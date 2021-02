Prep Wrestling Update – February 7th

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Tri’s of the twelve teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at www.theguillotine.com and more info on our local teams on the Forum Chat Box of the The Guillotine for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

(See Dual Meet Results and Update Ratings and the Schedule for the week below.)

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs defeated a pair of foes at their triangular; they defeated Section 4A foe Minneapolis North 84-0 and BOLD 75-6. Mark Schiefelbein, Jack Bollman, Chase Anderson, Blake Brutger, Gavin Winter, Lucas Jurek, Alex Nelson, Brett Schiefelbein, Cody Leither, Haden Rosenow, Carter Holt and Brandon Guggisberg all went 2-0. Spécial note: Cody Leither Won his 75th Career Match and Brandon Guggisberg Won his 50th Career Match. The Cubs defeated a pair of foes at the home triangular. They defeated AA Monticello 69-6 and Class A Benson 60-12. Mark Schiefelbein, Jack Bollman, Gavin Winter, Blake Brutger, Lucas Jurek, Alex Nelson, Ashton Hanan, Haden Rosenau, Brandon Guggisberg and Ace Meyer all went 2-0.

DEL FOX

HAPPY 70th BIRTHDAY!

Del was on Kimball's very first wrestling team. He did qualify for the State tournament with a unbeaten record.

He has four grandsons wrestling on today’s Kimball Area Cubs Varsity Team.

Del also has a Grandson in the Youth Wrestling Program.

His Favorite Son (Ben Fox) is an Assistant Coach with this years team.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals defeated a pair of rivals at the Pierz triangular; they defeated Pierz 56-18 with a 10-4 match split. The defeated Section 7A rival Mille Lacs 72-4, dropping just the one match. Michael Zimmerman, Will Gorecki, Nicholas Leibold, Sawyer Simmons, Austin Wensmann and Mason Novitzki all went 2-0. The Royals defeated a Section 7A rival Blackduck-Cass Lake/Bena 51-16 with 10-4 match split. Special Note: Brayden Conrad 152 12th Earned His 75th Career Win.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers split their duals at the BBE triangular, they defeated AA Albany 45-25 with a 8-5 match split. They were defeated by the No. 2A ranked BBE 43-22 with a 5-8 match split. Masyn Patrick and Tate Lange were the lone Huskers that went 2-0. The Huskers defeated a pair of Section 7A rivals with big wins over WHAN 51-25 with 9-4 match split. They defeated Ogilvie 63-13 with a 11-3 match split. Tate Lange, Masyn Patrick, William Pilarski, Drew Lange, Kolten Harren, Maxwell Secord, Sam Harren and Brandon Doll all went 2-0. The Huskers defeated two more foes at their home triangular. They defeated a pair of AA foes Spectrum 48-30 and SCM 66-3. Wyatt Pilarski, William Pilarski, Drew Lange, Max Secord, Sam Harren and Brandon Doll all went 2-0. The Huskers split duals at the Albany triangular. They defeated AA Albany 45-27 with a 8-5 match splits and they were defeated by the Central Mn. Conference and. No. 2A ranked Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 43-22 with a 5-8 match splits. Masyn Patrick and Tate Lange were the lone Huskers to go 2-0. The Huskers topped a very successful week with a pair of wins at the Paynesville triangular. They defeated Central Mn. Conference rival Paynesville 51-24 with a 10-4 match split. They defeated Class A Staples-Motley 57-18 with a 10-4 match split. Masyn Patrick, Kolten Harren, Luke Bieniek, Evan Lichy, Tate Lange, Max Secord, Sam Harren and Brandon Doll all went 2-0.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles split duals at the Morris Area Triangular; they defeated Class A foe Ottertail Central 42-36 with a 7-7 match split. They were defeated by AA Morris Area 43-35 with a 6-8 match split. Teagyn Ludwig, Sonnie DeHeer and Austin Schlangen all went 2-0. The Eagles defeated two class A foes at the Paynesville triangular. They defeated Central Mn. Conference rivals Paynesville 51-24 with a 8-5 match split and Springfield 63-15 with a 11-3 match split. Teagyn Ludwig, Treyce Ludwig, Gavin Caron, Gavin Mathies, Sam Nistler, Rylan Schueller and Austin Schlangen all went 2-0.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs dropped a pair of duals to Class A foes at the Holdingford triangular. They were defeated by Central Mn. Conference rivals Holdingford 47-16 and Staples-Motley 60-15. Craig Schmitz and Spencer Eisenbraun both went 2-0. The Bulldogs were defeated at the home triangular by Central Mn. Conference rival Eden Valley-Watkins 51-24 and they defeated Springfield 49-27 with 10-4 match split. Mason NcNab and Preston Welling both went 2-0.

ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS

The Tigers split their home duals with a pair of Central Lakes Conference rivals. They defeated Rocori 39-37, with a 7-7 match split and they were defeated by Class AAA Lean and Mean Willmar 40-24. Jaxon Kenning, Mathamat Hissein, Tucker Hugg and Spencer Gustin all went 2-0. The Tigers split duals at the Bemidji triangular, they defeated Central Lakes Conference rivals Fergus Falls 62-16 with a 11-3 match split. They were defeated by the No. 9AAA ranked and Central Lakes Conference rival Bemidji 51-20. Jaxon Kenning, Mahamat Hissein, Tucker Hugg and Spencer Gustin all went 2-0.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm split duals at the Fergus Falls triangular, the defeated Central Lakes Conference rivals Fergus Falls 62-15. They were defeated by Central Lakes Conference and Section 8AAA and AAA Lean and Mean Willmar 53-19. Vance Barz, Alex Diedrerich, Andrew Wollack and Cole Ackerman all went 2-0.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres dropped a dual to Class AA Lean and Mean Mora 43-24 with a 6-8 match split.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons hosted their first home event of this season; they defeated a pair of foes. They defeated Section 7AA foe Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 81-0 and Granite Ridge Conference foe Zimmerman 65-7. Wyatt Wall, Kyler Benson, Alex Jennissen, Levi Jacobson, Cyler Ruhoff, Evan Miller, Logan Thorsten, Alex Vait Andy Knutson and Hunter Gorecki all went 2-0. The Falcons split duals at the Coon Rapids triangular. They defeated No. 11AAA ranked Coon Rapids 38-27 and they were defeated by Lean and Mean AAA Farmington 36-29. Cyler Ruhoff and Levi Jacobson were the lone 2-0 wrestlers. Special Note: Levi Jacobson 120 11th grade Earned HIs 100th Career Win. Logan Thorsten 152 12th Earned His 100th Career Win.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs defeated the AA Lean and Mean Mora 46-16. They defeated a pair of Section 6AA foes at the Albany triangular. They defeated Albany 58-9 and Spectrum 75-0. Kaden Nicolas, Landen Kajawa, Ethan Duncombe, Kaden Rish, Lukas Paulson, Mason Doucette, Adam Jurek, Kylen Rish, Caden Dewall, Bryce Kuschel and Dylan Kolby all went 2-0.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans were defeated by a pair of Central Lakes Conference rivals at the St. Cloud Tech triangular. They were defeated by AAA Lean and Mean Willmar 35-24, with a 7-7 match split. They dropped a close one to St. Cloud Tech 39-37 with a 7-7 match split. Davey Maldonado, Jack Major, Evan Moscho, Austin Moscho and Mason Orth all went 2-0. The Spartans defeated two foes at the Rockford triangular. They defeated Section 6AA foes Monticello 55-16 and Rockford 81-0. Davey Maldonado, Jack Major, Evan Moscho, Luke Hemmesch, Austin Moscho, Ryan Kunz, Ryan Rose, Mason Orth, Ben Hansen and Grady Minnerath all went 2-0.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies were defeated twice at the BBE Triangular; by the No. 2A ranked BBE 67-6 and to Class A Holdingford 45-25 with a 5-8 match split. The Huskies split duals at their triangular, they defeated Section 6AA foe Spectrum 51-15 and they were defeated by No. 7AA Becker 58-9. Owen Carlson and Spencer Kollman both went 2-0. Special Note: Owen Carlson 120 11th Earned His 100th Career Win.

KIMBALL AREA “CUBS” TRIANGULAR

(Saturday February 6th)

KIMBALL AREA 60 BENSON BRAVES 12

106 Mark Schiefelbein (KIM) Fall Hae Wah (BEN) 3:45

113 Jack Bollman (KIM) Fall Ed Wah (BEN) 3:15

120 Chase Anderson (KIM) Fall Mu Tah Wah (BEN) :24

126 Gavin Winter (KIM) Fall Blake Wieme (BEN) :19

132 Blake Brutger (KIM) Dec. Alex Whitcup (BEN) 8-4

138 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Fall Preston McGee (BEN) 3:52

145 Alex Nelson (KIM) Fall Nick Bolduc (BEN) 1:20

152 Adam Koosmann (BEN) Dec. Brett Schiefelbein (KIM) 4-2

160 Adam Zosel (BEN) Fall Cody Leither (KIM) 1:14

170 Ashton Hanan (KIM) Fall Teagan Hogrefe (BEN) :44

182 Haden Rosenow (KIM) Fall Nick Staton (BEN) 3:53

195 Thomas Dineen (BEN) Dec. Carter Holtz (KIM) 5-2

220 Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) Dec. Alden Syltie (BEN) 5-4

285 Ace Meyer (KIM) Fall Jack Storlien (BEN) :42

KIMBALL AREA 69 MONTICELLO 6

106 Mark Schiefelbein (KIM) Fall Garrett Bauer (MON) 2:09

113 Jack Bollman (KIM) Won by Forfeit

120 Quinn McCalla (MONT) Dec. Chase Anderson (KIM) 4-0

126 Gavin Winter (KIM) Won by Forfeit

132 Blake Brutger (KIM) Dec. Mason Brown (MONT) 5-3

138 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Won by Forfeit

145 Alex Nelson (KIM) Fall Jacob Cole (MONT) 2:42

152 Brett Schiefelbein (KIM) Fall Griffin Fieldseth (MONT) 4:25

160 Alex Fearing (MONT) Dec. Cody Leither (KIM) 6-3

170 Ashton Hanan (KIM) Won by Forfeit

182 Haden Rosenow (KIM) Won by Forfeit

195 Carter Holtz (KIM) Won by Forfeit

220 Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) Fall Ben Bauer (MONT) 1:00

285 Ace Meyer (KIM) Won by Forfeit

KIMBALL AREA “CUBS” TRIANGULAR

(Tuesday February 2nd)

Kimball Area 75 BOLD 6

106 Mark Schiefelbein (KIM) FallTanner Kautz (BOLD) :35

113 Jack Bollman (KIM) Fall Brady Kiecker (BOLD) 1:28

120 Chase Anderson (KIM) Won by Forfeit

126 Blake Brutger (KIM) Fall Gavin Hammerschmidt (BOLD) :40

132 Gavin Winter (KIM) Won by Forfeit

138 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Dec. Austin Kiecker (BOLD) 3-2

145 Alex Nelson (KIM) Fall Kaden Fischer (BOLD) 1:47)

152 Brett Schiefelbein (KIM) Fall Hayden Edwards (BOLD) 1:18

160 Cody Leither (KIM) Fall Connor Plumley (BOLD) 1:49

170 Logan Kuseske (KIM) Fall Tate Sheehan (BOLD) 1:30

182 Haden Rosenow (KIM) Fall Sabastian Enriquez (BOLD) 2:20

195: Carter Holtz (KIM) Won by Forfeit

220 Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) Won by Forfeit

285 Tim Peppel (BOLD) Fall Ace Meyer (KIM)1:55

KIMBALL AREA 84 MINNEAPOLIS NORTH 0

(Section 4A Dual)

106 Mark Schiefelbein (KIM) Won by Forfeit

113 Jack Bollman (KIM) Won by Forfeit

120 Chase Anderson (KIM) Fall Craig Merritt (MN) :15

126 Blake Brutger (KIM) Fall Isaiah Grady (MN) 1:31

132 Gavin Winter (KIM) Won by Forfeit

138 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Won by Forfeit

145 Alex Nelson (KIM) Won by Forfeit

152 Brett Schiefelbein (KIM Fall Stephen Rendo (MN) 1:40

160 Cody Leither (KIM) Fall Saveon Rendo (MN) :12

170 Zack Holtz (KIM) Won by Forfeit

182 Haden Rosenow (KIM) Won by Forfeit

195 Carter Holtz (KIM) Fall Antwand Bynum (MN) :17

220 Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) Fall Jamario Robinson (MN) :24

285 Ace Meyer (KIM) Fall Kanye Bell (MN):34

PIERZ “PIONEERS” TRIANGULAR

(Tuesday February 2nd)

ROYALTON-UPSALA 72 MILLE LACS 4

(Section 7A Dual)

106 Zach Remer (ML) Maj. Dec. Bryce Binek (R/U) 8-0

113 Brady Yourczek (R/U) Dec. Chase Calander (ML) 4-0

120 Michael Zimmerman (R/U) Fall Justus Spengler (ML) :52

126 Johnathon Bzdok (R/U) Fall Creeden Spengler (ML) :30

132 Brock Costanzo (R/U) Fall Cam Wilkes (ML) 1:49

138 Will Gorecki (R/U) Fall Tucker Strecker (ML) :51

145 Nicholas Leibold (R/U) Fall Landyn Remer (ML) 3:04

152 Sawyer Simmons (R/U) Fall Joe Carlson (ML) 3:11

160 Brayden Conrad (R/U) Fall Xavier Bullen (ML) :58

170 Gabe Gorecki (R/U) Fall Daniel Miller (ML) 3:55

182 Aidan Olson (R/U) Dec. Nathan Strang (ML) 11-8

195 Austin Wensmann (R/U) Won by Forfeit

220 Bryce Holm (R/U) Fall Jakob Wind (ML) 1:48

285 Mason Novitzki (R/U) Fall Joshua Golombowski (ML) 1:50

ROYALTON-UPSALA 56 PIERZ 18

106 Bryce Binek (R/U) Fall Carter Young (PIE) :53

113 Chase Becker (PIE) Dec. Brady Yourczek (R/U) 4-3

120 Michael Zimmerman (R/U) Dec. Derek Stangl (PIE) 7-4

126 Liam Hennessy (PIE) Fall Johnathon Bzdok (R/U) 5:16

132 Jacob LeBlanc (PIE) Fall Brock Costanzo (R/U) 3:13

138 Will Gorecki (R/U) Tech. Fall Derrick Przybilla (PIE) 4:14

145 Sawyer Simmons (R/U) Fall Frank Tomberlin (PIE) :35

152 Nicholas Leibold (R/U) Won by Forfeit

160 Ross Boser (PIE) Dec. Brayden Conrad (R/U) 7-2

170 Sam Tschida (R/U) Won by Forfeit

182 Hunter Novitzki (R/U) Won by Forfeit

195 Austin Wensmann (R/U) Won by Forfeit

220 Bryce Holm (R/U) Fall Daniel Hoffman (PIE) 2:58

285 Mason Novitzki (R/U) Won by Forfeit

ROYALTON-UPSALA 51 BLACKDUCK-CASS LAKE-BENA 16

(Section 7A Dual)

106 Donovan Schmid (BDCL) Maj. Dec. Lane Olson (R/U) 11-2

113 Brady Yourczek (R/U) Fall Sawyer Stroeing (BCLB) 1:32

120 Michael Zimmerman (R/U) Won by Forfeit

126 Cody Headbird (BCLB) Dec. John Bzdok (R/U) 5-2

132 Carter Pater (BCLB) Dec. Brock Costanzo (R/U) 10-4

138 Christian Pater (BCLB) Dec. Will Gorecki (RU) 8-2

145 Sawyer Simmons (R/U) Fall Jordan Howard (BCLB) :49

152 Landon Gross (BCLB) Dec. Eli Psyck (R/U) 7-5 OT

160 Brayden Conrad (RU) Dec. Shayne Swedberg (BCLB) 8-6

170 Gabe Gorecki (R/U) FallGage Dunn (BCLB) 1:52

182 Aiden Olson (R/U) Won by Forfeit

195 Austin Wensmann (RU) Won by Forfeit

220 Bryce Holm (RU) Won by Forfeit

285 Mason Novitzki (R/U) Fall Tyreese Goodman (BCLB) 1:09

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA “JAGUAR” TRIANGULAR

(Tuesday February 2nd)

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA 43 HOLDINGFORD 22

(Central Mn. Conference Dual)

106 Brett DeRoo (BBE) Dec. Wyatt Novitzki (HOLD) 7-0

113 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Fall Ethan Mueller (BBE) 5:51

120 Ryan Jensen (BBE) Won by Forfeit

126 Wyatt Engen (BBE) Dec. William Pilarski (HOLD) 4-2

132 Walker Bents (BBE) Dec. Lange (HOLD) 10-4

138 Tyler Jensen (BBE) Maj. Dec. Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) 12-3

145 Blaine Fischer (BBE) Won by Forfeit

152 Maximus Hanson (BBE) Fall Kolten Harren, (HOLD) 1:49

160 Luke Bieniek (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Talen Kampsen (BBE) 13-3

170 Tate Lange (HOLD) Dec. Dylan T. Kampsen (BBE) 9-2

182 Max Secord (HOLD) Dec. Cooper Wold (BBE) 9-4

195 Mark Jenniges (BBE) Fall Sam Harren (HOLD) 5:29

220 Ethan Spanier (BBE) Won by Forfeit

285 Brandon Doll (HOLD) Fall Bryce Feuerhake (BBE) 2:56

HOLDINGFORD 45 ALBANY 27

106 Wyatt Novitzki (HOLD) Fall Reed Moulzolf (ALB) :23

113 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Fall Carlisle (ALB) 2:04

120 William Pilarski (HOLD) Dec. Owen Carlson (ALB) 4-1

126 Spencer Kollman (ALB) Dec. Evan Petron (HOLD) 7-6

132 Drew Lange (HOLD)) Fall Joseph Schmit (ALB) 5:07

138 Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) Fall Adam Dennis (ALB) 2:27

145 Adam Mergen (ALB) Won by Forfeit

152 Payton Krumrei (ALB) Fall Kolton Harren (HOLD) 1:04

160 Tate Hoffarth (ALB) Luke Bieniek (HOLD) l 3:48

170 Evan Lichy (HOLD) Fall Cooper Brinkman (ALB) 3:01

182 Tate Lange (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

195 DeClan Crumley (ALB) Dec. Max Secord (HOLD) 4-2

220 Sam Harren (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

285 Jacob Adrian (ALB) Dec. Brandon Doll (HOLD) 4-1

HOLDINGFORD “HUSKERS” TRIANGULAR

(Thursday February 5th)

HOLDINGFORD 47 PAYNESVILLE 16

(Central Mn. Conference Dual)

106 Mason McNab (PAY) Maj. Dec. Wyatt Novitzki (HOLD) 9-0

113 Preston Welling (PAY) Dec. Simon Boeckman (HOLD) 5-4

120 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Dec. Brandon Hess (PAY) 5-0

126 Evan Petron (HOLD) Dec. Mitchell Blonigen (PAY) 6-0

132 Drew Lange (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

138 Craig Schmitz (PAY) Dec. Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD 8-1

145 Kolton Harren (HOLD) over Unknown (For.)

152 Luke Bieniek (HOLD) Fall Trenton LeClaire (PAY) 4:55

160 Evan Lichy (HOLD) Dec. Grant Wendlandt (PAY) 6-1

170 Tate Lange (HOLD) Tech. Fall Aaron Mages (PAY)

182 Maxwell Secord (HOLD) Dec. Peyton Hemmesch (PAY) 5-3

195 Sam Harren (HOLD) Fall Chase Viessman (PAY) :41

220 Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) Won by Forfeit

285 Brandon Doll (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

HOLDINGFORD 51 STAPLES-MOTLEY 18

106 Wyatt Novitzki (HOLD) Dec. Turner Beachy (STM) 6-5

113 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Fall Aidan Winter (STM) 2:04

120 Simon Boeckman (HOLD) Dec. Owen Winter, Owen (STM) 8-3

126 Colby Tappe (STM) Dec. Drew Lange (HOLD) 5-4

132 Jason Trantina (STM) Fall Evan Petron (HOLD) 4:01

138 Dalton Wells (STM) Dec. Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) 8-6

145 Evan Harren (HOLD) Fall Blake Neelan (STM) 1:07

152 Luke Bieniek, (HOLD) Dec. Conner Dobson (STM) 7-2

160 Evan Lichy (HOLD) Fall Andrew Salcido (STM) 2:22

170 Logen Weite (STM) Won by Forfeit

182 Tate Lange (HOLD) Fall Hunter Martin (STM) 1:11

195 Max Secord (HOLD) Fall Alex Giza (STM) 2:23

220 Sam Harren (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

285 Brandon Doll (HOLD) Fall Cole Winkels (STM) 4:33

STAPLES-MOTLEY 60 PAYNESVILLE 15

106 Turner Beachy (STM) Fall Mason McNab (PAY 1:30

113 Aidan Winter (STM) Dec. Preston Welling (PAY) 6-4

120 Colbe Tappe (STM) Tech. Fall Brandon Hess (PAY)

126 Owen Winter (STM) Won by Forfeit

132 Jason Trantina (STM) Won by Forfeit

138 Craig Schmitz (PAY) Dec. Dalton Wells (STM) 7-4

145 Blake Neelan (STM) Won by Forfeit

152 Conner Dobson (Staples Motley) over Trenton LeClaire (PAY) 4:48

160 Andrew Salcido (STM) Won by Forfeit

170 Logen Weite (STM) Maj. Dec. Aaron Mages (PAY) 12-2

182 Peyton Hemmesch (PAY) Fall Sam Jennissen (STM) 1:01

195 Alex Giza (STM) Defualt Chase Viessman (PAY)

220 Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) Won by Forfeit

285 Cole Winkels (STM) Won by Forfeit

MORRIS AREA “TIGERS” TRIANGULAR

(Tuesday February 2nd)

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 42 OTTERTAIL CENTRAL 36

106 Jordan Erpelding (EVW) Fall Levi Evavold (OTC) :16

113 Brayden Kramer (EVW) Fall Collin Tierney (OTC) 1:19

120 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Won by Forfeit

126 Treyce Ludwig (EVW) Fall Ryan Despard (OTC) :29

132 Brien Poser (OTC) Fall Gavin Caron (EVW) 4:11

138 Reed Leabo (OTC) Fall Jackson Geislinger (EVW) :34

145 Isaac Ortiz (EVW) Fall Brennen Volkmann (OTC) 3:01

152 Logan Schleske (OTC) Dec. Gavin Mathies (EVW) 17-13

160 Jaxon Rich (OTC) Fall Sam Nistler (EVW) 3:04

170 Will Ehlert (OTC) Fall Rylan Schueller (EVW) 3:31

182 Tristan Evavold (OTC) Fall Anthony Albright (EVW) :23

195 Murphy Despard (OTC) Dec. Carter Mathies (EVW) 7-4

220 Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) Fall Kale Rich (OTC) 2:22

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Fall Jonny Fielding (OTC) :13

MORRIS AREA 43 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 35

106 Tyce Anderson (MAHACA) Maj. Dec. Jordan Erpelding (EVW) 12-0

113 Dallas Walton (MAHACA) Won by Forfeit

120 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Casey Nelson (MAHACA) :43

126 Ethan Lebrija (MAHACA) Fall Treyce Ludwig (EVW) 1:47

132 Gavin Caron (EVW) Fall Breighton Logan (MAHACA) 2:52

138 Davin Rose (MAHACA) Fall Jackson Geislinger (EVW) :52

145 Caden Rose (MAHACA) Fall Isaac Ortiz (EVW) 5:49

152 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Tech. Fall Dain Schroeder (MAHACA)

160 Sam Nistler (EVW) Fall Noah Amundson (MAHACA) 4:34

170 Hunter Massner (MAHACA) Fall Rylan Schueller (EVW) 4:46

182 Toby Messner (MAHACA) Dec. Carter Mathies (EVW) 6-4

195 Hunter Gibson (MAHACA) Won by Forfeit

220 Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) Fall Brock Marty (MAHACA) 4:39

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Fall Carter Gibson (MAHACA) 1:51

•

PAYNESVILLE “BULLDOGS” TRIANGULAR

(Friday February 5th)

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 57 PAYNESVILLE AREA 18

106 Mason McNab (PAY) Fall Jordan Erpelding (EVW) 2:24

113 Preston Welling (PAY) Dec. Brayden Kramer (EVW) 6-4

120 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Won by Forfeit

126 Treyce Ludwig (EVW) Dec. Brandon Hess (PAY) 3-1

132 Gavin Caron (EVW) Won by Forfeit

138 Craig Schmitz (PAY) Won by Forfeit

145 Isaac Ortiz (EVW) Won by Forfeit

152 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Fall Trenton LeClaire (PAY) :38

160 Sam Nistler (EVW) Won by Forfeit

170 Anthony Albright (EVW) Won by Forfeit

182 Rylan Schueller (EVW) Fall Aaron Mages (PAY) :54

195 Peyton Hemmesch (PAY) Fall Carter Mathies (EVW) 4:26

220 Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) Dec. Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) 5-1

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Won by Forfeit

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 63 SPRINGFIELD 15

106 Jordan Erpelding (EVW) Fall Will Schmidt (SPF) :36)

113 Brayden Kramer (EVW) Fall Paytin Johnson (SPF) 1:50

120 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Won by Forfeit

126 Treyce Ludwig (EVW) Fall Kody Bast (SPF) 2:45

132 Gavin Caron (EVW) Won by Forfeit

138 Jackson Geislinger (EVW) Won by Forfeit

145 Joe Jensen (SPF) Fall Isaac Ortiz (EVW) 6-1

152 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Fall Alex Moudry (SPF) :45

160 Sam Nistler (EVW) Fall Andrew Manko (SPF) :44

170 Rylan Schueller (EVW) Fall Colen Moudry (SPF) 3:09

182 Sam Rummel (SPF) Fall Anthony Albright (EVW) 1:15

195 Kadin Johnson (SPF) Fall Carter Mathies (EVW) 4:38

220 Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) Fall Mitchell Streich (SPF) 4-0

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Fall Shane Clemon (SPF) 3:29

FERGUS FALLS “OTTERS” TRIANGULAR

(Thursday February 5th/Central Lakes Conference/Section 8AAA Dual)

WILLMAR 53 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 19

106 Vanc Barz (SRR) Maj. Dec. Maj. Dec. Eli Heinen (WIL) 13-3

113 Alex Diederich (SRR) Tech. Fall Ivan Ciriaco-Mares (WIL)

120 Conlan Carlson (WIL) Won by Forfeit

126 Sullivan Anez (WIL) Maj. Dec. Brayden Ness (SRR) 10-2

132 Jorge Zelaya-Velasquez (WIL) Fall Ethan Anderson (SRR) :42

138 Andrew Wollak (SRR) Maj. Dec. Steven Cruze (WIL) 11-2

145 Caden Carlson (WIL) Fall Owen Scheeler (SRR) 2:46

152 Braeden Erickson (WIL) Fall Reid Kiffmeyer (SRR) 2:43

160 Anez, Jonas (WIL) Fall Kieran Hixson (SRR) 1:38

170 Joe Kallevig (WIL) Maj. Dec. Matt Krepp (SSR) 18-6

182 Cole Ackerman (SRR) Jacob Leiva (WIL) :46

195 Kaden Streed (WIL) Won by Forfeit

220 Mason Swanson (WIL) Fall Dingmann (SRR) 1:02

285 Reynolds, Taggert (WIL) Dec. Joey Hoeschen (SRR) 6-1

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 62 FERGUS FALLS 15

106 Vance Barz (SRR) Fall Blake Roberts (FF) :08

113 Jack Barz (SRR) Fall Nathan Fronning (FF) 3:03

120 Alex Diederich (SSR) Tech. Fall Francisco Rodriguez (FF)

126 Brayden Ness (SRR) Won by Forfeit

132 Ethan Anderson (SRR) Won by Forfeit

138 Owen Scheeler (SRR) Won by Forfeit

145 Andrew Wollak (SRR) Fall Jacob Widness (FF) 7-0

152 Sam Sorum (FF) Dec. Reid Kiffmeyer (SRR) 8-1

160 Lucas Oliphant (FF) Kieran Hixson (SRR) :51

170 Kaden Hartwell (FF) Fall Matt Krepp (SRR) 3:27

182 Graham Doherty (SRR) Fall Delvin Roberts (FF) 2:28

195 Cole Ackerman (SRR) Fall Joe Vaughn (FF) :32

220 Dane Dingmann (SRR) Fall Aiden Mauch (FF) :47

285 Joey Hoeschen, Joey (SRR) Fall Jesus Carribo (FF) :08

ST. CLOUD TECH “TIGERS” TRIANGULAR

(Monday February 1st/Central Lakes Conference Duals)

WILLMAR 40 ST. CLOUD TECH 24

(Section 8AAA Dual)

106 Noah Neuman (SCT) Dec. Eli Heinen (WIL) 5-3

113 Ivan Mares-Ciriaco (WIL) Maj. Dec. JJ Ruiz (SCT) 16-4

120 Conlan Carlson (WIL) Tech. Fall Daniel Hughes (SCT) 3:25

126 Jaxon Kenning (SCT) Dec. Sullivan Anez (WIL) 4-0

132 Mahamat Hissein (SCT) Dec. Jorge Zelaya-Velasquez (WIL) 14-7

138 Steven Cruze (WIL) Dec. Nicholas Hamak (SCT) 3-2

145 Caden Carlson (WIL) Fall Sam Long (SCT) 1:41

152 Braeden Erickson (WIL) Fall Aidan Orth (SCT) 1:08

160 Jonas Anez (WIL) Maj. Dec. Andrew Johnson (SCT) 13-4

170 Joe Kallevig (WIL) Fall Logan Lunceford (SCT) 4:56

182 Cody Brott (SCT) Fall Romero Trevino (WIL) 3:14

195 Kaden Streed (WIL) Fall Patrick Njoya (SCT) :52

220 Tucker Hugg (SCT) Dec. Mason Swanson (WIL) 8-6 OT

285 Spencer Gustin (SCT) Fall Taggert Reynolds (WIL) 1:14

WILLMAR 35 ROCORI 24

106 Davey Maldonado (ROC) Dec. Eli Heinen (WIL) 5-0

113 Jack Major (ROC) Dec. Ivan Mares-Ciriaco (WIL) 2-0

120 Conlan Carlson (WIL) Won by Forfeit

126 Sullivan Anex (WIL) Fall Bryan Mata-Avilles (ROC) :47

132 Aaron Baisley (ROC) Dec. Jorge Zelaya-Velasquez (WIL) 2-0

138 Evan Moscho (ROC) Dec. Steven Cruze (WIL) 9-4

145 Caden Carlson (WIL) Maj. Dec. Carter Thelen (ROC) 12-3

152 Austin Moscho (ROC) Fall Braeden Erickson (WIL) 2:41

160 Jonas Anez (WIL) Maj. Dec. Luke Hemmesch (ROC) 17-7

170 Ryan Rose (ROC) Dec. Joe Kallevig (WIL) 6-4

182 Mason Orth (ROC) Dec. Romero Trevino (WIL) 4-0

195 Kaden Streed (WIL) Fall Matthew Goebel (ROC) 1:58

220 Mason Swanson (WIL) Dec. Ben Hansen (ROC) 6-5

285 Taggert Reynolds (WIL) Fall Grady Minnerath (ROC) :54

ST. CLOUD TECH 39 ROCORI 37

106 Davey Maldonado (ROC) Dec. Noah Neuman (SCT) 3-0

113 Jack Major (ROC) Fall Tanner Hugg (SCT) 4:42

120 JJ Ruiz (SCT) Won by Forfeit

126 Jaxon Kenning (SCT) Fall Bryan Mata-Avilles (ROC) 1:07

132 Mahamat Hissein (SCT) Fall Aaron Baisley (ROC) 5:16

138 Evan Moscho (ROC) Fall Nick Hamak (SCT) 5:13

145 Carter Thelen (ROC) Maj. Dec. Sam Long (SCT) 13-5

152 Austin Moscho (ROC) Fall Aidan Orth (SCT) 3:10

160 Luke Hemmesch (ROC) Fall Koda Nelson (SCT) 1:30

170 Andrew Johnson (SCT) Dec. Ryan Kunz (ROC) 10-5

182 Cody Brott (SCT) Fall Ryan Rose (ROC) 5:55

195 Mason Orth (ROC) Fall Patrick Njoya (SCT) 2:34

220 Tucker Hugg (SCT) Fall Ben Hansen (ROC) 3:20

285 Spencer Gustin (SCT) Fall Grady Minnerth (ROC) :58

ROCKFORD TRIANGULAR

(Thursday February 4th)

ROCORI SPARTANS 55 MONTICELLO 16

106 Davey Maldonado (ROC) Maj. Dec. Garrett Bauer (MON) 9-1

113 Jack Major (ROC) Won by Forfeit

120 Quinn McCalla (MON) Fall Nathan Soldner (ROC) 3:23

126 Mason Brown (MON) Dec. Bryan Mata-Aviles (ROC) 9-8

132 Nelson Anderson (MON) Maj. Dec. Aaron Baisley (ROC) 16-5

138 Evan Moscho (ROC) Fall Bryce Schoen (MON) 1:09

145 Jacob Cole (MON) Dec. Carter Thelen (ROC) 14-9

152 Luke Hemmesch (ROC) Fall Griffin Fieldseth (MON) 1:30

160 Austin Moscho (ROC) Fall Alex Fearing (MON) 5:53

170 Ryan Kunz (ROC) Fall Mason Bauer (MON) 5:07

182 Ryan Rose (ROC) Won by Forfeit

195 Mason Orth (ROC) Won by Forfiet

220 Ben Hansen (ROC) Dec. Ben Bauer (MON) 2-0

285 Grady Minnerath (ROC) Won by Forfeit

ROCORI 81 ROCKFORD 0

106 Davey Maldonado (ROC) Won by Forfeit

113 Jack Major (ROC) Fall Bradley Graunke (ROCK)

120 Nathan Soldner (ROC) Fall Tristan Faber (ROCK) 5:05

126 Bryan Mata-Aviles (ROC) Won by Forfeit

132 Aaron Baisley (ROC) Fall Brian Schoeder (ROCK) 3:10

138 Evan Moscho (ROC) Fall Hunter Hannegrefs (ROCK) 1:28

145 Carter Thelen (ROC) Won by Forfeit

152 Austin Moscho (ROC) Won by Forfeit

160 Luke Hemmesch (ROC) Fall Harrison Brun (ROCK) 2:56

170 Ryan Kunz (ROC) Won by Forfeit

182 Ryan Rose (ROC) Dec. Avery Gordee (ROCK) 6-0

195 Mason Orth (ROC) Won by Forfeit

220 Ben Hansen (ROC) Fall Patrick Andry (ROCK) 4:45

285 Grady Minnerath (ROC) Fall Joey Ryan (ROCK) 1:42

BEMIDJI “LUMBERJACKS” TRIANGULAR

(Friday February 5th/Central Lakes Conference Duals)

ST. CLOUD TECH 62 FERGUS FALLS 16

106 Noah Neuman (SCT) Tech Fall Blake Roberts (FF) 5:16

113 Jesus Ruiz (SCT) Fall Kassten Hartwell (FF) 1:16

120 Carsten Fronning (FF) Maj. Dec. Tanner Hugg (SCT) 11-3

126 Jaxon Kenning (SCT) Won by Forfeit

132 Mahamat Hissein (SCT) Won by Forfeit

138Sam Long (SCT) Won by Forfeit

145 Nick Hamak (SCT) Dec. Jacob Widness (FF) 1-0

152 Aidian Orth (SCT) Fall Sam Sorum (FF) 3:22

160 Andy Johnson (SCT) Fall Lucas Oliphant (FF) 4:24

170 Kaden Hartwell (FF) Fall Koda Nelson (SCT) 1:28

182 Cody Brott (SCT) Fall Delvin Roberts (FF) 2:49

195 Isaac Longoria (FF) Fall Patrick Njoya (SCT) 2:44

220 Tucker Hugg (Saint Cloud Tech) Fall Nathan Severtson (FF) 1:49

285 Spencer Gustin (SCT) Won by Forfeit

BEMIDJI 51 SAINT CLOUD TECH 20

(Section 8AAA Dual)

106 Brody Castonguay (BEMI) Fall Noah Neuman (SCT) 1:47

113 Gavin Osborn (BEMI) Fall Tanner Hugg (SCT) 1:17

120 Alec Newby (BEMI) Fall Jesus Ruiz (SCT) 4:44

126 Jaxon Kenning (SCT) Tech. Fall JD Kondos (BEMI) 4:48

132 Mahamat Hissein (SCT) Tech. Fall Seth Sisneros (BEMI) 4:23

138 Coy Olsen (BEMI) Dec. Nick Hamak (SCT) 1-1 OT

145 Dane Jorgensen (BEMI) Fall Sam Long (SCT) 1:18

152 Thade Osborn (BEMI) Dec. Aidian Orth (SCT) 12-5

160 Seth Newby (BEMI) Fall Andy Johnson (SCT) :50

170 Hoyt Solum (BEMI) Fall Logan Lunceford (SCT) 1:36

182 Owen Seitz (BEMI) Dec. Cody Brott (SCT) 10-6

195 Colton Hinrichs (BEMI) Fall Patrick Njoya (SCT) :28

220 Tucker Hugg (SCT) Maj. Dec. Jared Frenzel (BEMI) 9-1

285 Spencer Gustin (SCT) Fall Caleb Bahr (BEMI) 2:12

MORA 43 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 24

(Tuesday February 2nd)

106 Carter Gmahl (Mora) Won by Forfeit

113 Zaccory Anderson (SSS) Fall Trevor Thielen (Mora) 5:32

120 Spencer Johnson (SSS) Fall Cooper Sjodin (Mora) 1:24

126 Dylan Enriquez (SSS) Dec. Nathan Nelson (Mora) 6-2

132 Dutch Nordby (SSS) Dec. Cody Haggberg (Mora) 6-2

138 Avery Nelson (Mora) Maj. Dec. Kaden Brooks (SSS) 11-3

145 Brock Folkema (Mora) Fall Adam Haffner (SSS) 2:40

152 Connor Gmahl (Mora) Fall Avery Kouba (SSS) 5:19

160 Tucker Hass (Mora) Fall Dagan LaSart (SSS) 1:45

170 William Budge (SSS) Maj. Dec. Mason Nelson (Mora) 12-4

182 Dom Adams (Mora) Fall Carter Swenson (SSS) 1:30

195 Tommy Nosbush (Mora) Fall Dylan Welle (SSS) :54

220 Ethan Torgimson (SSS) Dec. Tanner Grangruth (Mora) 3-2

285 Sam Ustuen (Mora) Bret Thayer (SSS) 8-2

Misconduct

-1.0

FOLEY “FALCONS” TRIANGULAR

(Thursday February 4th)

FOLEY 81 CLOQUET/ESKO-CARLTON

(Section 7AA Dual)

106 Wyatt Wall (FOL) Won by Forfeit

113 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Won by Forfeit

120 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Won by Forfeit

126 Kyler Benson (FOL) Fall Kaylor Adkins (C-E-C) :59

132 Evan Miller (FOL) Default Bohdon Fjeld (C-E-C)

138 Alex Jennisson (Foley) Dec. Warren Hietala (C-E-C) 5-2

145 Joseph Thorsten (FOL) Fall Dylan Marciulionis (C-E-C 4:01

152 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Fall Deeken Fjeld (C-E-C) 5:02

160 Michael Moulzolf (FOL) Won by Forfeit

170 Alex Vait (FOL) Won by Forfeit

182 Andy Knutson (FOL) Won by Forfeit

195 Colton Rothfork (FOL) Won by Forfeit

220 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Won by Forfeit

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Fall Gage Stankiewicz (C-E-C) 3:27

FOLEY 65 ZIMMERMAN 7

(Granite Ridge Conference Dual)

106 Wyatt Wall (FOL) Fall Beau Dipprey (ZIM) :26

113 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Won by Forfeit

120 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Won by Forfeit

126 Kyler Benson (FOL) Maj. Dec. Michael Johnson (ZIM) 11-0

132 Evan Miller (FOL) Won by Forfeit

138 Alex Jennisson (Foley) Maj. Dec. Jon Weiser (ZIM) 13-5

145 Cole Rudnitski (FOL) Fall Eli Stellmach (ZIM) 1:06

152 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Won by Forfeit

160 Joe Gardas (ZIM) Maj. Dec. Michael Moulzolf (FOL) 10-2

170 Alex Vait (FOL) Won by Forfeit

182 Ryan Bouley (ZIM) Dec. Josiah Peterson (FOL) 8-3

195 Andy Knutson (FOL) Dec. Aiden Pardino (ZIM) 11-8

220 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Fall Steven Weiser (ZIM) 1:24

285 Levi Henry (FOL) Won by Forfeit

COON RAPIDS “CARDINALS” TRIANGULAR

(Saturday February 6th)

FOLEY 38 COON RAPIDS 21

106 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Dec. Jaden Lilly (CR) 7-4

113 Tyler Her (CR) Dec. Wyatt Wall (FOL) 12-5

120 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Tech. Fall Andriy Dimov (CR) 4:35

126 Kyler Benson (FOL) Fall Isreal Madimba (CR) 4:04

132 Evan Miller (FOL) Fall Hunter Floerchinger (CR) :42

138 Nick Lattery (CR) Dec. Alex Jennisson (FOL) 11-5

145 Enoch Madimba (CR) Dec. Cole Rudnitski (FOL) 3-2

152 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Fall Dalan Jones (CR) 5:21

160 Michael Moulzolf (FOL) Dec. Demetrius Seals (CR) 7-4

170 Elijah Madimba (CR) Fall Alex Vait (FOL) 1:14

182 Alex Kowalchyk (CR) Dec. Andy Knutson (FOL) 7-1

195 Levi Henry (FOL) Fall Octavian Podubnii (CR) 2:09

220 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Dec Riley Hargrave (CR) 8-1

285 Gavin Layton (CR) Dec. Elijah Novak (FOL) 1-0

FARMINGTON 36 FOLEY 29

106 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Fall Zachary Olson (FARM) 1:49

113 Ryan Sullivan (FARM) Maj. Dec. Wyatt Wall (FOL) 15-6

120 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Fall Tyler Sullivan (FARM) 5:33

126 Jake Arens (FARM) Fall Kyler Benson (FOL) 2:00

132 Aiden Han-Lindemyer (FARM) Dec. Evan Miller (FOL) 4-0

138 Edon Davis (FARM) Dec. Alex Jennisson (FOL) 5-1

145 Dylan Olson (FARM) Dec. Cole Rudnitski (FOL) 4-0

152 Joseph Thorsten (FOL) Won by Forfeit

160 Austin Hamel (FARM) Dec. Logan Thorsten (FOL) 5-1

170 Cole Han-LIndemyer (FARM) Tech. Fall Michael Moulzolf (FOL) 5:44

182 Andy Knutson (FOL) Fall Caden Elsen (FARM) 1:10

195 Gavin O`Neill (FARM) Dec. Levi Henry (FOL) 8-6

220 Parker Venz (FARM) Fall Hunter Gorecki (FOL) 1:44

285 Elijah Novak (Foley) Fall Andrew Keeler (FARM) 3:44

BECKER 46 MORA 16

106 Kaden Nicolas (BEC) Maj. Dec. Carter Gmahl (MOR) 15-5

113 Landen Kujawa (BEC) Dec. Nathan Reller (MOR) 5-0

120 Drew May (BEC) Dec. Trevor Thielen (MOR) 4-2

126 Nathan Nelson (MOR) Maj. Dec. Ryan Boecker (BEC) 16-4

132 Ethan Duncombe (BEC) Dec. Cody Haggberg (MOR) 5-4

138 Kaden Rish (BEC) Dec. Nelson (MOR) 10-8

145 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Fall Folkema (MOR) 4:55

152 Mason Doucette (Becker) Dec. Connor Gmahl (MOR) 13-11

160 Adam Jurek (BEC) Fall Tucker Hass (MOR) :36

170 Kylen Rish (BEC) Fall Mason Nelson (MOR) 2:20

182 Dom Adams (MOR) Fall Tyson Ricker (BEC) 1:03

195 Caden Dewall (BEC) Fall Tommy Nosbush (MOR) 1:55

220 Tanner Grangruth (MOR) Fall Bryce Kuschel (BEC) 2:44

285 Dylan Kolby (BEC) Fall Sam Ustuen (MOR) :36

ALBANY “HUSKIES” TRIANGULAR

(Friday January 5th/Section 6AA Duals)

BECKER 75 SPECTRUM 0

106 Kaden Nicolas (BEC) Fall Michael Miltich (SPEC) 2:32

113 Landen Kujawa (BEC) Dec. Gavin Gould (SPEC) 3-0

120 Drew May (BEC) Fall Tyler Murset (SPEC) 3:08

126 Ryan Boecker (BEC) Won by Forfeit

132 Ethan Duncombe (BEC) Fall Judah Rogers (SPEC) 2:24

138 Kaden Rish (BEC) Dec. Logan Schumacher (SPEC) 7-4

145 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Won by Forfeit

152 Mason Doucette (BEC) Won by Forfeit

160 Adam Jurek (BEC) Dec. Thomas DeBoer (SPEC) 5-1

170 Kylen Rish (BEC) Won by Forfeit

182 Dylan Weber (BEC) Fall Tim Erickson (SPEC) 3:01

195 Caden Dewall (BEC) Won by Forfeit

220 Bryce Kuschel (BEC) Won by Forfeit

285 Dylan Kolby (BEC) Won by Forfeit

BECKER 58 ALBANY 9

(Granite Ridge Conference Dual)

106 Kaden Nicolas (BEC) Tech. Fall Reed Moulzolf (ALB) 3:04

113 Landon Kujawa (BEC) Fall Jimmy Carlisle (ALB) 4:58

120 Owen Carlson (ABL) Dec. Drew May (BEC) 6-4

126 Spencer Kollman (ALB) Fall Ryan Boecker (BEC) 5:08

132 Ethan Duncombe (BEC) Fall Joseph Schmitt (ALB) 3:18

138 Kaden Rish (BEC) Fall Cole Moulzolf) 4:47

145 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Maj. Dec. William Mergen (ALB) 11-3

152 Mason Doucette (BEC) Maj. Dec. Peyton Krumrei (ALB) 15-4

160 Adam Jurek (BEC) Dec. Tate Hoffarth (ALB) 4-0

170 Kylen Rish (BEC) Fall Hunter Tate (ALB) 5:00

182 Tyson Ricker (BEC) Dec. Declan Crumley (ALB) 6-2

195 Caden Dewall (BEC) Won by Forfeit

220 Bryce Kuschel (BEC) Dec. Jacob Adrian (ALB) 7-3

285 Dylan Kolby (BEC) Won by Forfeit

ALBANY 51 SPECTRUM 15

106 Michael Melotik (SPEC) Fall Reed Moulzolf (ALB) :45

113 Gavin Gould (SPEC) Dec. Jimmy Carlisle (ALB) 11-6

120 Owen Carlson (ALB) Fall Tyler Murset (SPEC) :35

126 Spencer Kollman (ALB) Won by Forfeit

132 Joseph Schmitt (ALB) Fall Judah Rogers (SPEC) :34

138 Logan Schumacher (SPEC) Fall Cole Moulzolf, Cole (ALB) 3:30

145 William Mergen (ALB) Fall Jack Terry (SPEC) 1:01

152 Peyton Krumrei (ALB) Won by Forfeit

160 Tate Hoffarth (ALB) Dec. Thomas Deboer (SPEC) 11-4

170 Hunter Tate (ALB) Won by Forfeit

182 Declan Crumley (ALB) Fall Tim Erickson (SPEC) :10

195 Double Forfeit

220 Jacob Adrian (ALB) Won by Forfeit

285 Double Forfeit

CURRENT RATINGS

Team Ratings:

Kimball Area Cubs No. 6A

Royalton/Upsala Royals No. 10A

Foley Falcons No. 5AA

Becker Bulldogs No. 6AA

INDIVIDUAL RATINGS

Kimball Area Cubs

Gavin Winter #126 No. 5

Alex Nelson #138 No. 4

Zach Holtz #160 No. 5

Ashton Hanan #170 No. 3

Carter Holtz #182 No. 3

Brandon Guggisberg #220 No. 10

Royalton-Upsala Royals

Sawyer Simmons #138 No. 8

Jacob Leibold #145 No. 5

Gabe Gorecki #160 No. 7

Mason Novitzki #285 No. 4

Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles

Teagyn Ludwig #120 No. 9

Sam Nistler #160 No. 9

Austin Schlangen #285 No. 7

Holdingford Huskers

Tate Lange #170 No. 6

Sam Harren #195 No. 10

Maxwell Secord #220 No. 9

Foley Falcons

Cyler Ruhoff #106 No. 6

Levi Jacobson #120 No. 7

Logan Thorsten #152 No. 6

Hunter Gorecki #195 No. 4

Greg Miller #220 No. 8

Elijah Novak #285 No. 6

Becker Bulldogs

Lukas Paulson #145 No. 4

Adam Jurek #152 No. 9

Mason Doucette #160 No. 10

Caden Dewall #182 No. 2

Rocori Spartans

Austin Moscho #152 No. 10

Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm

Alex Diederich #113 No. 6

Cole Ackerman #182 No. 9

Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres

Spencer Johnson #120 No. 7

Ashton Lipinski #145 No. 9

St. Cloud Tech Tigers

Jaxon Kenning #126 No. 8

Tucker Hugg #220 No. 10

SCHEDULE FOR THE WEEK OF MONDAY FEBRUARY 8th THUR SATURDAY FEBRUARY 13th

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 9TH

Holdingford Tri Eden Valley-Watkins/Osakis

Milaca/FC Tri Albany/Ogilvie

Pierz Tri Foley/Grand Rapids

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 11TH

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Tri Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsted/Benson

Royalton/Upsala Tri BHV/PP/Frazee

Annandale/Maple Lake Tri Rocori/Spectrum

Kimball Area Tri Minnewaska Area/Holdingford

Monticello Tri Albany/Rogers

Chisago Lakes Tri Becker, Rush City/Braham

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 12TH

Holdingford Tri Norwood Young America/

RockfordPaynesville Tri Delano, Morris Area

Howard Lake-Waverly/Winsted Annandale/Maple Lake

Royalton-Upsala Tri Kimball

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Tri Thief River Falls, BOLD

Eden Valley-Watkins Tri ACGC/Sartell

Rocori Tri Sauk Rapids-Rice/Alexandria

St. Francis Tri St. Cloud Tech/Cambridge-Isanti

Columbia Heights Tri Becker/Fridley

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 13th

HUTCHINSON Tri St. Cloud Tech/Tri-City