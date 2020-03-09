Prep Wrestling Season Recap

Roger Mischke

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs moved from the Granite Ridge into the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers and now added the Paynesville Bulldogs. The Royalton/Upsala Royals have moved from the Park Region Conference into the Central Minnesota Conference.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all twelve teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at www.theguillotine.com and more info on our local teams on my blog site:https://minnesotamatrats.wordpress.com for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE TEAM STANDINGS

WILLMAR CARDINALS                        7-0                   14-7

TECH TIGERS                                      5-2                    11-5

BRAINERD WARRIORS                       5-2                   16-10

SAUK RAPIDS/RICE STORM               4-3                   10-11

SARTELL/ST. STEPHEN SABRES       4-3                     8-6

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS                   2-5                   10-17

ROCORI SPARTANS                              1-6                     7-20

FERGUS FALLS OTTERS                      0-7                     1-17

 

2019-2020 CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE WRESTLERS

TECH TIGERS 

Jaxon Kenning                      (113)

Andy Johnson                       (145)

Jack Latterell                        (152)

Logan Hanson                       (160)

Taylor Hugg              (182)

Aaron Voigt              (285)

Honorable Mention

Nick Hamak              (120)

Hunter Haupert                     (220)

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

Spencer Johnson                     (113)

Sam Fernholz              (132)

Ashton Lipinski                      (138)

Dylan Joyce                            (145)

Jack Engle                               (195)

Honorable Mention

Andy Heckman                       (120)

Will Budge                              (152)

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

Hunter Farnick                (285)

Jared Spohn                     (126)

Honorable Mention

Alex Diederich.                 (106)

Joseph Hoeschen.           (195)

Matt Krepp.                        (170)

Dante Haywood.               (145)

ROCORI SPARTANS

Austin Moscho                     (152)

Ben Primus                (195)

Jack Major                            (106)

Honorable Mention

Evan Moscho                        (126)

Ben Hansen               (170)

 

 

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE TEAM STANDINGS

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS                 6-0                   20-4

KIMBALL AREA CUBS                                                     5-1                   24-6

HOWARD LAKE/W/W LAKERS                                       4-2                   16-10

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES                               2-4                   18-11

ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS                                       2-4                   14-14

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS                                             1-4.                 12-18

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS                                              0-5                   13-11

 

2019-2020 CENTRAL MINNESOTA ALL-CONFERENCE WRESTLERS

Weight            All Conference                                    Honorable Mention

106                  Wyatt Engen (9) BBE                        Caleb Boese (7) HLWW

113                  Walker Bents (10) BBE                      Teagyn Ludwig (10) EVW

120                  Gavin Winter (9) Kimball                   Ryan Jensen (8) BBE

126                  Mitchell Mallak (9)     HLWW           Gavin Caron (9) EVW

132                  Tyler Jensen (10) BBE                        Alex Nelson (11) Kimball

138                  Blaine Fischer (10) BBE                     Jacob Leibold (10) R/U

145                  Canon Swanson (12) BBE      Collin Boese (9) HLWW

152                  Zack Holtz (11) Kimball                     Maximus Hanson (8) BBE

Riley Messer (12) Paynesville

 

160                  Tate Lange (11) Holdingford Austin Donnay (11) Kimball

170                  Ashton Hanan (10) Kimball    Weston Roberg (12) Paynesville

182                  Carter Holtz (10) Kimball                   Ryan Tuchtenhagen (12) HLWW

195                  Mike Doubek (12) BBE                      Nick Bowen (10) Kimball

220                  Mark Jenniges (11) BBE                     Gage Louden (12) R/U

285                  Mason Novitzki (11) R/U                   Brandon Schlangen (12) Paynesville

 

 

MISSISSIPPI 8 CONFERENCE TEAM STANDINGS

BECKER BULLDOGS                                 7-0                   22-2

PRINCETON TIGERS                                  6-1                   21-3

BIG LAKE HORNETS                                 5-2                   10-10

ST. FRANCIS SAINTS                               4-3                    11-17

CAMBRIDGE BLUEJACKETS                  3-4                   16-15

CHISAGO LAKES WILDCATS                 1-6                     7-13

MONTICELLO MAGIC                               1-6                     4-13

NORTH BRANCH VIKINGS                      1-6                     2-18

 

ALL CONFERENCE WRESTLERS

BECKER BULLDOGS

Ethan Anderson                      126

Jake Nelson                             132

Lukas Paulson             138

Adam Jurek                             145

Kylen Rish                              160

Caden DeWall                        170

Reid Kraus                              182

Brayden Weber                       220

 

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE TEAM STANDINGS

FOLEY FALCONS                           6-0                   40-3

MORA MUSTANGS                         5-1                   18-6

ALBANY HUSKIES

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS                  2-4                     9-19

MILACA-FC WOLVES

ZIMMERMAN THUNDER

PIERZ PIONEERS                            0-6                   8-19

 

ALL CONFERENCE WRESTLERS

FOLEY FALCONS

Levi Jacobson             113

Ethan Oswald             120

Micheal Rothfork                    138

Logan Thorsten                       145

Connor Thorsten                     170

Sutherln Schmit                      182

Hunter Gorecki                       195

Greg Miller                              220

Elijah Novak               285

 

ALBANY HUSKIES

