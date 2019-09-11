Prep Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, September 10th

The Cathedral girls soccer team took down Melrose 7-0 Tuesday night at Whitney Park. The Crusaders are now 4-1 overall on the season, and 3-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference, with the win.

Caroline O'Driscoll led the way with a hat trick for CHS, while Jenna Walsh added two goals and a pair of assists. Abby Chamernick earned the shutout in net for the Crusaders, who will play at Alexandria Monday.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Soccer

Tech 3, Rocori 2

(Ethan Miller scored twice, Zak Mohamad added a goal and Aydurus Hassan added an assist. Christian Rodriguez scored both goals for the Spartans. Tech improves to 6-0 (3-0 in the Central Lakes Conference). It’s the first loss of the season for Rocori 5-1 (2-1).

Girls Soccer

Tech 5, Rocori 0

Sartell 4, Apollo 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, Fergus Falls 4

Volleyball

Rocori 3, Buffalo 2

Tech 3, Apollo 2

Sartell 3, Fergus Falls 0

Alexandria 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1