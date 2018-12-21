Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, December 20th

The Cathedral girls basketball team defeated Pine City 61-48 Thursday night. The Crusaders improve to 4-4 with the win, while Pine City picks up their first loss of the season.

Meg Januschka led Cathedral with 20 points in the win, while Celine Schoenecker added 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Crusaders will host Becker in the first half of a doubleheader Friday night. Tip-off is set for 5:45 p.m. in the North Gym.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

River Lakes 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

St. Cloud 5, Fergus Falls 3

Girls Hockey

Icebreakers 2, Willmar 1

Gabbie Rud PPG at 3:10

River Lakes 1, Litchfield 0

Boys Basketball

Monticello 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 53

Girls Basketball

Cathedral 61, Pine City 48

Alexandria 85, Apollo 61

Willmar 67, Tech 26