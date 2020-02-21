Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, February 20th

The Apollo Eagles boys basketball team beat Sartell 83-68 at Sartell High School Thursday night. The Eagles, who have now won three straight games and five of their last six after a four game losing streak, are now 17-6 on the season.

The Sabres fall to 14-9 with the loss.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey
Monticello 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Outshot 62-11, Storm finish 8-19

Boys Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice 69, Rocori 57
Brainerd 63, Tech 60
Cathedral 61, Little Falls 59

Girls Basketball
Zimmerman 63, Tech 53
Sauk Rapids-Rice 76, Rocori 55
Little Falls 29, Apollo 28
Foley 48, Cathedral 38

