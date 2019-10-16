Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, October 15th

PHOTO: Emmett Keenan, Cathedral Activities

The Tech Tiger boys soccer team punched its ticket to the Section 8A final with a 2-0 win over Rocori Tuesday night. The Spartans' season ends with a record of 13-2-3, while the Tigers improve to 14-2-1.  Tech got goals from Drake Jett and Ethan Miller and 6 saves from Christian Engel.

The section championship will take place Thursday night in Brainerd, with the Tigers taking on Bemidji at 8 p.m.

ELSEWHERE:

Volleyball
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Fergus Falls 2
Rocori 3, Tech 0
Sartell 3, Big Lake 0
Cathedral 3, Little Falls 0

Girls Soccer
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Cathedral 2
- Storm vs Bemidji @ Brainerd 6 pm Thursday

