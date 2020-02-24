Prep Wrestling Recap- February 24th, 2020

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs moved from the Granite Ridge into the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers and now added the Paynesville Bulldogs. The Royalton/Upsala Royals have moved from the Park Region Conference into the Central Minnesota Conference.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all twelve teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at www.theguillotine.com and more info on our local teams on my blog site:https://minnesotamatrats.wordpress.com for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons had a great performance at their Section 7AA Individual tournament. They qualified nine wrestlers to the state tournament, including seven championships. Connor Thorsten (160) (45-4), Elijah Novak (285) (45-5), Hunter Gorecki (195) (43-6), Isaiah Fitch (152) (40-9), Levi Jacobson (113) (38-7), Greg Miller (220) (31-10) and Andy Knutson (170) (22-6) all earned championships. Logan Thorsten (145) (38-9) and Micheal Rothfork (138) (29-11) both earned second place and their tickets to the State Individual tournament. Caden Ruhoff (126) (18-15) earned third place, Ethan Oswald (120) (34-12) and Max Henne (182) (20-16) both earned fourth place and Cyler Ruhoff (106) (24-26) earned fifth place.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs earned twelve medals at the Section 6AA Individual tournament, including six state that punched their tickets to the state tournament. Jake Nelson (132) (24-3), Lukas Paulson (138) (34-5), Caden Dewall (170) (36-1) and Brayden Weber (220) (34-3) all earned championships and Ethan Anderson (126) (35-9) and Reid Kraus (182) (35-13) both earned second place. Adam Jurek (145) (35-9) and Kylen Rish (160) (33-9) both earned third place and Ethan Duncombe (113) (21-16), Dylan Kolby (285) (15-6) and Tyson Ricker (152) (10-14) all earned fourth place and Bryce Kuschel (195) (10-16) earned fifth place.

TECH TIGERS

The Tigers earned eleven medals at the Section 8AAA Individual tournament, including four that punched their ticket to the State Individual tournament. Taylor Hugg (182) (40-3), Isaiah Green (220) (18-5) and Aaron Voigt (285) (34-10) all earned championships and Jaxon Kenning (113) (25-10) earned second place. Logan Hanson (160) (30-13), Tucker Hugg (195) (18-15) and Jaden Dombrovski (106) (11-14) all earned third place. Nick Hamak (120) (20-20),Andy Johnson (145) (21-19) and Jack Latterell (152) (23-18) took fifth place and Mahamat Hissein (126) (13-20) took sixth place.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs had a very good Section 4A Individual tournament, with six punching their tickets to the state tournament. Carter Holtz (182) (35-1), Ashton Hanan (170) (36-5), Zach Holtz (152) (32-0), Gavin Winter (126) (30-6) and Alex Nelson (132) (29-6) all earned championships and Austin Donnay (160) (29-14) earned second place. Nicholas Bowen (195) (21-10) earned third place and Brett Schiefelbein (145) (24-17), Jack Bollman (106) (23-25) and William Serbus (113) all earned fifth place and Ace Meyer (220) (21-21) took sixth place.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals had a good team performance at the Section 7A Individual tournament with eleven place winners. The Royals had four punch their tickets to the State Individual tournament, Jacob Leibold (138) (37-7), Mason Novitzki (25) (31-9) and Matthew Kasella (195) (17-9) all earned championships and Will Gorecki (113) (34-14) earned second place for his trip to the tournament. Gage Louden (220) (23-10) and Austin Wensmann (182) (24-22) both earned third place and Brady Conrad (152) (22-18, Aiden Olson (160) and Hunter Novitzki (145) (10-13) all earned fourth place medals. Michael Zimmerman (106) (21-27) earned fifth place and Isaac Kasella (170) took sixth place.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies had a good team performance with eleven place winners, including one state qualifier at their Section 6AA Individual tournament. William Mergen (138) (30-12) earned second place to punch his ticket to the state tournament. Peyton Linn (170) (32-9), Tom Blattner (195) (28-14) and Riley Rakotz (182) (14-5) all earned third place medals. Dustin Schmit (120), Peyton Krumrei (132) (30-16), Hunter Tate (160) (30-14) and Tate Hoffarth (145) (26-14) all earned fourth place. Devin Hanson (113) (19-15) and Declan Crumley (152) (12-14) both earned fifth place and Jacob Adrian (220) took sixth place.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres earned seven medals at their Section 8AAA Individual tournament, with three punching their tickets to the state tournament. Spencer Johnson (113) (27-7) earned the championship and Sam Fernholz (132) (37-6) and Jack Engle (195) (30-9) both earned second place. Austin Frauentholtz (170) (13-16) earned third place, Andy Heckman (120) (24-16) earned fourth place, Ashton Lipinski (138) (32-9) earned fifth place and Dylan Joyce (145) (21-11) took sixth place.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm earned eight medals at the Section 8AAA Individual tournament, including one section championship by Jared Spohn (126) (35-5), to punch his ticket to the state tournament. Hunter Farnick (285) (32-10) and Andrew Wollak (138) (23-12) both earned third place and Cole Ackerman (182) (13-9) and Ben Gilbertson (152) (12-6) both earned fourth place. Aden Rollins (220) earned fifth place and Alex Diederich (106) (21-12) and Sawyer Simmons (132) (14-11) both took sixth place.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles had a very good team performance with twelve medal winners at the Section 4A Individual tournament. Including three that punched their tickets to the state tournament. Austin Schlangen (285) (32-10), Sam Nistler (152) (33-17) and Gavin Mathies (145) (25-17) all earned second place. Teagyn Ludwig (106) (33-11), Taylor Ludwig (138) (37-10) and Zach Nistler (160) (15-7) all earned third place and Sonnie DeHeer (220) (18-21) earned fourth place. Carter Mathies (182) (26-22), Connor Lincoln (132 (16-26) and Armando Walker (195) all earned fifth place and Gavon Canon (126) (21-20) and Treyce Ludwig (113) (9-19) both took sixth place.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs earned six section 5A medals, including a pair of third places by Weston Roberg (170) (27-12) and Brandon Schlangen (285) (27-10), both were defeated in True-Second matches. Craig Schmitz (126) (27-13) and Aaron Mages (138) (19-28) both earned fourth place, Riley Messer (152) (29-12) earned fifth place and Brett Mages (132) (9-16) took sixth place.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans had a good Section 6AA Individual tournament with eight medal winners, including two state qualifiers. Austin Moscho (152) (38-7) and Ben Primus (220) (33-12) both earned second place to punch their tickets to the state tournament. Evan Moscho (126) (21-12), Jack Major (106) (18-18), Ryan Rose (160) (14-23) and Connor Stang (285) all earned fifth place and Carter Thelen (138) (24-20) and Ben Hansen (182) (15-24) both took sixth place.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers had a good Section 7A Individual tournament with ten place winners, including three state qualifiers. Sam Harren (220) (30-11) earned the championship and Tate Lange (160) (34-7) and James Welle (145) (24-16) both earned second place to punch their tickets to the state tournament. Drew Lange (106) (25-13), Max Secord (182) (23-11), Luke Bieniek (132) (16-15) and Chase Boeckman (170) (13-15) all earned fourth place. William Pilarski (113) (13-10) and Cohl Clear (126) (12-22) both took sixth place.

STATE TOURNAMENT INFORMATION

Class AAA, AA, A INDIVIDUALS Friday February 28th 9:00

TECH

#113 Jaxon Kenning 25-10 vs. (No. 2 Seeded) Zach Hanson Lakeville North 40-4

#182 Taylor Hugg 40-3 vs. Jake Trachte New Prague 38-7

#220 Isaiah Green 18-5 (No. 5 Seeded) vs. Nicholas Dauffenbach Stillwater 6-9

#285 Aaron Voigt 34-10 (No. 5 Seeded) vs. Marvin Mamin Irondale 26-5

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN

#113 Spencer Johnson 27-7 vs. (No. 1 Seeded) Blake West Shakopee 44-1

#132 Sam Fernholz 37-6 vs. Sam Holman Northfield 37-11

#195 Jack Engle 30-9 vs. Quinn Sell Minnetonka 34-8

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE

#126 Jared Spohn 35-5 vs. Javon Kaufman Mounds View 23-12

FOLEY (No. 3 Seeded) vs. (Section 2) Hutchinson

(Thursday February 27th 11:00)

#113 Levi Jacobson 38-7 vs. (No. 1 Seeded) Reid Nelson Simley 40-5

#138 Michael Rothfork 29-11 vs. Tyler Stevenson Mound-Westonka 33-16

#145 Logan Thorsten 38-9 vs (No. 1 Seeded) Ryan Sokol Simley 42-2

#152 Isaiah Fitch 40-9 vs. (No. 1 Seeded) Payton Anderson Fairmont 38-1

#160 Connor Thorsten 45-4 vs. Grant Louwagie Marshall 27-10

#170 Andy Knutson 22-6 vs. (No. 2 Seeded) Bennett Berge KM 39-1

#195 Hunter Gorecki 43-6 vs. Jackson Kennedy KM 30-11

#220 Greg Miller 31-10 vs. Garrison Soliday St. Thomas Academy 13-2

#285 Elijah Novak 45-5 (No. 6 Seeded) vs. Andrew Barnett Detroit Lakes 35-11

BECKER

#126 Ethan Anderson 35-9 vs. (No. 3 Seeded) Ross Herber LARP 27-5

#132 Jake Nelson 24-3 (No. 5 Seeded) vs. Connor Roth Marshall 33-10

#138 Lucas Paulson 34-5 No. 5 Seeded) vs. Chris Rodriguez Washburn 20-13

#170 Caden DeWall 36-1 (No. 6 Seeded) vs. Michael Ude Fridley 30-6

#182 Reid Kraus 35-13 vs. (No. 5 Seeded) Alex Nelson Hutchinson 32-6

#220 Brayden Weber 34-3 (No. 4 Seeded) vs. Wyatt Dunham UCB 26-8

ROCORI

#152 Austin Moscho 38-7 vs. Travis Dogmen Simley 20-10

#220 Ben Primus 33-12 vs. (No. 1 Seeded) Danny Striggow Orono 13-0

ALBANY

#138 Willam Mergen 30-12 vs. (No. 1 Seeded) Cael Berg Simley 41-4

KIMBALL AREA

#126 Gavin Winter 30-6 (No. 4 Seeded) vs. John Paul Fitzpatrick CI 36-12

#132 Alex Nelson 29-6 (No. 6 Seeded) vs. Caleb Beeler Blue Earth 28-13

#152 Zach Holtz. 32-0 (No. 2 Seeded) vs. Caden Ochsendorf Maple River 36-6

#160 Austin Donnay 29-14 vs. (No. 2 Seeded) Damon Ferguson RLCC 31-7

#170 Ashton Hanan 36-5 (No. 5 Seeded) vs. Dane Schoenborn FB 37-13

#182 Carter Holtz 35-1 (No. 5 Seeded) vs. Ethan Boll Crookston 36-5

ROYALTON-UPSALA vs. No. 3 Seeded (Section 3) Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/WWG

(Thursday February 27th 9:00)

#120 Will Gorecki 34-14 vs. (No. 5 Seeded) Boden Simon Maple River 35-11

#138 Jacob Leibold 37-7 vs. (No. 6 Seeded) Will Magaard KMS) 47-3

#195 Matthew Kasella 17-9 vs. Josh Steffen Canby 32-7

#285 Mason Novitzki 30-9 vs. (No. 4 Seeded) Cian Buehler Ottertail Central 33-6

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS

#145 Gavin Mathies 25-17 vs. (No. 6 Seeded) Koby Nagel Blue Earth 20-8

#152 Sam Nistler 33-17 vs. (No. 1 Seeded) Willie VonRuden Medford 19-1

#285 Austin Schlangen 32-10 vs. Denver Noyes Canby 34-5

HOLDINGFORD

#160 Tate Lange 34-7 vs. (No. 1 Seeded) Owen Bjerga Staples-Motley 41-1

#220 Sam Harren 30-11 vs. (No. 2 Seeded) Dylan Jergenson Minnewaska 41-4

FINAL RATINGS

TECH TIGERS

Taylor Hugg No. 8 #182

Isaiah Green No. 3 #220

Aaron Voigt No. 9 #285

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

Jared Spohn No. 7 #126

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

Spencer Johnson No. 9 #113

FOLEY FALCONS (No. 4AA)

Levi Jacobson No. 10 #113

Logan Thorsten No. 6 #145

Isaiah Fitch No. 8 #152

Connor Thorsten No. 7 #160

Hunter Gorecki No. 7 #195

Elijah Novak No. 4 #2

BECKER BULLDOGS (No. 8AA)

Jake Nelson No. 9 #132

Lukas Paulson No. 6 #138

Caden Dewall. No. 6 #170

Brayden Weber No. 4 #220

KIMBALL AREA CUBS (Class A Lean and Mean)

Alex Nelson No. 7 #132

Zach Holtz No. 2 #152

Ashton Hanan No. 6 #170

Carter Holtz No. 6 #182

ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS (Class A Lean and Mean)

Will Gorecki No. 10 #120

Jacob Leibold No. 10 #138

Mathew Kasella No. 10 #195

Mason Novitzki No. 7 #285

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

Tate Lange No. 8 #160

Sam Harren No. 10 #220

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

Taylor Ludwig No. 10 #132