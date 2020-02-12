Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, February 11th
The Pequot Lakes Patriots topped the Cathedral Crusaders 61-48 in a girls basketball game at Cathedral High School. The Crusaders are now 10-12 on the season.
Charlita Lewis led CHS with 16 points in the loss. Cathedral will play at Foley Thursday.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Hockey
Cathedral 5, Holy Family 2
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Mora 2
Alexandria 5, Sartell 3
River Lakes 4, Coon Rapids 0
Girls Hockey
River Lakes 4, Fergus Falls 2
Willmar 5, Northern Lakes 4 (2 OT)
RL 3-2 OT L, 5-3 W over Willmar this season
RL vs Willmar 7 PM Thursday @ Alexandria
Boys Basketball
Moorhead 78, Sartell 76 OT
Rocori 71, Brainerd 68
Fergus Falls 74, Sauk Rapids-Rice 54
Tech 69, Willmar 62
Cathedral 78, Zimmerman 75 (OT)
Alexandria 74, Apollo 67
Girls Basketball
Fergus Falls 76, Sauk Rapids-Rice 52
Alexandria 62, Apollo 30
Brainerd 64, Rocori 37
Willmar 72, Tech 37