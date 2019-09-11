Prep Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, September 10th
The Cathedral girls soccer team took down Melrose 7-0 Tuesday night at Whitney Park. The Crusaders are now 4-1 overall on the season, and 3-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference, with the win.
Caroline O'Driscoll led the way with a hat trick for CHS, while Jenna Walsh added two goals and a pair of assists. Abby Chamernick earned the shutout in net for the Crusaders, who will play at Alexandria Monday.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Soccer
Tech 3, Rocori 2
(Ethan Miller scored twice, Zak Mohamad added a goal and Aydurus Hassan added an assist. Christian Rodriguez scored both goals for the Spartans. Tech improves to 6-0 (3-0 in the Central Lakes Conference). It’s the first loss of the season for Rocori 5-1 (2-1).
Girls Soccer
Tech 5, Rocori 0
Sartell 4, Apollo 1
Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, Fergus Falls 4
Volleyball
Rocori 3, Buffalo 2
Tech 3, Apollo 2
Sartell 3, Fergus Falls 0
Alexandria 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1