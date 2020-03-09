Prep Wrestling Season Recap
We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs moved from the Granite Ridge into the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers and now added the Paynesville Bulldogs. The Royalton/Upsala Royals have moved from the Park Region Conference into the Central Minnesota Conference.
Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all twelve teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at www.theguillotine.com and more info on our local teams on my blog site:https://minnesotamatrats.wordpress.com for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season
CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE TEAM STANDINGS
WILLMAR CARDINALS 7-0 14-7
TECH TIGERS 5-2 11-5
BRAINERD WARRIORS 5-2 16-10
SAUK RAPIDS/RICE STORM 4-3 10-11
SARTELL/ST. STEPHEN SABRES 4-3 8-6
ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 2-5 10-17
ROCORI SPARTANS 1-6 7-20
FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 0-7 1-17
2019-2020 CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE WRESTLERS
TECH TIGERS
Jaxon Kenning (113)
Andy Johnson (145)
Jack Latterell (152)
Logan Hanson (160)
Taylor Hugg (182)
Aaron Voigt (285)
Honorable Mention
Nick Hamak (120)
Hunter Haupert (220)
SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES
Spencer Johnson (113)
Sam Fernholz (132)
Ashton Lipinski (138)
Dylan Joyce (145)
Jack Engle (195)
Honorable Mention
Andy Heckman (120)
Will Budge (152)
SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM
Hunter Farnick (285)
Jared Spohn (126)
Honorable Mention
Alex Diederich. (106)
Joseph Hoeschen. (195)
Matt Krepp. (170)
Dante Haywood. (145)
ROCORI SPARTANS
Austin Moscho (152)
Ben Primus (195)
Jack Major (106)
Honorable Mention
Evan Moscho (126)
Ben Hansen (170)
CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE TEAM STANDINGS
BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS 6-0 20-4
KIMBALL AREA CUBS 5-1 24-6
HOWARD LAKE/W/W LAKERS 4-2 16-10
EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 2-4 18-11
ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS 2-4 14-14
PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 1-4. 12-18
HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 0-5 13-11
2019-2020 CENTRAL MINNESOTA ALL-CONFERENCE WRESTLERS
Weight All Conference Honorable Mention
106 Wyatt Engen (9) BBE Caleb Boese (7) HLWW
113 Walker Bents (10) BBE Teagyn Ludwig (10) EVW
120 Gavin Winter (9) Kimball Ryan Jensen (8) BBE
126 Mitchell Mallak (9) HLWW Gavin Caron (9) EVW
132 Tyler Jensen (10) BBE Alex Nelson (11) Kimball
138 Blaine Fischer (10) BBE Jacob Leibold (10) R/U
145 Canon Swanson (12) BBE Collin Boese (9) HLWW
152 Zack Holtz (11) Kimball Maximus Hanson (8) BBE
Riley Messer (12) Paynesville
160 Tate Lange (11) Holdingford Austin Donnay (11) Kimball
170 Ashton Hanan (10) Kimball Weston Roberg (12) Paynesville
182 Carter Holtz (10) Kimball Ryan Tuchtenhagen (12) HLWW
195 Mike Doubek (12) BBE Nick Bowen (10) Kimball
220 Mark Jenniges (11) BBE Gage Louden (12) R/U
285 Mason Novitzki (11) R/U Brandon Schlangen (12) Paynesville
MISSISSIPPI 8 CONFERENCE TEAM STANDINGS
BECKER BULLDOGS 7-0 22-2
PRINCETON TIGERS 6-1 21-3
BIG LAKE HORNETS 5-2 10-10
ST. FRANCIS SAINTS 4-3 11-17
CAMBRIDGE BLUEJACKETS 3-4 16-15
CHISAGO LAKES WILDCATS 1-6 7-13
MONTICELLO MAGIC 1-6 4-13
NORTH BRANCH VIKINGS 1-6 2-18
ALL CONFERENCE WRESTLERS
BECKER BULLDOGS
Ethan Anderson 126
Jake Nelson 132
Lukas Paulson 138
Adam Jurek 145
Kylen Rish 160
Caden DeWall 170
Reid Kraus 182
Brayden Weber 220
GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE TEAM STANDINGS
FOLEY FALCONS 6-0 40-3
MORA MUSTANGS 5-1 18-6
ALBANY HUSKIES
LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 2-4 9-19
MILACA-FC WOLVES
ZIMMERMAN THUNDER
PIERZ PIONEERS 0-6 8-19
ALL CONFERENCE WRESTLERS
FOLEY FALCONS
Levi Jacobson 113
Ethan Oswald 120
Micheal Rothfork 138
Logan Thorsten 145
Connor Thorsten 170
Sutherln Schmit 182
Hunter Gorecki 195
Greg Miller 220
Elijah Novak 285
ALBANY HUSKIES