Prep Sports Scoreboard – Thursday, February 11th

The Cathedral girls basketball team beat Mora 49-45 Thursday night at Mora High School. The Crusaders are now 6-3 overall this season.

Playing without leading scorer Faith VanErp and starting center Kaitlyn Voth, the Crusaders were forced to rally late to earn the win.

Kate Stangler paced the Crusaders with 16 points, including 11 made free throws, and also pulled down 11 rebounds. Ellie Pelzel led CHS with 18 points while securing six rebounds and coming up with three steals and junior Rachel Voit added six points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Cathedral currently sits in third place in the Granite Ridge Conference with a 6-2 record. Albany holds the top spot in the GRC with an 8-0 conference record and 9-0 overall record, while Pierz holds second place with a 6-2 conference mark and 7-2 overall.

Cathedral is currently in fourth place in Section 6AA.

The Crusaders will play another road game Tuesday at Zimmerman before hosting Pierz on Friday night.

Boys Basketball

Fergus Falls 64, Rocori 54

Sauk Rapids-Rice 74, Tech 72

Apollo 69, Sartell 64

Boys Hockey

Pequot Lakes 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

Sartell 6, Bemidji 0

Wadena-Deer Creek 2, River Lakes 2

Breck 5, Cathedral 2

Girls Basketball

Cathedral 49, Mora 45

Friday's Games

Rocori @ Brainerd

Bemidji @ Apollo

Willmar @ Tech

Sartell @ Chisago Lakes

Girls Hockey- Friday

River Lakes @ Pequot Lakes

