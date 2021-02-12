Prep Sports Scoreboard – Thursday, February 11th
The Cathedral girls basketball team beat Mora 49-45 Thursday night at Mora High School. The Crusaders are now 6-3 overall this season.
Playing without leading scorer Faith VanErp and starting center Kaitlyn Voth, the Crusaders were forced to rally late to earn the win.
Kate Stangler paced the Crusaders with 16 points, including 11 made free throws, and also pulled down 11 rebounds. Ellie Pelzel led CHS with 18 points while securing six rebounds and coming up with three steals and junior Rachel Voit added six points, seven assists and five rebounds.
Cathedral currently sits in third place in the Granite Ridge Conference with a 6-2 record. Albany holds the top spot in the GRC with an 8-0 conference record and 9-0 overall record, while Pierz holds second place with a 6-2 conference mark and 7-2 overall.
Cathedral is currently in fourth place in Section 6AA.
The Crusaders will play another road game Tuesday at Zimmerman before hosting Pierz on Friday night.
Boys Basketball
Fergus Falls 64, Rocori 54
Sauk Rapids-Rice 74, Tech 72
Apollo 69, Sartell 64
Boys Hockey
Pequot Lakes 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3
Sartell 6, Bemidji 0
Wadena-Deer Creek 2, River Lakes 2
Breck 5, Cathedral 2
Girls Basketball
Cathedral 49, Mora 45
Friday's Games
Rocori @ Brainerd
Bemidji @ Apollo
Willmar @ Tech
Sartell @ Chisago Lakes
Girls Hockey- Friday
River Lakes @ Pequot Lakes