U) Dec. Evan Miller (FOL) 7-6

138 Alex Jennisson (FOL)) Won by Forfeit

145 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Maj. Dec. Cole Rudnitski (FOL) 16-6

152 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Won by Forfeit

160 Gabe Gorecki (R/U)) Tech. Fall Zack Jennissen (FOL)

170 Michael Moulzolf (FOL) Dec. Aidan Olson (R/U) 4-2

182 Andy Knutson (FOL) Maj. Dec. Hunter Novitzki (R/U) 15-6

195 Tyson Leners (R/U) Dec. Levi Henry (FOL) 9-2

220 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Tech. Fall Austin Wensmann (R/U)

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Fall Mason Novitzki (R/U) :52

FOLEY 63 PROCTOR-HERMANTOWN 6

(Section 7AA Dual)

106 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Won by Forfeit

113 Wyatt Wall (FOL) Won by Forfeit

120 Austin Malikowski (FOL) Won by Forfeit

126 Cayden Hansmeier (FOL) Won by Forfeit

132 Robert Laakso (PH) Dec. Evan Miller (FOL) 8-5

138 Alex Jennisson (FOL) Dec. Zak McPhee (PH) 8-4

145 Cole Rudnitski (FOL) Dec. Gabe Castleman (PH) 7-4

152 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Won by Forfeit

160 Alex McPhee (PH) Dec. Michael Moulzolf (FOL) 2-0

170 Alex Vait (FOL) Dec. Henry Ringdahl (PH) 7-4

182 Andy Knutson (FOL) Won by Forfeit

195 Levi Henry (FOL) Won by Forfeit

220 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Won by Forfeit

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Won by Forfeit

ROYALTON-UPSALA 58 PROCTOR-HERMANTOWN 9

106 Bryce Binek (R/U) Won by Forfeit

113 Brady Yourczek (R/U) Won by Forfeit

120 Michael Zimmerman (R/U) Won by Forfeit

126 Will Gorecki (R/U) Won by Forfeit

132 Robert Laakso (PH) Dec. Brock Costanzo (R/U) 10-7

138 Zak McPhee (PH) Won by Forfeit

145 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Maj. Dec. Gabe Castleman (PH) 20-6

152 Double Forfeit

160 Gabe Gorecki (R/U) Dec. Alex McPhee (PH) 8-7

170 Aidan Olson (R/U) Dec. Henry Ringdahl (PH) 7-2

182 Hunter Novitzki (R/U) Won by Forfeit

195 Austin Wensmann (R/U) Won by Forfeit

220 Bryce Holm (R/U) Won by Forfeit

285 Mason Novitzki (R/U) Won by Forfeit

HUTCHINSON “TIGERS” TRIANGULAR

(Thursday March 4th)

ST. PETER 50 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 21

106 Charlie Born (SP) Fall Jordan Erpelding (EVW) :54

113 Deontre Torres (SP) Dec. Braden Kramer (EVW) 6-5

120 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Walter (SP) 3:02

126 Nakiye Mercade (SP) Tech. Fall Treyce Ludwig (EVW

132 Noah Hunt (SP) Fall Gavin Caron (EVW) :22

138 Harold Born (SP) Fall Jackson Geislinger (EVW) :55

145 Nathan Fogal (SP) Fall Cyrus Kammermeier (EVW) 1:16

152 Talen Travaille (SP) Won by Forfeit

160 Kole Guth (SP) Dec. Sam Nistler (EVW) 7-0

170 Cole Filand (SP) Fall Ian Nistler (EVW) 2:53

182 Leighton Robb (SP) Dec. Carter Mathies (EVW) 2-0

195 Carter Mathies (EVW) Fall Oziel Hildago (SP) :53

220 Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) Fall Connor Travaille (SP) 3:56

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Dec. Nathan Pettis (SP) 7-0

HUTCHINSON 52 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 30

106 Raydon Bipes (HUTCH) Won by Forfeit

113 Max Martin (HUTCH) Fall Brayden Kramer (EVW) :55

120 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Simon Schmitz (HUTCH) 1:14

126 Treyton Card (HUTCH) Fall Treyce Ludwig (EVW) 4:42

132 Tristian Lang (HUTCH) Fall Thomas Thompson (EVW) :17

138 Parker Peterson (HUTCH) Fall Gavin Caron (EVW) 4:35

145 Micheal Hahn (HUTCH) Jackson Geislinger (EVW) 2:45

152 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Fall Jay Rickertsen (HUTCH) 3:07

160 Sam Nistler (EVW) Won by Forfeit

170 Riley Gill (HUTCH) Fall Ian Nistler (EVW) 3:27

182 Carter Mathies (EVW) Fall Cameron Mielke (HUTCH) 1:00

195 Brady Anderson (HUTCH) Fall Anthony Albright (EVW) 3:30

220 Hayden Vandervoort (HUTCH) Maj. Dec. Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) 13-1

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Fall Riley Carrigan (HUTCH) 2:44

PAYNESVILLE “BULLDOGS” WRESTLING

(Friday March 5th)

HUTCHINSON 45 PAYNESVILLE 18

106 Max Martin (HUTCH) Fall Mason McNab (PAY) 1:31

113 Preston Welling (PAY) Dec. Cody Tews (HUTCH) 5-1

120 Brandon Hess (PAY) Dec. Simon Schmitz (HUTCH) 4-0

126 Nolan Mcgraw (Hutchinson) Won by Forfeit

132 Treyton Card (Hutchinson) Won by Forfeit

138 Tristian Lang (HUTCH) Fall Craig Schmitz (PAY) 5:13

145 Micheal Hahn (HUTCH) Won by Forfeit

152 Jay Rickertsen (HUTCH) Dec. Trenton LeClaire (PAY) 8-2

160 Double Forfeit

170 Cale Luthens (HUTCH) Fall Aaron Mages (PAY) 3:13

182 Peyton Hemmesch (PAY) Fall Eli Kirtz (HUTCH) 1:41

195 Brady Andersen (HUTCH) Dec. Seth Vearrier (PAY)3-1

220 Hayden VanderVoort (HUTCH) Won by Forfeit

285 Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) Dec. Riley Carrigan (HUTCH) 3-0

ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY 72 PAYNESVILLE 3

106 Mason McNab (PAY) Dec. Trey Schmidt (ACGC) 2

113 Edwyn Gonzalez (ACGC) Fall Preston Welling (PAY) :48

120 Jevon Williams (ACGC) Fall Brandon Hess (PAY) 3:05

126 Jayden Kragenbring (ACGC) Won by Forfeit

132 Hayden Straumann (ACGC) Won by Forfeit

138 Cole Holien (ACGC) Dec. Craig Schmitz (PAY) 4-2

145 Brady Holien (ACGC) Won by Forfeit

152 Jake Mortensen (ACGC) Tech Fall Trenton LeClaire (PAY) 4:00

160 Mason Studemann (ACGC) Won by Forfeit

170 Logan Straumann (ACGC) Maj. Dec. Aaron Mages (PAY) 11-1

182 Taylor Fester (ACGC) Fall Peyton Hemmesch (PAY) 5:13

195 Jaxon Behm (ACGC) Fall Seth Vearrier (PAY) 3:46

220 Terrell Renne (ACGC) Fall Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) 1:00

285 Logan Sherwood (ACGC) Won by Forfeit

CHASKA-CHANASSON “STORM/HAWKS” TRIANGULAR

(Thursday March 4th)

FOLEY 67 CHASKA-CHANHASSON 9

(Thursday March 2nd)

106 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Fall Stephen Dragos (CC) :47

113 Wyatt Wall (FOL) Fall Benjamin Pierce (CC) 1:19

120 Dylan Austad (CC) Dec. Tyler Wilhelmi (FOL) 6-4

126 Austin Malikowski (FOL) Fall Graceson Bosch (CC) 3:16

132 Evan Miller (FOL) Fall Aaron Smith (CC) :50

138 Alex Jennisson (FOL) Won by Forfeit

145 Pedro Velazquez (CC) Fall Cole Rudnitski (FOL) 3:29

152 Logan Thorsten (Foley) Maj. Dec. Carson Turner (CC) 11-2

160 Michael Moulzolf (FOL) Dec. Grant Sussner (CC) 5-3

170 Alex Vait (FOL) Fall Parker Levar (CC) 1:43

182 Andy Knutson (FOL) Fall Callen Krull (CC) 1:07

195 Levi Henry (FOL) Won by Forfeit

220 Hunter Gorecki (Foley) Fall Jackson Rosengren (CC) :55

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Fall Hunter Brackee (CC) 1:19

FOLEY 51 MOUND-WESTONKA 22

(Thursday March 4th)

106 Jack Nelson (MW) Dec. Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) 7-3

113 Cooper Rowe (MW) Tech. Fall Wyatt Wall (FOL)

120 Cole Munsterteiger (MW) Tech. Fall Tyler Wilhelmi (FOL)

126 Austin Malikowski (FOL) Fall Maguire Musselman (MW) 1:09

132 Evan Miller (FOL) Won by Forfeit

138 Alex Jennisson (FOL) Fall Shawn McNatt (MW) 3:38

145 Cole Rudnitski (FOL) Fall Owen Rostis (MW) 5:12

152 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Won by Forfeit

160 Michael Moulzolf (FOL) Fall Nolan Shaw (MW) 5:22

170 Alex Vait (FOL) Dec. Tom Seemann (MW) 13-7

182 Andy Knutson (FOL) Won by Forfeit

195 Lance Munsterteiger (MW) Dec. Levi Henry (FOL) 7-3

220 Sam Dioszeghy (MW) Fall Brock Bialke (FOL) :49

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Won by Forfeit

DELANO “TIGERS” TRIANGULAR

(Friday March 5th)

BECKER 45 BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA 15

106 Kaden Nicolas (BEC) Dec. Brett DeRoo (BBE) 14-8

113 Landen Kujawa (BEC) Fall Tanner Viessman (BBE) 3:00

120 Ryan Jensen (BBE) Dec. Drew May (BEC) 9-3

126 Wyatt Engen (BBE) Fall Ryan Boecker (BEC) 3:02

132 Walker Bents (BBE) Fall Ethan Duncombe (BEC) 4:47

138 Tyler Jensen (BBE) Dec. Owen Angell (BEC) 3-1

145 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Dec. Blaine Fischer (BBE) 7-1

152 Mason Doucette (BEC) Fall Hunter Laage (BBE) :16

160 Adam Jurek (BEC) Dec. Dylan T. Kampsen (BBE) 7-2

170 Kylen Rish (BEC) Fall Wyatt Lewis (BBE) :29

182 Tyson Ricker (BEC) Fall Cooper Wold (BBE) 1:48

195 Caden Dewall (BEC) Fall Mark Jenniges (BBE) 2:42

220 Brayden Weber (BEC) Dec. Carson Gilbert (BBE) 4-2

285 Dylan Kolby (BEC) Dec. Harley Weber (BBE) 9-2

BECKER 51 DELANO 15

106 Kaden Nicolas (BEC) Fall Landon Hinchcliff (DEL) 3:55

113 Landen Kujawa (BEC) Dec. Cael Olson (DEL) 4-3

120 Drew May (Becker) Won by Forfeit

126 Aiden Quast (DEL) Dec. Kaden Rish (BEC) 4-3

132 Ethan Duncombe (BEC) Fall Jadin Vetruba (DEL) 3:28

138 Owen Angell (BEC) Dec. Wally Scherer (DEL) 13-8

145 Lukas Paulson (Becker) Won by Foefeit

152 Mason Doucette (BEC) Dec. Dylan McIntire (DEL) 6-1

160 Clete Scherer (DEL) Fall Ryan Nelson (BEC) 1:54

170 Matthew Coons (DEL) Default Kylen Rish (BEC)

182 Dylan Weber (BEC) Dec. Easton Beniek (DEL) 4-0

195 Caden Dewall (BEC) Fall Ryan Rasmussen (DEL) 3:19

220 Brayden Weber (BEC) Fall Saul Streachek (DEL) :47

285 Bryce Kuschel (BEC) Dec. Chase McClay (DEL) 8-4

NORTH BRANCH “VIKINGS” TRIANGULAR

(Thursday March 4th)

BECKER 78 ZIMMERMAN 3

(Section 6AA Dual)

106 Nicolas, Kaden (BEC) Won by Forfeit

113 Landen Kujawa (BEC) Won by Forfeit

120 Drew May (BEC) Won by Forfeit

126 Kaden Rish (BEC) Won by Forfeit

132 Ethan Duncombe (BEC) Won by Forfeit

138 Owen Angell (BEC) Won by Forfeit

145 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Won by Forfeit

152 Joe Gardas (ZIM) Mason Doucette (BEC) 14-8

160 Adam Jurek (BEC) Won by Forfeit

170 Dylan Weber (BEC) Won by Forfeit

182 Tyson Ricker (BEC) Fall Abram Hunter (ZIM) 1:47

195 Caden Dewall (BEC) Fall Aiden Pardino (ZIM) :45

220 Weber, Brayden (BEC) Won by Forfeit

285 Dylan Kolby (BEC) Won by Forfeit

BECKER 67 NORTH BRANCH 9

(Mississippi 8 Conference Dual)

106 Kaden Nicolas (BEC) Maj.Dec. Evan Pommier (NB) 12-1

113 Kujawa, Landen (BEC) Won by Forfeit

120 Drew May (BEC) Won by Forfeit

126 Ryan Boecker (BEC) Won by Forfeit

132 Ethan Duncombe (BEC) Won by Forfeit

138 Owen Angell (BEC) Fall Michael Thao (NB) 1:)3

145 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Dec. Josh Logan (NB) 8-3

152 Adam Jurek (BEC) Won by Forfeit

160 Brandt Bombard, Brandt (NB) Dec. Kylen Rish (BEC) 10-4

170 Dylan Weber (BEC) Fall Tanner Cummings (NB) 2:56

182 Tyson Ricker (BEC) Won by Forfeit

195 Caden Dewall (BEC) Won by Forfeit

220 Caleb Norwig (NB) Fall Bryce Kuschel (BEC) 1:38

285 Dylan Kolby (BEC) Jackson Marcunsen (NB) :50

ZIMMERMAN “THUNDER” TRIANGULAR

(Tuesday March 2nd)

ALBANY 57 ZIMMERMAN 21

(Granite Ridge Conference/Section 6AA Dual)

106 Ean Hansen (ALB) Fall Beau Dipprey (ZIM) 2:43

113 Double Forfeit

120 Double Forfeit

126 Devin Hansen (ALB) Dec. Michael Johnson (ZIM) 4-2

132 Double Forfeit

138 Jon Weiser (ZIM) Dec. Adam Dennis (ALB) 1-0

145 Double Forfeit

152 Tate Hoffarth (ALB) Fall Brock Snow (ZIM) 3:02

160 Joe Gardas (ZIM) Fall Connor Winkels (ALB) 2:12

170 Hunter Tate (ALB) Fall Max Gastonczik (ZIM) 5:16

182 Double Forfeit

195 Aiden Pardino (ZIM) Won by Forfeit

220 Steven Weiser (ZIM) Fall Jacob Adrian (ALB) 2:17

285 Double Forfeit

ALBANY 53 MILLE LACS 21

106 Carter Adickes (ML) Fall Ean Hansen (ALB) 3:04

113 Zach Remer (ML) Dec. Jimmy Carlisle (ALB) 11-9

120 Owen Carlson (ALB) Fall Chase Calander (ML) :27

126 Devin Hansen (ALB) Fall Justus Spengler (ML) :57

132 Joseph Schmitt (ALB) Fall Cam Wilkes (ML) :47

138 Adam Dennis (ALB) Maj. Dec. Tucker Strecker (ML) 17-8

145 Petyon Krumrei (ALB) Fall Bailey Geist (ML) :35

152 Connor Winkels (ALB) Fall Chris Ecker (ML) 2:45

160 Tate Hoffarth (ALB) Maj. Dec. Joe Carlson (ML) 13-4

170 Hunter Tate (ALB) Dec. Daniel Miller (ML) 11-10

182 Nathan Strang (ML) Fall Declan Crumley (ALB) (2:56

195 David Bushman (ALB) Fall Joe Bistodeau (ML) :32

220 Jacob Adrian (ALB) Fall Jakob Wind (ML) 1:25

285 Joshua Golombowski (ML) Won by Forfeit

DAWSON-BOYD “UNITED” TRIANGULAR

(Saturday March 6th)

ALBANY 39 BENSON 36

106 Hae Wah (BEN) Fall Ean Hansen (ALB) 5:20

113 Jimmy Carlisle (BEN) Fall Ed Wah (BEN) 1:51

120 Owen Carlson (BEN) Fall Mutah Wah (BEN) :38

126 Devin Hansen (ALB) Dec. Colby Hogrefe (BEN) 6-0

132 Joesph Schmitt (ALB) Fall Macoy Kurkosky (BEN) :45

138 Preston Mcgee (BEN) Fall Adam Dennis, Adam (Albany) 1:35

145 Peyton Krumrei (ALB) Fall Nick Bolduc (BEN) 1:25

152 Tate Hoffarth (ALB) Dec. Adam Koosman (BEN) 6-0

160 Adam Zosel (BEN) Fall Connor Winkels (ALB) 3:16

170 Nickolas Hudock (ALB) Dec. Teegan Hogrefe (BEN) 13-8

182 Nathan Bolduc (BEN) Fall Declan Crumley, Declan (ALB) 1:21

195 Thomas Dineen (BEN) Fall David Bushman (ALB) :59

220 Jacob Adrian (ALB) Fall AJ Klassen (BEN) 1:39

285 Aiden Syltie (BEN) Won by Forfeit

DAWSON-BOYD 36 ALBANY 33

106 Ben Gunlogson (United) Fall Ean Hansen (ALB) 1:11

113 Daniel Gunlogson (United) Fall Jimmy Carlisle (ALB 5:19

120 Owen Carlson (ALB) Dec. Ethan Moravetz (United) 7-1

126 Devin Hansen (ALB) Dec. Zander Clausen (United) 7-0

132 Joseph Schmitt (ALB) Fall Tyler Schickedanz (United) 5:23

138 Adam Dennis (ALB) Dec. Isaac Moravetz (United) 9-5

145 Peyton Krumrei (ALB) Fall Kadin Huntley (United) 3:46

152 Dain Mortenson (United) Fall Tate Hoffarth (ALB) 3:06

160 Nolan Kwilinski (United) Fall Nick Hudock (ALB) 5:45

170 Hunter Tate (ALB) Fall Avery Wittnebel (United) 5:05

182 Declan Crumley (ALB) Dec. Holt Larson (United) 11-6

195 Landon Olson (United) Fall David Bushman (ALB) 1:59

220 Jacob Adrian (ALB) Dec. Parker Bothun (United) 8-2

285 Trey Teichert (United) Won by Forfeit

ROCORI 37 ROGERS 26

(Friday March 5th)

106 Kael Omann (ROG) over Davey Maldonado (ROC) (MD 8-0)

113 Jack Major (ROC) over Navarro Kornwolf (ROG) (Fall 0:53)

120 Nathan Soldner (ROC) over Brian Ramola (ROG) (Dec 4-0)

126 Max Ricks (ROG) over Bryan Mata-Avilles (ROC) (Fall 0:54)

132 Cole Jordan (ROG) over Aaron Baisley (ROC) (MD 11-0)

138 Evan Moscho (ROC) over Ryan Lund (ROG) (MD 13-2)

145 Ty Cassidy (ROG) over Carter Thelen (ROC) (Dec 9-2)

152 Wil Yasseri (ROG) over Luke Hemmesch (ROC) (Dec 5-0)

160 Austin Moscho (ROC) over Tait Yasseri (ROG) (Dec 12-6)

170 Ryan Rose (ROC) over Sehrab Zahkil (ROG) (Fall 0:59)

182 Mason Orth (ROC) over Isaiah Brown (ROG) (Dec 9-4)

195 Ross Meskimen (ROG) over Matthew Goebel (ROC) (Fall 1:10)

220 Ben Hansen (ROC) over Alex Emmrich (ROG) (Fall 5:58)

285 Grady Minnerath (ROC) over Jason Anderson (ROG) (Fall 1:09)

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN “SABERS” TRIANGULAR

(Tuesday March 2nd)

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI 37 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 31

106 Brock Brown (CBI) Won by Forfeit

113 Leo Edblad (CBI) Fall Zaccory Anderson (SSS) 4:32

120 Logan Lindquist (CBI) Won by Forfeit

126 Spencer Johnson (SSS) Fall Maverick Henderson (CBI) 4:20

132 Kaden Brooks (SSS) Fall Sam Rodriguez (CBI) 3:20

138 Dutch Nordby (SSS) Fall Brandon Austin (CBI) 2:21

145 Ashton Lipinski (SSS) Fall Jacob Henderson (CBI) 2:19

152 Calen O`Connell (SSS) Tech. Fall Justin Henderson (CBI) 6:00

160 Wyatt Wothe (CBI) Dec. Logan Rodebush (SSS) 5-1

170 Treytin Byers (CBI) Fall Aidan Toivola (SSS) 1:58

182 Darren Spencer (CBI) Dec. Austin Frauenholtz (SSS) 8-5

195 Andrew Stickley (CBI) Dec. Dylan Welle (SSS) 7-4

220 Ethan Torgimson (SSS) Dec. Devan Jones (CBI) 7-2

285 Scott Simpson (CBI) Maj. Dec. Bret Thayer (SSS) 9-1

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI 38 HOLDINGFORD 30

106 Leo Edblad (CBI) Maj. Dec. Simon Boeckman (HOLD) 12-0

113 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Fall Quinton Harcey (CBI) 1:09

120 Logan Lindquist (CBI) Fall Evan Petron (HOLD) 1:50

126 William Pilarski (HOLD) Dec. Maverick Henderson (CBI) 6-2

132 Drew Lange (HOLD) Fall Caleb Sachs (CBI) 2:37

138 Brandon Austin (CBI) Maj. Dec. Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) 13-3

145 Luke Bieniek (HOLD) Dec. Jacob Henderson (CBI) 7-1

152 Wyatt Wothe (CBI) Fall Kolton Harren (HOLD) 3:23

160 Treytin Byers (CBI) Won by Forfeit

170 Evan Lichy (HOLD) Fall Kami Senlycki (CBI) 1:23

182 Tate Lange (HOLD) Fall Darren Spencer (CBI) 2:51

195 Andrew Stickley (CBI) Dec. Maxwell Secord (HOLD) 3-2

220 Devan Jones (CBI) Fall Sam Harren (HOLD) 2:53

285 Scott Simpson (CBI) Dec. Brandon Doll (HOLD) 10-5

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 42 HOLDINGFORD 27

106 Simon Boeckman (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

113 Wyatt Pilarski (HOLD) Won by Foy Forfeit

120 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Fall Zaccory Anderson (SSS) 1:58

126 Spencer Johnson (SSS) Fall William Pilarski (HOLD) 5:22

132 Drew Lange (HOLD) Dec. Kaden Brooks (SSS) 9-4

138 Dutch Nordby (SSS) Fall Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) :28

145 Ashton Lipinski (SSS) Fall Kolton Harren (HOLD) 2:47

152 Calen O`Connell (SSS) Dec. Luke Bieniek (HOLD) 3-1

160 Logan Rodebush (SSS) Dec. Evan Lichy (HOLD) 8-3

170 Tate Lange (HOLD) Fall Aidan Toivola (SSS) 1:53

182 Austin Frauenholtz (SSS) Dec. Maxwell Secord (HOLD) 6-1

195 Dylan Welle (SSS) Won by Forfeit

220 Bret Thayer (SSS) Won by Forfeit

285 Ethan Torgimson (SSS) Dec. Brandon Doll (HOLD) 11-4