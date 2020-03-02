Prep Wrestling State Tournament Recap

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs moved from the Granite Ridge into the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers and now added the Paynesville Bulldogs. The Royalton/Upsala Royals have moved from the Park Region Conference into the Central Minnesota Conference.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all twelve teams.

FOLEY FALCONS

Roger Mischke

The Falcons earned fourth place with a big win over No. 11AA ranked Section 2AA champion the Hutchinson Tigers 43-21. They were defeated by the Section 3AA Champion, No. 3AA ranked Fairmont/Martin County West in the semifinals by 32-30. In the third place dual they were defeated by the Section 8AA champions and No. 6AA ranked Detroit Lakes Lakers; another very narrow margin of 26-25. Logan Thorsten (145), Connor Thorsten (170/182) both went 3-0 and Levi Jacobson (113), Micheal Rothfork (138), Isaiah Fitch (160, Andy Knutson (170/182) and Elijah Novak (285) all went 2-1. In the individual tournament: Connor Thorsten (160) (51-7) earned sixth place, Hunter Gorecki (195) (46-9) went 2-2 in the tournament, he was a match short of earning a medal. Elijah Novak (285) (49-8) went 2-2 and he was just a match from earning a medal. Levi Jacobson (113) (41-10) went 1-2, he was one match short of earning a medal. Logan Thorsten (145) (42-11), he went 1-2 and also was short one match of earning a medal. Isaiah Fitch (152) (43-12) and Micheal Rothfork (138) (33-14) both were one match from earning a medal. Andy Knutson (170) (33-9) went 0-2 at the tournament. The Falcons did lose one of their starters due to injury prior to the Section and State Tournament, Sutherlin Schmit (182) (30-9), surely could have made a difference in those two close duals. The Falcons compiled a very impressive 40-3 dual meet record along with Granite Ridge Conference, Section 7AAA and Fourth Place State Honors for the 2019-2020 season.

TECH TIGERS

The Tigers had a very good tournament as they had two wrestlers earn medals. Isaiah Green (220) earned the state championship (22-5) with four big wins over Section 8AAA rival Cade Barrett of Brainerd in the championship, Cade was ranked No. 6 in the final ratings. In the semifinals Isaiah defeated the No. 1 ranked wrestler Tommy Johnson of Shakopee. In the quarterfinals he defeated the No. 2 ranked wrestler from Park High School, Antonio Davis. Aaron Voigt (285) (37-12) earned fourth place. He defeated the No. 4 rated wrestler Isaiah Noedlner of Owatonna in the quarterfinals. He was defeated by the No. 1 ranked wrestler, Gavin Layton of Coon Rapids in the semifinals. In the third place match he was defeated by Section 8AAA rival Chase Smith of Bemidji, he was ranked No. 2. Tyler Hugg (182) (42-5) did defeat the No. 6 ranked wrestler Jake Trachte of New Prague in the first round and in the quarterfinals he was defeated by the No. 2 ranked Roman Rogotske of Stillwater 5-3, he was the eventual state champion. He lost to Danny Reynolds of Andover the No. 4 ranked wrestler in the wrestle backs, he went 2-2 at the state tournament. Jaxon Kenning (113) (26-12), went 1-2 in the tournament, he dropped a 2-0 match in the wrestle backs to the No. 8 ranked wrestler. Head Coach Bob Boeck announced his retirement a couple of weeks prior to the Section tournaments. He was voted by his peers as the Coach of the Year in Section 8AAA. He was voted by his state peers as the State AAA Coach of the 2019-2020 season.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs earned three state medals; Caden Dewall (170) (40-2) earned third place honors. In the quarterfinals, he defeated the No. 3 seeded and No. 5 ranked Eli Hunt of St. Peter. In the semifinals he was defeated by the eventual state champion 7-6, the No. 1 ranked Bennett Berge of Kason-Mantorville. In the consolation semifinals he defeated the No. 7 ranked Nathan Simmons of Fairmont/MCW 11-1. In Caden’s third place match he defeated the No. 4 seeded and No. 3 ranked Isaac Grams of Bloomington Kennedy. Lukas Paulson (138) (37-7) earned fourth place state honors. He was seeded No. 5, he won his first round match 7-2 and in the quarterfinals he defeated the No. 4 seeded and No. 4 ranked Blake Vagle of New London-Spicer 6-1 and in the semifinals he was defeated the No. 1 seeded Cael Berg of Simley, the eventual state champion. In the consolation semifinals he defeated the No. 3 seeded and No. 3 ranked David Platt from Hibbing 3-1 and in the third place match he was defeated by the No. 2 seeded and No. 2 ranked Connor Simone's of Fairmont/MCW. Brayden Weber earned sixth place, he was seeded third, he defeated his first round foe No. 9 ranked Wyatt Dunham of United Clay Becker and in the quarterfinals he defeated the No. 8 ranked Jaiden Bahr of Marshall by fall. In the semifinals he was defeated by the No. 1 seeded and ranked Danny Striggow of Orono. He was forced to default out of the tournament due to medical conditions that occurred after his semifinal match. Ethan Anderson (126) (37-11) defeated the No. 3 seeded and No. 4 ranked Ross Herber of LA/RP in his first round match 9-5. In the quarterfinals finals he was defeated by the No. 5 ranked Austin Gabbert of Watertown-Mayer. He defeated conference rival Connor Gmahl of Mora in the wrestle backs 5-2 and he was defeated by Cade Jackson of Detroit Lakes 5-3 in OT. He was just one match from earning a medal. Reid Kraus (182) (35-14), he lost to the No. 6 seeded Alex Nelson of Hutchinson and Nelson was defeated in the quarterfinals. Jake Nelson (132) (25-5) won his first round match as he was seeded no. 6. He was defeated in the quarterfinals by the No. 3 seeded and No. 4 ranked Logan Vaughan of Kasson-Mantorville 5-0. Jake was defeated in his first wrestle back by Dusty Wilke of Grand Rapids 3-2.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs earned four medals, led by Gavin Winter (126) (33-8) earned fifth place honors. Gavin was seeded no. 4 and he defeated the No. 10 ranked wrestler, John Paul Fitzpatrick of Crosby-Ironton by a fall and he earned a fall over Lukas Volstad of Frazee in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals he was defeated by the No. 1 ranked and No. 1 seeded Trevor Janssen of Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena. Gavin then took on No. 3 seeded Section 4 rival in the consolation semifinals, , he was defeated in a close one by No. 5 ranked Brady Holien of ACGC 4-2. Gavin defeated No. 8 ranked Levi Ellingson of TMB/WG 6-4 to earn fifth place. Zack Holtz (152) (34-3) was seeded no. 2, he defeated the no. 7 ranked Caden Ochsendorf of Maple River in the first round and No. 9 ranked. Isaac Denstad of Caledonia/Houston 8-5. In the semifinals he was defeated by No. 3 ranked and No. 6 seeded Jordan Lohse of WCA/BE 4-3. Zach was injured in this match and he was forced to default out of the tournament. Ashton Hanan (170) (39-8) was seeded No. 5, he defeated Dane Schoenborn of Fosston-Bagley in his first round match 10-0 and in the quarters he was defeated 7-6 by the No. 7 ranked and No. 4 seeded Noah Sayles of GMLOS 7-6. In the consolation semifinals he was defeated 7-2 by No. 4 ranked and No. 3 seeded Wyatt Simon of Maple River. In his fifth place match he dropped another close one, 5-3 to Noah Sayles of GMLOS. Alex Nelson (132) (32-9) earned sixth place, he was seeded No. 6 and he defeated Caleb Beeler of Blue Earth Area 7-1. In the quarterfinals he was defeated by No. 3 ranked and 3 seeded Blaine Fischer of BBE 6-2. Alex defeated Kade Lozinski of Minneota 12-1 in the his first wrestle back match. He was defeated by No. 4 ranked and No. 4 ranked Kade Sammons of Windom/Mountain Lake. In his fifth place match, he was defeated No. 6 ranked Gavin Gust of Dover-Eyota the No. 5 seeded wrestler by 7-4. Carter Holz (182) (35-2) was seeded No. 5, he was defeated by Ethan Boll of Crookston and Boll was defeated in his quarterfinal match. Thus Carter was eliminated from the tournament. Boll did go on to earned sixth place. Austin Donnay (160) (30-16) won by default over the No. 2 seeded wrestler. He was defeated by the No. 4 ranked Daniel Smith of GMLOS in his quarterfinal match. Austin was defeated in his first wrestle back match by Josiah Hedonisten of Medford. This wraps up a very good season, with no seniors on the roster, the Cubs are excited about the potential of what next season might bring.

ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals were defeated by the No. 6 rated and No. 3 seeded Section 3A champions Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove 59-18 in the quarterfinals and in the consolation they were defeated by the No. 7 ranked Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 50-21. Jacob Leibold went 2-0 in the state tournament duals for the Royals. Jacob Leibold (138) (41-10) earned sixth place, he was defeated by the No. 2 ranked and 6th seeded Will Magaard of KMS in the first round. He did defeat the No. 3 seeded and No. 3 ranked Brett Willaby of Windom/Mountain Lake in the round of wrestle backs 9-5 and he earned a fall over Hayden Straumann of ACGC in 4:04. He was defeated in the consolation semifinals by the No. 5 ranked Nolan Rommel of Wabasha-Kellogg 7-2. He took on the No. 4 ranked Taylor DeFrang of Dover-Eyota for fifth place and the No. 2 seeded, he lost a very close 3-2 match. Will Gorecki (120) (34-16) was defeated in his first match by the No. 5 ranked and No. 3 seeded Boden Simon of Maple River in his first round match and Boden was defeated in the quarterfinals, thus Will was eliminated. Mason Novitzki (285) (31-10) was defeated in his first round match by the No. 4 seeded and No. 8 ranked Cian Buehler of Ottertail Central and Cian was defeated in the quarterfinals, thus Mason was eliminated. Matthew Kasella (195) (17-12) was defeated by the No. 5 ranked Josh Steffen of Canby in his first round match and Josh was defeated in his quarterfinal match, thus Matthew was eliminated. The Royals were with out one of their leading wrestlers thru the section team and individual tournament. Gabe Gorecki (160) (30-9) Sophomore was injured in the semifinals of the Park Region Conference by a LPGE/BR wrestler that continued to crank on his index finger with no call from the official. Head Coach Terry Gorecki was voted by the Section 7A coaches as the Coach of the Year in Section 7A for the 2019-2020 season. Assistant Coach Shane Fesenmaier was also voted on the Assistant Coach of the Year in Section 7A for the 2019-2020 season.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres had three wrestlers that qualified for the state tournament: Sam Fernholz (132) (38-8) won his first round match of Sam Holman Northfield and he was then defeated in the quarterfinal by the No. 2 ranked and 2 seeded Ben Lynn of Shakopee. Sam was defeated in his first round of the wrestler backs by Charlie Dolan of Irondale. Jack Engle (195) (30-10) was defeated in his first match by No. 5 ranked Quinn Sell of Minnetonka and he was defeated in his first wrestle back match by Khrystiyan Mullen of Park. Spencer Johnson (113) (27-9) was defeated by the No. 1 ranked and No. 1 seeded Blake West of Shakopee and in his first round wrestle back he was defeated by No. 6 ranked Elijah Paulson of Anoka.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans Austin Moscho (152) (39-9), defeated Travis Dohmen of Simley by a fall in his first round match. He was defeated by the No. 4 ranked and No. 4 seeded Jack Fudge of Perham by a 3-1 OT decision. Austin was defeated by the No. 8 ranked Isaiah Fitch of Foley in his first wrestle back match. Ben Primus (220) (33-14), was defeated by the No. 1 ranked and seeded Danny Striggow of Orono. Ben was defeated in his first round wrestle back by Garrison Solliday of St. Thomas Academy.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm had one wrestler competing, Jared Spohn (126) (37-7), in his first match he defeated Javan Kaufman by fall and in the quarterfinals he was defeated by the No. 1 ranked and No. 1 seeded Derrick Cardinal of Forest Lake. In Jared first round wrestle back he defeated Aiden Erickson of Hastings 6-5. He was defeated by the No. 3 ranked and No. 4 seeded Javon Taschen of Stillwater Area. Jared was just one match short of earning a medal.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies William Mergen (138) (30-14) was defeated by the No. 1 ranked and seeded Cael Berg of Simley. In his first round wrestle back match, he was defeated by his Section 6AA rival Micheal Rothfork of Foley.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles had three wrestlers competing at the state tournament, Austin Schlangen (285) (33-12), in his first round match he upset No. 3 ranked Denver Noyes of Canby 3-2 and he lost by fall to the 2X defending champion, No. 1 ranked Craig Orlando of Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Priarie. Austin won by a fall over Kyle Blazek of Crosby-Ironton. He was defeated by No. 8 ranked and No. 4 seeded Cian Buehler of Ottertail Central in his 2nd round of wrestlebacks. Austin was just short one match of earning a medal. Sam Nistler (152) (33-19), was defeated in his first round match by No. 1 rated Willie VonRuden of Medford and in the wrestle back he was defeated by No. 5 rated Andy Dostal of Badger/Greenbush-Middle River in a close 2-0 match. Gavin Mathies (145) (25-18) was defeated in his first match by No. 6 seeded Koby Nagel of Blue Earth Area and then eliminated when Nagel was defeated in the quarterfinals.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers had three wrestlers that competed at the state tournament, Tate Lange (160) (34-9), lost his first round match to the No. 1 ranked Owen Bjerga of Staples-Motley and in his first wrestle back match he lost a close match to Sawyer Schwartz of TMB/WWG 5-3 and Schwartz went on take third place. Tate was eliminated from the tournament after his second loss. Sam Harren (220) (30-13) was defeated in his first round match by the No. 2 ranked Dylan Jergenson of Minnewaska Area and he was defeated by the Section 5A champion Logan Sherwood of ACGC in a very close 1-0 match. Thus Sam was eliminated from the tourney. Sherwood went on to earn fifth place. James Welle (145) (24-18) was defeated by the No. 5 ranked and No. 4 seeded Seth Goetzinger of Chatfield and he was defeated in his first round of the wrestle backs by Conference rival Collin Boese of Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsted, thus he was eliminated from the tournament.

FOLEY FALCONS STATE TOURNAMENT DUALS

FOLEY 43 HUTCHINSON 21

106 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Dec. Max Martin (HUTCH) 4-2

113 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Dec. Grant Peirce (HUTCH) 7-4

120 Ethan Oswald (FOL) Maj. Dec. Treyton Card (HUTCH) 10-1

126 Caden Ruhoff (FOL) Fal Parker Peterson (HUTCH) 3:36

132 Tristian Lang (HUTH) Fall Cole Rudnitski (FOL) 1:23

138 Micheal Rothfork (FOL) Tech. Fall Payton Jepsen (HUTCH)

145 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Maj. Dec. Camden Kron (HUTCH) 9-1

152 Cale Luthens (HUTCH) Fall Joseph Thorsten (FOL) 2:38

160 Isaiah Fitch (FOL) Fall Riley Gill (HUTCH) 3:20

170 Andy Knutson (FOL) Dec. Jesse Reiner (HUTCH) 2-0

182 Connor Thorsten (FOL) Dec. Hayden VanderVoort (HUTCH) 6-2

195 Alex Nelson (HUTCH) Dec. Max Henne (FOL) 7-1

220 Cody Kurth (HUTCH) Fall Greg Miller (FOL) 3:44

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Fall Tanner Gill (HUTCH) 1:10

FAIRMONT/MARTIN COUNTY WEST 32 FOLEY 30

106 Jesse Potts (FMCW) Maj. Dec. Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) 14-0

113 Kain Sanders (FMCW) Dec. Levi Jacobson (FOL) 6-1

120 Lucas Jagodzinske (FMCW) Maj. Dec. Alex Jennissen (FOL) 13-4

126 Jaxson Rohman (FMCW) Fall Caden Ruhoff (FOL) 5:35

132 Blake Jagodzinske (FMCW) Fall Daniel Halverson (FOL) 5:16

138 Connor Simmonds (FMCW) Dec. Micheal Rothfork (FOL) 6-0

145 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Dec. Cale Steuber (FMCW) 6-5 OT

152 Payton Anderson (FMCW) Dec. Isaiah Fitch (FOL) 10-5

160 Michael Moulzolf (FOL) Default Miles Fitzgerald (FMCW) 3:37

170 Connor Thorsten (FOL) Fall Nathan Simmonds (FMCW) 3:38

182 Andy Knutson (FOL) Dec. Max Olson (FMCW) 8-5

195 Jacob Rahn (FMCW) Dec. Hunter Gorecki (FOL) 5-1

220 Greg Miller (FOL) Fall Shayne Steinbrink (FMCW) 1:52

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Fall Everardo Hernandez (FMCW) 1:28

DETROIT LAKES 26 FOLEY 25

106 Bryant Hazelton (DL) Dec. Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) 9-2

113 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Dec. Tyson Ullyott (DL) 8-2

120 Cade Okeson (DL) Dec. Ethan Oswald (FOL) 6-4 OT

126 Carsen Wold (DL) Maj. Dec. Alex Jennissen (FOL) 12-1

132 Caden Ruhoff (FOL) Dec. Cade Jackson (DL) 11-6

138 Micheal Rothfork (FOL) Maj. Dec. Blake Weber (DL) 13-5

145 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Dec. Brody Ullyott (DL) 5-1

152 Isaiah Fitch (FOL) Dec. Thad Schlauderaff (DL) 9-3

160 Garett Nelson (DL) Dec. Michael Moulzolf (FOL) 8-2

170 Connor Thorsten (FOL) over Nolan Mann (DL) 2:58

182 Blaine Henderson (DL) over Andy Knutson (FOL) 11-4

195 Hunter Gorecki (FOL over Andrew Annette (DL) 7-3

220 Jordan Skadsem (DL) over Greg Miller (FOL) 11-2

285 Andreas Barnett (DL) over Elijah Novak (FOL) 1:03

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS STATE TOURNAMENT DUALS

TMR/W/G 59 ROYALTON-UPSALA 19

106 Devin Carter (TMBWWG) Dec. Michael Zimmerman (RU) 11-7

113 Alexander Schuh (TMBWWG) Fall Johnathon Bzdok (RU) 2:43

120 Ayden Horner (TMBWWG) Dec. Will Gorecki (RU) 5-0

126 Levi Ellingson (TMBWWG) Fall Bryce Binek (RU) 1:27

132 Jayden Torgeson (TMBWWG) Fall Logan Nundahl (RU) :35

138 Jacob Leibold (RU) Fall Sawyer Otto (TMBWWG) 2:20

145 Blaine Petersen (TMBWWG) Fall Hunter Novitzki (RU) :46

152 Caden Johnson (TMBWWG) Fall Brayden Conrad (RU) 4:36

160 Sawyer Schwartz (TMBWWG) Fall Aidan Olson (RU) 2:50

170 Jace Paplow (TMBWWG) Fall Isaac Kasella (RU) 3:07

182 Gabe Krick (TMBWWG) Fall Austin Wensmann (RU) 4:34

195 Trevor Eisfeld (TMBWWG) Tech. Fall Matthew Kasella (RU) No time given

220 Gage Louden (RU) Fall Eathan Martinez (TMBWWG) 4:27

285 Mason Novitzki (RU) Fall Nic Willhite (TMBWWG) :33

BERTHA-HEWITT/VERNDALE/PP 50 ROYALTON-UPSALA 21

106 Bennet Arceneau (BHVPP) Dec. Michael Zimmerman (RU) 8-2

113 Deagen Captain (BHVPP) Fall Johnathon Bzdok (RU) :43

120 Will Gorecki (RU) Fall Eli Eggert (BHVPP) 1:55

126 Reese Thompson (BHVPP) Fall Bryce Binek (RU) 1:08

132 Justin Koehn (BHVPP) Fall Logan Nundahl (RU) :18

138 Jacob Leibold (RU) Fall Matt Mensinger (BHVPP) 1:36

145 Jason Koehn (BHVPP) Maj. Dec. Hunter Novitzki (RU) 17-4

152 Brayden Conrad (RU) Fall Brock Peterson (BHVPP) 3:13

160 Mason Schroeder (BHVPP) Fall Christopher Borash (RU) :51

170 Hunter Dean (BHVPP) Fall Aidan Olson (RU) 3:09

182 Austin Wensmann (RU) Dec. Carter Rokes (BHVPP) 6-4

195 Gideon Ervasti (BHVPP) Dec. Matthew Kasella (RU) 6-3

220 Jaden Finck (BHVPP) Maj. Dec.Gage Louden (RU) 15-5

285 Craig Orlando (BHVPP) Fall Jeremy M