Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, January 28th

The Cathedral hockey team beat Wadena-Deer Creek 11-2 Tuesday night to improve to 16-1-1 on the season. Cathedral is currently riding a 15-game unbeaten streak.

Mack Motzko led the Crusaders with a hat trick, while eight Crusaders notched multi-point games.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Brainerd 71, Apollo 67

Fergus Falls 51, Sartell 31

Milaca 65, Cathedral 51

Boys Hockey

Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Moose Lake 3

Monticello 2, Sartell 1

St. Cloud 7, Anoka 0

Alexandria 4, River Lakes 0

Girls Hockey

Sartell 2, Brainerd 0

River Lakes 2, Northern Lakes 1

Girls Basketball

Tech 62, Little Falls 40

Rocori 83, Staples-Motley 61