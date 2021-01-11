Prep Wrestling Schedule And Rankings – January 11th, 2021
We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.
Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Tri’s of the twelve teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at www.theguillotine.com and more info on our local teams on the Forum Chat Box of the The Guillotine. For for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.
UPCOMING EVENTS: (Note before you do attend any of these events, pleases check with the host school on limitations. In regards to the virus issues!)
THURSDAY JANUARY 14th
Triangular @ Milaca (5:00)
Teams: Milaca Wolves, Foley Falcons, Rockford Rockets
Triangular @ Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5:00)
Teams: BBE Jaguars, Minnewaska Lakers, Paynesville Bulldogs
Dual @ Becker (6:00)
Teams: Becker Bulldogs, St. Francis Fighting Saints
Triangular @ Little Falls (5:00)
Teams: Sartell Sabres, LPGE/BR Wolves and Little Falls
Dual @ Annandale/Maple Lake (8:00)
Teams: Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning, Kimball Area Cubs
Triangular @ Holdingford (5:00)
Teams: Holdingford Huskies, Royalton/Upsala Royals, Deer River Warriors
FRIDAY JANUARY 15th
Triangular @ Rogers (5:00)
Teams: Rogers Royals, Foley Falcons, Andover Huskies
Triangular @ Howard Lake (5:00)
Teams: Howard Lake/Waverly-Winsted Lakers, Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Holdingford Huskers
Dual @ Big Lake (6:00)
Teams: Big Lake Hornets, Rocori Spartans
Triangular @ Sauk Rapids
Teams: Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Brainerd Warriors, St. Cloud Tech Tigers
Triangular @ BOLD HIGH SCHOOL (5:00)
Schools: BOLD Warriors, Benson Braves, Paynesville Bulldogs
STATE RATINGS (SECOND of the Season)
TEAMS:
FOLEY FALCONS No. 6AA
BECKER BULLDOGS No. 10AA
KIMBALL AREA CUBS No. 9A
ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS LEAN and MEAN CLASS A
INDIVIDUALS
Class A
KIMBALL AREA CUBS
Gavin Winter No. 4 #126
Alex Nelson No. 4 #138
Zack Holtz No. 5 #160
Ashton Hanan No. 3 #170
Carter Holtz No. 4 #195
Nichols Bowen No.10 #220
ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS
Will Gorecki No. 9 #132
Jacob Leibold No. 5 #145
Gabe Gorecki No. 8 #160
Mason Novitzki No. 3 #285
EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES
Austin Schlangen No.7 #285
Sam Nistler No. 9 #160
HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS
Tate Lange No. 7 #170
Sam Harren No. 10 #195
Class AA
FOLEY FALCONS
Cyler Ruhoff No. 6 #106
Levi Jacobson No. 9 #120
Logan Thorsten No. 7 #152
Andy Knutson No. 10 #182
Hunter Gorecki No. 4 #195
Greg Miller No. 8 #220
Elijah Novak No. 6 #285
BECKER BULLDOGS
Lukas Paulson No. 4 #145
Kyle Rish No. 10 #160
Caden DeWall No. 2 #182
Brayden Weber No. 4 #220
ROCORI SPARTANS
Austin Moscho No. 8 #152
Class AAA
ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS
Jaxon Kenning No. 7 #120
SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES
Spencer Johnson No. 6 #120
Ashton Lipinski No. 9 # 145
SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM
Andrew Wollak No. 8 #145
Cole Ackerman No. 8 #182