Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, January 14th
The Sauk Rapids-Rice boys basketball team beat Rocori 57-52 Tuesday night. The Storm, who snapped a nine-game losing skid with the win, is now 4-9 on the season, while the Spartans fall to 7-6.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Apollo 81, Sartell 78
Brainerd 82, Tech 72
Cathedral 59, Milaca 54
Girls Basketball
Orono 84, Sauk Rapids-Rice 76
Willmar 51, Cathedral 35
Boys Hockey
St. Cloud 5, Bemidji 0
Little Falls 4, Sartell 3
Girls Hockey
Buffalo 2, St. Cloud 1