Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, January 14th

The Sauk Rapids-Rice boys basketball team beat Rocori 57-52 Tuesday night. The Storm, who snapped a nine-game losing skid with the win, is now 4-9 on the season, while the Spartans fall to 7-6.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Apollo 81, Sartell 78

Brainerd 82, Tech 72

Cathedral 59, Milaca 54

Girls Basketball

Orono 84, Sauk Rapids-Rice 76

Willmar 51, Cathedral 35

Boys Hockey

St. Cloud 5, Bemidji 0

Little Falls 4, Sartell 3

Girls Hockey

Buffalo 2, St. Cloud 1