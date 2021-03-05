Prep Sports Scores And Schedule

The Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm 'N' Sabres played to a 2-2 tie with River Lakes Thursday night at Bernick's Arena in Sartell.

The Storm 'N' Sabres got on the scoreboard first with a Lauren Wensel goal at 8:49 of the first period, assisted by Kelly Carriere and Anna Lundeen. SSR outshot the Stars 10-9 in the opening period.

With Lundeen serving a tripping minor in the penalty box, River Lakes junior Kianna Roeske notched a power play goal at 12:30 of the second period to tie the game at one. Roeske's goal was unassisted.

The Storm 'N' Sabres answered with a Brayley Vandenberg goal at 14:44 to take a 2-1 lead. The eighth-grader's goal was assisted by Morgan Cromwell and Rachel Lindmeier.

River Lakes answered as time wound down in the second period with a goal from senior forward Anna Zimmer, assisted by Brielle Cremers and Roeske. The Stars outshot Sartell/Sauk Rapids 12-9 in the second period.

Neither team could break the tie in the third period or overtime, ending the game in a tie. River Lakes outshot Sartell/Sauk Rapids 37-32 in the game.

The Storm 'N' Sabres will host Bemidji on Saturday, while the Stars will play host to Willmar.

ELSEWHERE:

BHKY: Mora 4, River Lakes 3 (OT)

BHKY: Fergus Falls 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

BHKY: Cathedral vs St. Cloud (CANCELLED)

GHKY: Alexandria 3, St. Cloud 1

GBB: Fergus Falls 70, Apollo 39

GBB: Willmar 51, Sartell 28

GBB: Foley 52, Cathedral 36

GBB: Rocori 66, Monticello 57

GBB: Brainerd 62, Sauk Rapids-Rice 55

BBB: Alexandria 66, Rocori 47

BBB: Sauk Rapids-Rice 58, Sartell 56

FRIDAY:

BHKY: Sartell @ Brainerd 6 PM

BHKY: Sauk Centre @ River Lakes 7:15 PM

BBB: Cathedral @ Albany