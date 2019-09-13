Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, September 12th
The weather was not conducive to outdoor activities Thursday, but a few teams braved the elements and got their games in. Here's a look at the results from Thursday.
Boys Soccer
St. John's Prep 3, Zimmerman 0
Sartell 3, Fergus Falls 0
Alexandria 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Girls Soccer
Sartell 4, Fergus Falls 2
Volleyball
Rocori 3, Tech 0
Sartell 3, Apollo 0
Cathedral 3, Little Falls 1
Girls Swimming/Diving
Sartell-St. Stephen 123, Alexandria 63
Sauk Rapids-Rice 104, Fergus Falls 68
Cathedral 105, Little Falls 81
Albany 123, Foley 55