Prep Sports Scoreboard – Tuesday, January 26th
The Sartell boys hockey team beat the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm 5-0 at Sports Arena East Tuesday night. Sartell is now 2-3 on the season, while the Storm falls to 1-3-1.
Tory Lund started the scoring for the Sabres at the 5:20 mark of the first period, assisted by Billy Vogt and Jack Schmitz. Sartell would strike again with a Michael Webster goal at 11:07 of the first, assisted by Lund and Thomas Franke.
Sartell outshot Sauk Rapids-Rice 10-9 in the first period.
The Sabres pulled away with a three-goal outburst within 2:24 of one another late in the second period. Lacen VanDenBerg scored at 14:09 from Franke and Webster, then struck again at 16:25 from Blake Legatt to make the score 4-0.
Sartell scored again almost immediately, with Blake Legatt scoring at 16:33, assisted by Webster.
The Sabres will host Little Falls at Bernick's Arena on Thursday night, while the Storm will play at Willmar on Thursday.
ELSEWHERE:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fergus Falls 82, Tech 58
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rocori 71, Apollo 54
Bemidji 75, Sauk Rapids-Rice 49
Sartell 62, Tech 26
Pierz 53, Cathedral 40
Foley 50, Milaca 43
Albany 50, LF 20
BOYS HOCKEY
St Cloud 3, Bemidji 2 (OT)
GIRLS HOCKEY
River Lakes 3, Alexandria 2 (OT)
Storm N Sabres 4, North Wright County 1
St. Cloud 6, Bemidji 3