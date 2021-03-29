Prep Wrestling Update – March 29th

Roger Mischke

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

(SIXTEEN AREA STATE MEDAL WINNERS FROM OUR 1390 AREA)

KIMBALL AREA CUBS STATE CLASS A DUAL MEET CHAMPIONS

The Cubs defeated Super Section 7/8 champions and Central Mn. Conference rivals the Royalton-Upsala Royals 45-26 with a 9-5 match split, in the state semifinals. In the championship the Cubs defeated Super Section 5/6 Champions Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 49-21 with a 10-4 match split, for the State Championship. Carter Holtz (195), Ashton Hanan (170), Zack Holtz (160), Gavin Winter (126), Brandon Guggisberg (220), Alex Nelson (138) and Lucas Jurek (132) went 2-0. The Cubs earned four state tournament medals by: Zack Holtz (160) 2nd place (22-1), Ashton Hanan (170) 3rd place (30-2), Carter Holtz (195) 3rd place (31-4) and Gavin Winter (126) 5th place (27-7).

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals were defeated by the Super Section 4/5 champions and their Central Mn. Conference rivals the Kimball Area Cubs 26-45 with a 5-9 match split, in the state semifinals. They did not wrestle a third place match. The Royals earned three state tournament medals; Jacob Leibold (145) 2nd place (24-2), Gabe Gorecki (160) 4th place (31-3), Mason Novitzki (285) 6th place (31-6). Sawyer Simmons (138) was 0-2 (26-7) and Will Gorecki (126) was 0-2 (23-13).

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs earned two state tournament medals; Caden Dewall (182) 2nd place (36-1) and Kaden Nicolas (106) 5th place (35-4). Lukas Paulson (145) went 0-2 (34-2) and Bryce Kuschel (220) went 0-2 (18-8).

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons earned three state tournament medals: Hunter Gorecki (220) 3rd place (41-2), Elijah Novak (285) 3rd place (35-4) and Logan Thorsten (152) 4th place (40-3). Austin Malikowski (120) went 0-2 (16-5).

TECH TIGERS

The Tigers Jaxon Kenning (126) earned fourth place (25-6).

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm’s Cole Ackerman (170) went 0-2 (19-5) thru a injured riddle season.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres earned two state tournament medals; Ethan Torgimson (220) 4th place (28-6) and Spencer Johnson (120) earned 5th place (31-3).

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans Austin Moscho (152) went 0-2 (28-6) on the season.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles Austin Schlangen (285) went 0-2 (32-8) on the season.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The brothers for the Huskers Tate Lange (170) went 0-2 (33-5) and Drew Lange (126) went 0-2 (31-8). The Senior did edge out the freshman for the best overall record.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 49 BHV/PP 21

(STATE CHAMPIONSHIP)

106 Bennet Arceneau (BHV/PP) Fall Mark Schiefelbein (KIM) :18

113 David Revering (Bertha-Hewitt- Verndale -Parkers Prairie) over Jack Bollman (Kimball Area) Dec 7-2

120 Deagen Captain (Bertha-Hewitt- Verndale -Parkers Prairie) over Chase Anderson (Kimball Area) Fall 1:19

126 Gavin Winter (Kimball Area) over Aiden Larson (Bertha-Hewitt- Verndale Parkers Prairie) Fall 5:24

132 Lucas Jurek (Kimball Area) over Reese Thompson (Bertha-Hewitt- Verndale -Parkers Prairie) Dec 7-3

138 Alex Nelson (Kimball Area) over Blake Sumstad (Bertha-Hewitt- Verndale -Parkers Prairie) Fall 1:48

145 Brett Schiefelbein (Kimball Area) over Justin Koehn (Bertha-Hewitt- Verndale -Parkers Prairie) Fall 3:18

152 Logan Kuseske (Kimball Area) over Brock Peterson (Bertha-Hewitt- Verndale -Parkers Prairie) Fall 5:05

160 Zack Holtz (Kimball Area) over Mason Schroeder (Bertha-Hewitt- Verndale -Parkers Prairie) Fall 1:40

170 Ashton Hanan (Kimball Area) over Hunter Dean (Bertha-Hewitt- Verndale -Parkers Prairie) Dec 9-8

182 Haden Rosenow (Kimball Area) over Tyler Eggert (Bertha-Hewitt- Verndale -Parkers Prairie) Fall 4:25

195 Carter Holtz (Kimball Area) over Gideon Ervasti (Bertha-Hewitt- Verndale -Parkers Prairie) Dec 11-5

220 Brandon Guggisberg (Kimball Area) over James Grant (Bertha-Hewitt- Verndale -Parkers Prairie) Maj 15-7

285 Hayden Captain (Bertha-Hewitt- Verndale -Parkers Prairie) over Ace Meyer (Kimball Area) Fall 4:00

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 45 ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS 26

(STATE SEMIFINALS)

106 Lane Olson (R/U) Fall Mark Schiefelbein (KIM) 3:29

113 Jack Bollman (KIM) Tech. Fall Brady Yourczek (RU)

120 Michael Zimmerman (RU) Dec. Chase Anderson (KIM) 6-3

126 Gavin Winter (KIM) Fall Will Gorecki (RU) 3:06

132 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Fall Brock Costanzo (RU) 1:48

138 Alex Nelson (KIM) Dec. Sawyer Simmons (RU) 5-4

145 Brett Schiefelbein (KIM) Fall Nicholas Leibold (RU) 4:51

152 Jacob Leibold (RU) Tech. Fall Cody Leither (KIM)

160 Zack Holtz (KIM) Dec. Gabe Gorecki (RU) 8-1

170 Ashton Hanan (KIM) Fall Sam Tschida (RU) :16

182 Aidan Olson (R/U) Fall Haden Rosenow (Kimball Area) Fall 1:10

195 Carter Holtz (KIM) Fall Austin Wensmann (RU) 1:47

220 Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) Maj. Dec. Bryce Holm (RU) 15-1

285 Mason Novitzki (RU) Fall Ace Meyer (KIM) 3:25