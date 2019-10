The Sauk Rapids-Rice girls soccer team blanked Cathedral 7-0 Monday night in a nonconference match Monday night.

The loss drops CHS to 8-4 on the season, while the Storm improves to 9-3-3.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Soccer

Rocori 9, Spectrum 0

Alexandria 2, Sartell 0

Girls Soccer

Little Falls 8, Rocori 0

Volleyball

Rocori 3, Zimmerman 0

Becker 3, Tech 0