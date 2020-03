Prep Wrestling Recap- February 17th, 2020

Roger Mischke

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs moved from the Granite Ridge into the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers and now added the Paynesville Bulldogs. The Royalton/Upsala Royals have moved from the Park Region Conference into the Central Minnesota Conference.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all twelve teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at www.theguillotine.com and more info on our local teams on my blog site:https://minnesotamatrats.wordpress.com for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons were the No. 1 seed in the Section 7AA Dual tournament; they defeated the No. 6 seed their rivals Milaca 69-3 in the quarter-finals. In the semifinals they defeated No. 5 seeded Hibbing 66-10. The Falcons had a great team effort to defeat No. 2 seeded and No. 10AA State Ranked Princeton 36-24. Levi Jacobson (113) (35-7), Connor Thorsten (160/170) (42-4), Hunter Gorecki (195) (40-6), Greg Miller (220) (30-10) and Elijah Novak (285) (42-5) all went 3-0, Caden Ruhoff (126/132) (20-14), Ethan Oswald (120/126) (32-10), Micheal Rothfork (138/145) (26-10), Michael Moulzolf (160) (19-6) all went 2-1 and Isiah Fitch (152) (37-9) went 2-0. The Falcons will bring a very impressive 39-1 overall dual meet record to the state tournament.

ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals were the No. 1 seed team in the Section 7A duals, they defeated the No. 7 seeded Crosby-Ironton Rangers 53-22 and in the semifinals they defeated the No. 5 seeded Holdingford in a very good dual 38-29. In the championship they defeated the No. 2 seed Aitkin Gobblers with a total team effort 39-27, to earn the Section 7A championship and their ticket to the State Tournament. Jake Leibold (138/145) (35-7), Austin Wensmann (182) (22-20) and Matthew Kasella (195) (15-9) all went 3-0 and Will Gorecki (120/126) (31-13), Hunter Novitzki (132) and Brayden Conrad (152/160) (19-16) all went 2-1 and Mason Novitzki (285) (27-9), Gage Louden (220) (21-9) and Aiden Olson (160/170) all went 2-0.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs were the No. 1 Seed team in the Section 6AA dual tournament, they defeated the Monticello Magic in the quarterfinals 67-10 and AA Lean and Mean Big Lake 45-22 in the semifinals. In the championship they were defeated by the No. 8AA ranked DC/L coop 35-22. Lukas Paulson (138) (31-5), Adam Jurek (145) (34-10), Brayden Weber (220/285) (32-3) and Kylen Rish (170) (30-8) all went 3-0. Jake Nelson (132) (21-3) and John Stangler (160) (11-8) both went 2-1 and Reid Kraus (182/195) (31-11) went 2-0. The Bulldogs did post a impressive 22-2 dual meet mark for the 2019-2020 season. They will be getting ready for the individual tourney, where they will be looking at several possible state qualifiers.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs defeated St. Agnes 66-9 in the Section 4A quarter-finals and in the semifinals they defeated Central Minnesota conference rival Howard Lake-Waverly/Winsted 46.23. They were defeated by the No. 2A ranked Atwater-Cosmos- Grove City in the championship 53-10. Alex Nelson (132) (27-6), Ashton Hanan (170) (34-5) and Carter Holtz (182) (32-1) all went 3-0 and Gavin Winter (120) (27-6), Austin Donnay (160) (27-13) and Nicholas Bowen (220) (19-9) all went 2-1 at the Section 4A duals. They had an impressive 24-6 dual meet record overall for the 2019-2020 season.

TECH TIGERS

The Tigers were the No. 4 seed team, they defeated the No. 5 seeded rival Sartell-St. Stephen 33-28. In the semifinals they were defeated by No. 1 seeded and AAA Lean and Mean Willmar 34-27 in a very good dual. Logan Hanson (160/170) (24-11), Taylor Hugg (170/182) (33-3), Isaiah Green (220) (16-5) and Aaron Voigt (285) (27-9) all went 2-0 in the section duals. They completed their season with a 10-5 dual meet mark for the 2019-2020 season.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres were No. 5 seed in the section 8AAA duals, they were defeated by cross town rivals St. Cloud Tech the No. 4 seed team 33-28, in a very good dual. They completed their dual season with a 11-7 mark for the 2019-2020 season. The Sabres will preparing for the individual sections next weekend, with the anticipation of having several medal winners.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm was seeded No. 6 in the Section 8AAA duals, they were defeated in the quarterfinals by the No. 2 seeded and AAA Lean and Mean Bemidji Lumberjacks 47-15. The Storm completed their 2019-2020 dual meet portion of their season with a 10-11 mark. They are looking forward to the individual tournament next weekend, anticipating numerous medal winners.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles No. 4 seed in the Section 4A dual tournament, defeated Trinity School at River Ridge 40-34 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals they meet the No. 1 seed and No. 2 state ranked Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City , they were defeated 67-4. Taylor Ludwig (132/138) (34-4) went 2-0 at the Section 4A duals. They completed their 2019-2020 season with a 18-11 overall dual meet mark.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies were the No. 4 seed team in the Section 6AA tournament, they were defeated by the No. 5 seed team the Big Lake Hornets 52-24 in the quarterfinals. They concluded the dual meet portion of the 2019-2020, one that was a very successful season. They will be getting prepared for the Section 6AA individual tournament; where they anticipate a good number of place winners.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs were the No. 5 seed in the Section 5A duals; they were defeated by No. 4 seed Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 49-27 in the quarterfinals. The Bulldogs completed their 2019-2020 season with a 12-18 dual meet mark

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers were the No. 5 seed team in the Section 7A dual tournament, they defeated the No. 4 seed team the Deer River Warriors in the quarterfinals 39-36, in a very exciting dual. They were defeated by the number one seeded Royalton/Upsala 38-29. Tate Lange (170) (30-6) and Sam Harren (195/220) (26-11) both went 2-0 in the section duals. They completed their 2019-2020 with a 13-11 overall dual meet record. The Huskers will be prepping for the individual tournament next weekend with the anticipation of having numerous medal winners.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans dual meet portion of their season come to a conclusion at the Section 6AA dual tournament. They were defeated by the No. 2 seed and No. 8AA ranked DC/L Coop 72-3. The Spartans will be preparing for the individual sections, where they will anticipated a number of possible place winners.

SECTION 7AA CHAMPIONSHIP

FOLEY 36 PRINCETON 24

106 Tyler Wells (PR) Fall Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) 3:03

113 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Dec. Noah Vanderbeek (PR) 5-0

120 Parker Adkins (PR) Dec. Ethan Oswald (FOL) 8-2

126 Jake Whitcomb (PR) Dec. Alex Jennissen (FOL) 10-4

132 Landen Parent (PR) Fall Caden Ruhoff (FOL) 1:41

138 Kyle Boeke (PR) Dec. Micheal Rothfork (FOL) 8-4

145 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Fall Riley Paetznick-Huhtala (PR) 2:56

152 Zack Wells (PR) Maj. Dec. Isaiah Fitch (FOL) 14-4

160 Michael Moulzolf (FOL) Dec. Malachi Kolhoff (PR) 9-5

170 Andy Knutson (FOL) Dec. Zach Marshall (PR) 4-2

182 Connor Thorsten (FOL) Fall Kaden Olsen (PR) 4:59

195 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Fall Braden Nienaber (PR) 1:41

220 Greg Miller (FOL) Dec. Keith Ellingson (PR) 9-2

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Fall Jackson Berry (PR) :25

Princeton’s team score was adjusted by -1.0 for unsportsmanlike

SECTION 7AA SEMIFINALS

FOLEY 66 HIBBING 10

106 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Maj. Dec. Ethan Roy (HIB) 9-1

113 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Won by Forfeit

120 Ethan Oswald (FOL) Fall Preston Thronson (HIB) :29

126 Caden Ruhoff (FOL) Fall Levi Herr (HIB) 1:46

132 Cole Rudnitski (FOL) Maj. Dec. Kya Rybacheck (HIB) 12-0

138 Micheal Rothfork (FOL) Maj. Dec. Cooper Hendrickson (HIB) 10-0

145 David Platt (HIB) Tech. Fall Logan Thorsten (FOL) No Time Given

152 Isaiah Fitch (FOL) Fall Owen Hendrickson (HIB) 1:42

160 Michael Moulzolf (FOL) Fall Jack Bautch (HIB) :28

170 Connor Thorsten (FOL) Fall Ian Larrabee (HIB) 1:10

182 Jagger Greenwood (HIB) Fall Max Henne (FOL) 3:29

195 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Fall Langston Nash (HIB) :44

220 Greg Miller (FOL) Won by Forfeit

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Fall Christopher Tureson (HIB) 1:45

Hibbing’s team score was adjusted by -1.0 for unsportsmanlike

SECTION 7AA QUARTERFINALS

FOLEY 69 MILACA FAITH CHRISTIAN 3

106 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Won by Forfeit

113 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Fall Austin Linder (MFC) 1:40

120 Alex Jennissen (FOL) Dec. Jack Schoenborn (MFC) 4-2

126 Ethan Oswald (FOL) Won by Forfeit

132 Caden Ruhoff (FOL) Fall Jack Nord (MFC) 3:30

138 Daniel Halverson (FOL) Dec. Caleb Sahlstrom (MFC) 7-1

145 Micheal Rothfork (FOL) Fall Clay Anderson (MFC) 1:43

152 Isaiah Fitch (FOL) Fall Hunter Bockoven (MFC) 2:18

160 Ian Hanson (MFC) Dec. Michael Moulzolf (FOL) 10-3

170 Connor Thorsten (FOL) Fall Brant Mollet (MFC) 2:22

182 Max Henne (FOL) Fall Colbee Zens (MFC) 1:48

195 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Fall Logan Ash (MFC) 1:27

220 Greg Miller (FOL) Fall Bodee Zens (MFC) 5:02

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Dec. Brody Ash (MFC) 6-2

CHAMPIONSHIP

ROYALTON/UPSALA 39 AITKIN 27

106 Nathan Trotter (AIT) Dec. Michael Zimmerman (R/U) 5-3

113 Marshall Larson (AIT) Fall Johnathon Bzdok (R/U) 2:57

120 Will Gorecki (R/U) Dec. Carson Kullhem (AIT) 5-4 OT

126 Nathan Rom (AIT) Fall Bryce Binek (R/U) 1:07

132 Walker Jones (AIT) Fall Logan Nundahl (R/U) :43

138 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Fall Jack Grell (AIT) 3:05

145 Jacob Williams (AIT) Dec. Hunter Novitzki (R/U) 8-4

152 Braydon Conrad (R/U) Fall Daniel Decent (AIT) 1:17

160 Tyler Decent (AIT) Dec. Christopher Borash (R/U) 11-6

170 Aidan Olson (R/U) Dec. Hunter Hills (AIT) 6-5

182 Austin Wensmann (R/U) Dec. Zachary Leitinger (AIT) 5-2

195 Matthew Kasella (R/U) Fall Jacob Espeseth (AIT) :40

220 Gage Louden (R/U) Fall Craig Ashton (AIT) 4:57

285 Mason Novitzki (R/U) Fall Nathan Stifter (AIT) :19

SEMIFINALS

ROYALTON/UPSALA 38 HOLDINGFORD 29

106 Drew Lange (HOLD) Dec. Michael Zimmerman (R/U) 3-1

113 Johnathon Bzdok (R/U) Dec. Will Pilarski (HOLD) 6-2

120 Will Gorecki (R/U) Tech. Fall Evan Petron (HOLD) 4:56

126 Cohl Clear (HOLD) Fall Bryce Binek (R/U) 2:28

132 Luke Bieniek (HOLD) Fall Logan Nundahl (R/U) :31

138 Hunter Novitzki (R/U) Fall Wesley Kraemer (HOLD) 3:56

145 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Fall Michael Miller (HOLD) :40

152 James Welle (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Brayden Conrad (R/U) 13-2

160 Aidan Olson (R/U) Fall Chase Boeckman (HOLD) 5:48

170 Tate Lange (R/U) Maj. Dec. Isaac Kasella (R/U) 8-0

182 Austin Wensmann (R/U) Dec. Gabe Urbanski (HOLD) 8-2

195 Matthew Kasella (R/U) Fall Maxwell Secord (HOLD) 5:41

220 Sam Harren (HOLD) Dec. Gage Louden (R/U) 5-4

285 Mason Novitzki (R/U) Fall Brandon Doll (HOLD) :45

QUARTERFINALS

ROYALTON/UPSALA 53 CROSBY-IRONTON 22

106 Michael Zimmerman (R/U) Dec. James Lewandowski (CI) 1-0

113 Johnathon Bzdok (R/U) Fall William Erickson (CI) 1:31

120 Bryce Binek (R/U) Won by Forfeit

126 John Paul Fitzpatrick (CI) Maj. Dec. Will Gorecki (R/U) 11-1

132 Logan Nundahl (R/U) Won by Forfeit

138 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Fall Fletcher Peterson (CI) :31

145 Hunter Novitzki (R/U) Won by Forfeit

152 Jake Klancher (CI) Fall Christopher Borash (R/U) 1:25

160 Brayden Conrad (R/U) Maj. Dec. Evan Lübeck (CI) 8-0

170 Michael Fitzpatrick (CI) Fall Isaac Kasella (R/U) 5:18

182 Austin Wensmann (R/U) Maj. Dec. Sam Smith (CI) 9-0

195 Matthew Kasella (R/U) Fall Hayden McGowen (CI) 2:00

220 Bryce Holm (R/U) Fall Austin DeZeeuw (CI) 5:23

285 Kyle Blazek (CI) Fall Jeremy Mugg (R/U) 2:44

HOLDINGFORD 39 DEER RIVER 36

106 Zachary Iola (DR) Dec. Drew Lange (HOLD) 1-0

113 Jayce Ross (DR) Fall William Pilarski (HOLD) 5:33

120 Trevor Michienzi (DR) Fall Cole Clear (HOLD) 3:24

126 Tygh Gullickson (DR) Fall Luke Bieniek (HOLD) 3:36

132 Marshall Michienzi (DR) Fall Alex Welle (HOLD) :40

138 Wesley Kramer (HOLD) Fall Deanna Francisco (DR) :30

145 Trey Fairbanks (DR) Dec. James Welle (HOLD) 14-8

152 Michael Mille (HOLD) Gus Thompson (DR) 3:36

160 Chase Boeckman (HOLD) Fall Clayton Bartick (DR) :19

170 Tate Lange (HOLD) Fall Lee Perrington (DR) 1:13

182 Jo-Jo Thompson (DR) Fall Gabe Urbanski (HOLD) 5:13

195 Maxwell Secord (HOLD) Dec. Austin Mundt (DR) 4-2 OT

220 Sam Harren (HOLD) Fall Thor Kongsjord (DR) 1:36

285 Brandon Doll (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

SECTION 8AAA SEMIFINALS

WILLMAR 34 ST. CLOUD TECH 27

106 Conlan Carlson (WIL) Fall Jaden Dombrovski (SCT) 1:19

113 Jaxon Kenning (SCT) Dec. Ivan Ciriaco-Mares (Willmar) 5-1

120 Nick Hamak (SCT) Dec. Steven Cruze (WIL) 7-3

126 Caden Carlson (WIL) Dec. Mahamat Hissein (SCT) 7-3

132 Jack Roehl (WIL) Dec. Aidian Orth (SCT) 9-6

138 Josh Miley (WIL) Maj. Dec. Mason Thompson (SCT) 12-4

145 Braeden Erickson (WIL) Fall Andy Johnson (SCT) 1:18

152 Jonas Anez (WIL) Dec. Jack Latterell (SCT) 16-13

160 Logan Hanson (SCT) Fall Joe Kallevig (WIL) 1:17

170 Taylor Hugg (SCT) Fall Ethan Roux (WIL) 3-1

182 Blake Lara (WIL) Fall Cody Brott (SCT) 3:52

195 Kaden Streed (WIL) Dec. Tucker Hugg (SCT) 8-4

220 Isaiah Green (SCT) Fall Mason Swanson (WIL) 2:31

285 Aaron Voigt (SCT) Fall Peter Coverdell (WIL) 1:39

QUARTERFINALS

TECH 33 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 28

106 Jaden Dombrovski (SCT) Won by Forfeit

113 Spencer Johnson (SSS) Dec. Jaxon Kenning (SCT) 5-2

120 Andy Heckman (SSS) Dec. Nick Hamak (SCT) 4-0

126 Mahamat Hissein (SCT) Dec. Kade Hendrickson (SSS) 3-0

132 Sam Fernholz (SSS) Fall Brett Kayfes (SCT) 3:27

138 Ashton Lipinski (SSS) Maj. Dec. Aidian Orth (SCT) 12-4

145 William Budge (SSS) Fall Mason Thompson (SCT) 4:00

152 Dylan Joyce (SSS) Dec. Andy Johnson (SCT) 13-12

160 Jack Latterell (SCT) Dec. Logan Rodebush (SSS) 14-9

170 Logan Hanson (SCT) Dec. Austin Frauenholtz (SSS) 7-3

182 Taylor Hugg (SCT) Fall Dylan Welle (SSS) 1:26

195 Jack Engle (SSS) Dec. Tucker Hugg (SCT) 5-2

220 Isaiah Green (SCT) Fall Richard Emslander (SSS) :15

285 Aaron Voigt (SCT) Fall Bret Thayer (SSS) 1:21

SECTION 8AAA QUARTERFINALS

BEMIDJI 47 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 15

106 Alex Diederich (SRR) Dec. Hunter Heim (BEM) 8-2

113 Coy Olsen (BEM) Fall Sean Cristopherson (SRR) 3:08

120 Brayden Ness (SRR) Fall JD Kondos (BEM) 5:30

126 Jared Spohn (SRR) Fall Seth Sisneros (BEM) 1:11

132 Joe Hudson (BEM) Dec. Sawyer Simmons (SRR) 8-6

138 Seth Newby (BEM) Fall Andrew Wollak (SRR) 4:48

145 Dane Jorgensen (BEM) Fall Dante Haywood (SRR) 3:09

152 Thade Osborn (BEM) Fall Graham Doherty (SRR) 2:29

160 Darren Roth (BEM) Dec. Benjamin Gilbertson (SRR) 6-4

170 Clay Olsen (BEM) Maj. Dec. Matt Krepp (SRR) 12-3

182 Colton Hinrichs (BEM) Maj. Dec. Cole Ackerman (SRR) 18-6

195 Justin Nelson (BEM) Dec. Joey Hoeschen (SRR) 3-1 OT

220 Caleb Bahr (BEM) Dec. Aden Rollins (SRR) 4-2

285 Chase Smith (BEM) Dec. Hunter Farnick (SRR) 8-3

KERKHOVEN-MURDOCK-SUNBURG 49 PAYNESVILLE AREA 27

Section 5A Quarterfinal

106 Chase Magaard (KMS) Fall Brandon Hess (PAY) 1:33

113 Coy Gunderson (KMS) Fall Preston Welling (PAY) :27

120 Rene Quintanilla-Hernandez (PAY) Fall Ely Johnson (KMS) 1:46

126 Craig Schmitz (PAY) Dec. Jett Olson (KMS) 2-1

132 Hunter Wilts (KMS) Dec. Jose Anaya (PAY) 7-4

138 Will Magaard (KMS) Fall Aaron Mages (PAY) :52

145 Riley Messer (PAY) Fall Luke Froehlich (KMS) :40

152 Collin Johnson (KMS) Fall Peyton Hemmesch (PAY) 5:13

160 Masyn Olson (KMS) Maj. Dec. Trenton LeClaire (PAY) 9-1

170 Rick Jones (KMS) Fall Grant Wendlandt (PAY) 1:50

182 Weston Roberg (PAY) Fall Brandon Kallstrom (KMS) 3:30

195 Marc Collins (KMS) Won by Forfeit

220 Brody Forsell (KMS) Won by Forfeit

285 Brandon Schlangen (PAY) Fall Jason Jones (KMS) :40

BECKER 67 MONTICELLO 10

106 Quinn McCalla (MONT) Maj. Dec. Drew May (BEC) 12-0

113 Ethan Duncombe (BEC) Fall Marcus Guertin (MONT) 4:23

120 Owen Angell (BEC) Won by Forfeit

126 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Dec. Nelson Anderson (MONT) 7-3

132 Jake Nelson (BEC) Won by Forfeit

138 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Fall Jacob Cole (MONT) 1:30

145 Adam Jurek (BECK) Maj. Dec. Alex Fearing (MONT) 12-1

152 Tyson Ricker (BEC) Won by Forfeit

160 John Stangler (BEC) Fall Jeremiah Schmidt (MONT) :17

170 Kylen Rish (BEC) Fall John Humphreys (MONT) 3:35

182 Reid Kraus (BEC) Won by Forfeit

195 Jesse Midas (MONT) Fall Bryce Kuschel (BEC) 1:52

220 Dylan Kolby (BEC) Won by Forfeit

285 Brayden Weber (BEC) Won by Forfeit

BIG LAKE 52 ALBANY 24

106 Nolan Reiter (BL) Fall Owen Carlson (ALB) 1:01

113 Christian Noble (BL) Fall Devin Hansen (ALB) 1:45

120 Jayden Mclearen (BL) Dec. Dustin Schmitt (ALB) 7-4

126 Rocco Visci (BL) Fall Joseph Schmitt (ALB) 2:21

132 Luke Schumacher (BL) Maj. Dec. Petyon Krumrei (ALB) 14-3

138 William Mergen (ALB) Fall Spencer Vold (BL) 3:08

145 Dillon Browen (BL) Dec. Tate Hoffarth (ALB) 10-3

152 Tyler Dehmer (BL) Fall Declan Crumley (ALB) 1:06

160 Hunter Tate (ALB) Fall Alex Hanrahan (BL) 1:30

170 Peyton Linn (ALB) Fall Peter Duncombe (BL) 1:17

182 Brett Bordwell (BL) Fall Riley Rakotz (ALB) 3:49

195 Rieley Mullen (BL) Fall David Bushman (ALB) :55

220 Thomas Blattner (ALB) Fall Kane Lapointe (BL) 1:57

285 Jeremy Phyle (BL) Fall Jacob Adrian (ALB) 4:49

DASSEL-COKATO/LITCHFIELD 72 ROCORI 3

106 Andrew Joedeman (DC/L) Fall Jack Major (ROC) 3:31

113 Alex Joedeman (DC/L) Fall Nathan Soldner (ROC) 1:21

120 Devin Steinhaus (DC/L) Won by Forfeit

126 Eddie Simes (DC/L) Won by Forfeit

132 Jerry Simes (DC/L) Fall Evan Moscho (ROC) :32

138 Shelby Fischer (DC/L) Fall Carter Thelen (ROC) 1:04

145 Sam Marx (DC/L) Dec. Luke Hemmesch (ROC) 6-1

152 Jude Link (DC/L) Fall Ryan Kunz (ROC) :38

160 Noah Halonen (DC/L) Dec. Austin Moscho (ROC) 8-4

170 Hayden Hoernemann (DC/L) Fall Ben Hansen (ROC) 1:50

182 Will O`Brien (DC/L) Fall Ryan Rose (ROC) 5:50

195 Beau Nelson (DC/L) Won by Forfeit

220 Ben Primus (ROC) Dec. Jackson Martin (DC/L) 1-0

285 Brendan Rokala (DC/L) Fall Connor Stang (ROC)

SECTION 4 CHAMPIONSHIP

ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY 53 KIMBALL AREA 10

106 Jevon Williams (ACGC) Fall Jack Bollman (KIM) 3:54

113 Cole Holien (ACGC) Fall William Serbus (KIM) 1:11

120 Kelvin Andrade-Ponce (ACGC) Dec. Gavin Winter (KIM) 8-2

126 Brady Holien (ACGC) Maj. Dec. Lucas Jurek (KIM) 9-1

132 Alex Nelson (KIM) Dec. Mason Studemann (ACGC) 9-4

138 Ramzee Molinaro (ACGC) Tech. Fall Cody Leither (KIM) No Time Given

145 Hayden Straumann (ACGC) Fall Logan Kuseske (KIM) 1:15

152 Logan Straumann (ACGC) Maj. Dec. Haden Rosenow (KIM) 11-2

160 Jaxon Behm (ACGC) Dec. Austin Donnay (KIM) 10-0

170 Ashton Hanan (KIM) over Taylor Fester (ACGC) 8-1

182 Carter Holtz (KIM) Maj. Dec. Jesus Cardenas (ACGC) Maj 12-0

195 Terrell Renne (ACGC) Dec. Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) 9-5

220 Logan Sherwood (ACGC) FallNicholas Bowen (KIM) :53

285 Tanner Berghuis (ACGC) Fall Ace Meyer (KIM) :33

SECTION 4A SEMIFINALS

KIMBALL AREA 46 HOWARD LAKE-WAVERLY-WINSTED 23

106 Caleb Boese (HLWW) Tech. Fall Jack Bollman (KIM) No Time Given

113 Tony Baumann (HLWW) Dec. William Serbus (KIM) 10-9

120 Gavin Winter (KIM) Fall Steve Heber (HLWW) 1:28

126 Mitchell Mallak (HLWW) Dec. Lucas Jurek (KIM) 4-2 OT

132 Alex Nelson (KIM) Maj. Dec. Casey Diers (HLWW) 11-2

138 Wiley Wiegert (HLWW) Fall Cody Leither (KIM) 1:23

145 Logan Kuseske (KIM) Dec. Remington Albright (HLWW) 7-2

152 Haden Rosenow (KIM) Dec. Isaac Busse (HLWW) 12-9

160 Austin Donnay (KIM) Fall Collin Boese (HLWW) 2:33

170 Zack Holtz (KIM) Fall Liam Eberhard (HLWW) :48

182 Ashton Hanan (KIM) Fall Ryan Tuchtenhagen (HLWW) 1:44

195 Carter Holtz (KIM) Fall Leo Duske (HLWW) :56

220 Nicholas Bowen (KIM) Fall Colton Long (HLWW) 4:54

285 Danny Mosford (HLWW) Fall Ace Meyer (KIM) 2:37

SECTION 4A QUARTERFINALS

KIMBALL AREA 66 ST. AGNES 9

106 Jack Bollman (KIM) Fall Owen Brooker (STA) 1:14

113 William Serbus (KIM) Fall Vincent Hernandez (STA) 1:03

120 Gavin Winter (KIM) Fall Johnny Cummings (STA) 1:28

126 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Tech. Fall Luke Scott (STA) No Time Given

132 Alex Nelson (KIM) Fall John Etnier (STA) 2:52

138 Cody Leither (KIM) Fall Davey McLaughlin (STA) 1:27

145 Josh Hernandez (STA) Dec. Haden Rosenow (KIM) 16-10

152 Gabe Scott (STA) Fall Logan Kuseske (KIM) 3:24

160 Austin Donnay (KIM) Fall Isaac Schmidt (STA) 5-2

170 Ashton Hanan (KIM) Fall Matthew Jurek (STA) :47

182 Carter Holtz (KIM) Fall Edmund Schmitz (STA) 3:02

195 Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) Won by Forfeit

220 Nicholas Bowen (KIM) Maj. Dec. Daniel Romero (STA) 12-0

285 Ace Meyer (KIM) Won by Forfeit

SECTION 4A SEMIFINALS

ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY 67 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 4

106 Jevon Williams (ACGC) Dec. Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) 13-11 OT

113 Cole Holien (ACGC) Fall Treyce Ludwig (EVW) :33

120 Kelvin Andrade-Ponce (ACGC) Won by Forfeit

126 Brady Holien (ACGC) Fall Gavin Caron (EVW) :56

132 Ramzee Molinaro (ACGC) Tech. Fall Conner Lincoln (EVW) No Time Given

138 Taylor Ludwig (EVW) Maj. Dec. Mason Studemann (ACGC) 12-3

145 Hayden Straumann (ACGC) Won by Forfeit

152 Logan Straumann (ACGC) Dec. Isaac Ortiz (EVW) 10-5

160 Jaxon Behm (ACGC) Fall Sam Nistler (EVW) 5:02

170 Taylor Fester (ACGC) Maj. Dec. Carter Mathies (EVW) 14-1

182 Jesus Cardenas (ACGC) Fall Ian Nistler (EVW) 3:04

195 Terrell Renne (ACGC) Fall Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) 4:36

220 Logan Sherwood (ACGC) Fall Armando Walker (EVW) :50

285 Tanner Berghuis (ACGC) Fall Austin Schlangen (EVW) 10-0

SECTION 4A QUARTERFINALS

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 40 TRINITY SCHOOL AT RIVER RIDGE 34

106 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall David Gregory (TRIN) 1:05

113 Zach Chen (TRIN) Fall Thomas Thompson (EVW) :43

120 Joseph Howell (TRIN) Maj. Dec. Treyce Ludwig (EVW) 9-0

126 Gavin Caron (EVW) Fall Stephen McNamara (TRIN) 4:48

132 Taylor Ludwig (EVW) Maj. Dec. Jon DeMarais (Trinity) 8-0

138 Kiru Adbebe (TRIN) Maj. Dec. Conner Lincoln (EVW) 13-4

145 Deaglan Maines (TRIN) Fall Gavin Mathies (EVW) 5:46

152 Isaac Ortiz (EVW) Fall Tim Brewer (TRIN) 2:52

160 Sam Nistler (EVW) Fall Thomas MacNamara (TRIN) :40

170 Ian Nistler (EVW) Fall Will Howell (TRIN) 3:21

182 Thomas Nicklaus (TRIN) Maj. Dec. Carter Mathies (EVW) 12-4

195 Aidan Willard (TRIN) Fall Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) 1:04

220 Jack Michaud (TRIN) Maj. Dec. Armando Walker (EVW) 15-1

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Won by Forfeit

SCHEDULE SECTION INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENTS

(All Saturday February 22nd)

Section 8AAA Individual at Willmar HS (9:30)

(St. Cloud Tech/Sauk Rapids-Rice/Sartell-St. Stephen)

Section 6AA Individual at Dassel-Cokato HS (9:00)

(Becker/ Albany/ Rocori)

Section 7AA Individual at Mora HS (Friday (1:00) and Saturday (9:00)

(Foley)

Section 4A Individual at Kimball HS (11:00)

(Kimball/ Eden Valley-Watkins)

Section 5A Individual at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle HS (10:00)

(Paynesville)

Section 7A Individual at Rush City (11:30)

(Royalton/Upsala/Holdingford)