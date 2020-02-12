Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, February 11th

The Pequot Lakes Patriots topped the Cathedral Crusaders 61-48 in a girls basketball game at Cathedral High School. The Crusaders are now 10-12 on the season.

Charlita Lewis led CHS with 16 points in the loss. Cathedral will play at Foley Thursday.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

Cathedral 5, Holy Family 2

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Mora 2

Alexandria 5, Sartell 3

River Lakes 4, Coon Rapids 0

Girls Hockey

River Lakes 4, Fergus Falls 2

Willmar 5, Northern Lakes 4 (2 OT)

RL 3-2 OT L, 5-3 W over Willmar this season

RL vs Willmar 7 PM Thursday @ Alexandria

Boys Basketball

Moorhead 78, Sartell 76 OT

Rocori 71, Brainerd 68

Fergus Falls 74, Sauk Rapids-Rice 54

Tech 69, Willmar 62

Cathedral 78, Zimmerman 75 (OT)

Alexandria 74, Apollo 67

Girls Basketball

Fergus Falls 76, Sauk Rapids-Rice 52

Alexandria 62, Apollo 30

Brainerd 64, Rocori 37

Willmar 72, Tech 37