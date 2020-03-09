Prep Wrestling Season Recap

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs moved from the Granite Ridge into the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers and now added the Paynesville Bulldogs. The Royalton/Upsala Royals have moved from the Park Region Conference into the Central Minnesota Conference.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all twelve teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at www.theguillotine.com and more info on our local teams on my blog site:https://minnesotamatrats.wordpress.com for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE TEAM STANDINGS

WILLMAR CARDINALS 7-0 14-7

TECH TIGERS 5-2 11-5

BRAINERD WARRIORS 5-2 16-10

SAUK RAPIDS/RICE STORM 4-3 10-11

SARTELL/ST. STEPHEN SABRES 4-3 8-6

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 2-5 10-17

ROCORI SPARTANS 1-6 7-20

FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 0-7 1-17

2019-2020 CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE WRESTLERS

TECH TIGERS

Jaxon Kenning (113)

Andy Johnson (145)

Jack Latterell (152)

Logan Hanson (160)

Taylor Hugg (182)

Aaron Voigt (285)

Honorable Mention

Nick Hamak (120)

Hunter Haupert (220)

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

Spencer Johnson (113)

Sam Fernholz (132)

Ashton Lipinski (138)

Dylan Joyce (145)

Jack Engle (195)

Honorable Mention

Andy Heckman (120)

Will Budge (152)

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

Hunter Farnick (285)

Jared Spohn (126)

Honorable Mention

Alex Diederich. (106)

Joseph Hoeschen. (195)

Matt Krepp. (170)

Dante Haywood. (145)

ROCORI SPARTANS

Austin Moscho (152)

Ben Primus (195)

Jack Major (106)

Honorable Mention

Evan Moscho (126)

Ben Hansen (170)

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE TEAM STANDINGS

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS 6-0 20-4

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 5-1 24-6

HOWARD LAKE/W/W LAKERS 4-2 16-10

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 2-4 18-11

ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS 2-4 14-14

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 1-4. 12-18

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 0-5 13-11

2019-2020 CENTRAL MINNESOTA ALL-CONFERENCE WRESTLERS

Weight All Conference Honorable Mention

106 Wyatt Engen (9) BBE Caleb Boese (7) HLWW

113 Walker Bents (10) BBE Teagyn Ludwig (10) EVW

120 Gavin Winter (9) Kimball Ryan Jensen (8) BBE

126 Mitchell Mallak (9) HLWW Gavin Caron (9) EVW

132 Tyler Jensen (10) BBE Alex Nelson (11) Kimball

138 Blaine Fischer (10) BBE Jacob Leibold (10) R/U

145 Canon Swanson (12) BBE Collin Boese (9) HLWW

152 Zack Holtz (11) Kimball Maximus Hanson (8) BBE

Riley Messer (12) Paynesville

160 Tate Lange (11) Holdingford Austin Donnay (11) Kimball

170 Ashton Hanan (10) Kimball Weston Roberg (12) Paynesville

182 Carter Holtz (10) Kimball Ryan Tuchtenhagen (12) HLWW

195 Mike Doubek (12) BBE Nick Bowen (10) Kimball

220 Mark Jenniges (11) BBE Gage Louden (12) R/U

285 Mason Novitzki (11) R/U Brandon Schlangen (12) Paynesville

MISSISSIPPI 8 CONFERENCE TEAM STANDINGS

BECKER BULLDOGS 7-0 22-2

PRINCETON TIGERS 6-1 21-3

BIG LAKE HORNETS 5-2 10-10

ST. FRANCIS SAINTS 4-3 11-17

CAMBRIDGE BLUEJACKETS 3-4 16-15

CHISAGO LAKES WILDCATS 1-6 7-13

MONTICELLO MAGIC 1-6 4-13

NORTH BRANCH VIKINGS 1-6 2-18

ALL CONFERENCE WRESTLERS

BECKER BULLDOGS

Ethan Anderson 126

Jake Nelson 132

Lukas Paulson 138

Adam Jurek 145

Kylen Rish 160

Caden DeWall 170

Reid Kraus 182

Brayden Weber 220

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE TEAM STANDINGS

FOLEY FALCONS 6-0 40-3

MORA MUSTANGS 5-1 18-6

ALBANY HUSKIES

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 2-4 9-19

MILACA-FC WOLVES

ZIMMERMAN THUNDER

PIERZ PIONEERS 0-6 8-19

ALL CONFERENCE WRESTLERS

FOLEY FALCONS

Levi Jacobson 113

Ethan Oswald 120

Micheal Rothfork 138

Logan Thorsten 145

Connor Thorsten 170

Sutherln Schmit 182

Hunter Gorecki 195

Greg Miller 220

Elijah Novak 285

ALBANY HUSKIES