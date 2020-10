The Apollo volleyball team took down Bemidji 3-1 on Senior Night Tuesday in St. Cloud. The Eagles are now 1-1 on the season.

Willmar 3, Sartell 0

Apollo 3, Bemidji 1

TUESDAY

Alexandria @ Rocori 7 PM

Brainerd @ Sartell 7 PM

Willmar @ Tech 7 PM

Cathedral @ Mora 7 PM