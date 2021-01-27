Prep Sports Scoreboard – Tuesday, January 26th

The Sartell boys hockey team beat the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm 5-0 at Sports Arena East Tuesday night. Sartell is now 2-3 on the season, while the Storm falls to 1-3-1.

Tory Lund started the scoring for the Sabres at the 5:20 mark of the first period, assisted by Billy Vogt and Jack Schmitz. Sartell would strike again with a Michael Webster goal at 11:07 of the first, assisted by Lund and Thomas Franke.

Sartell outshot Sauk Rapids-Rice 10-9 in the first period.

The Sabres pulled away with a three-goal outburst within 2:24 of one another late in the second period. Lacen VanDenBerg scored at 14:09 from Franke and Webster, then struck again at 16:25 from Blake Legatt to make the score 4-0.

Sartell scored again almost immediately, with Blake Legatt scoring at 16:33, assisted by Webster.

The Sabres will host Little Falls at Bernick's Arena on Thursday night, while the Storm will play at Willmar on Thursday.

ELSEWHERE:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fergus Falls 82, Tech 58

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rocori 71, Apollo 54

Bemidji 75, Sauk Rapids-Rice 49

Sartell 62, Tech 26

Pierz 53, Cathedral 40

Foley 50, Milaca 43

Albany 50, LF 20

BOYS HOCKEY

St Cloud 3, Bemidji 2 (OT)

GIRLS HOCKEY

River Lakes 3, Alexandria 2 (OT)

Storm N Sabres 4, North Wright County 1

St. Cloud 6, Bemidji 3

