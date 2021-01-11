Prep Wrestling Schedule And Rankings – January 11th, 2021

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Tri’s of the twelve teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at www.theguillotine.com and more info on our local teams on the Forum Chat Box of the The Guillotine. For for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

UPCOMING EVENTS: (Note before you do attend any of these events, pleases check with the host school on limitations. In regards to the virus issues!)

THURSDAY JANUARY 14th

Triangular @ Milaca (5:00)

Teams: Milaca Wolves, Foley Falcons, Rockford Rockets

Triangular @ Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5:00)

Teams: BBE Jaguars, Minnewaska Lakers, Paynesville Bulldogs

Dual @ Becker (6:00)

Teams: Becker Bulldogs, St. Francis Fighting Saints

Triangular @ Little Falls (5:00)

Teams: Sartell Sabres, LPGE/BR Wolves and Little Falls

Dual @ Annandale/Maple Lake (8:00)

Teams: Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning, Kimball Area Cubs

Triangular @ Holdingford (5:00)

Teams: Holdingford Huskies, Royalton/Upsala Royals, Deer River Warriors

FRIDAY JANUARY 15th

Triangular @ Rogers (5:00)

Teams: Rogers Royals, Foley Falcons, Andover Huskies

Triangular @ Howard Lake (5:00)

Teams: Howard Lake/Waverly-Winsted Lakers, Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Holdingford Huskers

Dual @ Big Lake (6:00)

Teams: Big Lake Hornets, Rocori Spartans

Triangular @ Sauk Rapids

Teams: Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Brainerd Warriors, St. Cloud Tech Tigers

Triangular @ BOLD HIGH SCHOOL (5:00)

Schools: BOLD Warriors, Benson Braves, Paynesville Bulldogs

STATE RATINGS (SECOND of the Season)

TEAMS:

FOLEY FALCONS No. 6AA

BECKER BULLDOGS No. 10AA

KIMBALL AREA CUBS No. 9A

ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS LEAN and MEAN CLASS A

INDIVIDUALS

Class A

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

Gavin Winter No. 4 #126

Alex Nelson No. 4 #138

Zack Holtz No. 5 #160

Ashton Hanan No. 3 #170

Carter Holtz No. 4 #195

Nichols Bowen No.10 #220

ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS

Will Gorecki No. 9 #132

Jacob Leibold No. 5 #145

Gabe Gorecki No. 8 #160

Mason Novitzki No. 3 #285

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

Austin Schlangen No.7 #285

Sam Nistler No. 9 #160

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

Tate Lange No. 7 #170

Sam Harren No. 10 #195

Class AA

FOLEY FALCONS

Cyler Ruhoff No. 6 #106

Levi Jacobson No. 9 #120

Logan Thorsten No. 7 #152

Andy Knutson No. 10 #182

Hunter Gorecki No. 4 #195

Greg Miller No. 8 #220

Elijah Novak No. 6 #285

BECKER BULLDOGS

Lukas Paulson No. 4 #145

Kyle Rish No. 10 #160

Caden DeWall No. 2 #182

Brayden Weber No. 4 #220

ROCORI SPARTANS

Austin Moscho No. 8 #152

Class AAA

ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS

Jaxon Kenning No. 7 #120

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

Spencer Johnson No. 6 #120

Ashton Lipinski No. 9 # 145

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

Andrew Wollak No. 8 #145

Cole Ackerman No. 8 #182