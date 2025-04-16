Prep Sports Scoreboard – Tuesday, April 15th

The Cathedral baseball team picked up a 19-4 win over St. Agnes on Tuesday at the MAC in St. Cloud. The Crusaders put up 14 runs in the third inning to pull away for the blowout win.

Second baseman Caden Johnson had three hits and four runs batted in for Cathedral, while Nolan Bigaouette and Owen Fradette each had three runs batted in. Fradette and Charlie Dolan combined to pitch the five innings in the mercy-rule game.

ELSEWHERE:

ACGC 17, Kimball 7

ACGC 7, Kimball 5

Melrose 1, Sauk Centre 0

Alexandria 10, ROCORI 3

Sartell 9, Fergus Falls 8

Brainerd 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

St. Cloud 14, Willmar 1

Foley 13, Milaca 3

Albany 11, Little Falls 1

Holdingford 10, Upsala/Swanville 4

SOFTBALL

On the softball diamond, St. Cloud snuck past Sartell for a 3-2 win at Sartell High School. Karley Backes and Leah Imdieke each had a hit and a run batted in for the Crush in the win.

Senior Lola Jacobs went the distance for St. Cloud and allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out 11 Sabres.

Lauren Morse had a pair of hits and a run batted for Sartell in the loss. Marni Koosman struck out ten batters in seven innings of work for the Sabres.

ELSEWHERE:

Foley 15, Albany 14

Kimball 13, ACGC 0

Kimball 12, ACGC 1

Becker 6, Annandale 2

Melrose 9, Montevideo 1

Melrose 12, Montevideo 1

Paynesville 8, Milaca 2

ROCORI 8, Hutchinson 0

Pierz 12, Royalton 2

Sauk Rapids-Rice 10, Brainerd 4

