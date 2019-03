The Sartell Sabres girls basketball team beat the Tech Tigers 83-58 Thursday night at Tech High School. Emily Driste led Sartell with 21 points, while Rachel Kaczor led the Tigers with 12.

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Basketball

Apollo 79, Rocori 32

Boys Hockey

Alexandria 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

St. Cloud 13, Willmar 0

Girls Hockey

Brainerd/LF 4, Storm N Sabres 2