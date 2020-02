The Monticello boys basketball team topped Rocori 69-56 Thursday night in Monticello. The Spartans fall to 7-7 on the season with the loss.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Albany 73, Cathedral 59

Girls Basketball

Brainerd 69, Sauk Rapids-Rice 60

Albany 63, Cathedral 44

Boys Hockey

Simley 6, Sartell 5 (OT)

Fergus Falls 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4 (OT)

St. Cloud 4, River Lakes 1

Girls Hockey

Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3, Fergus Falls 1

River Lakes 5, St. Cloud 4