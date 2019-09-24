Prep Sports Scoreboard- Monday, September 23rd

The Cathedral boys soccer team shut out Minnewaska 3-0 Monday night behind three second half goals. The Crusaders are now 5-3 overall and 5-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference.

Ian Strong's unassisted goal broke the stalemate in the second half before Jacob Manar notched a pair of goals to ice the win for CHS. Cathedral goalie Luke Ellis made two saves in net to earn the shutout.

The Crusaders will play at Little Falls Tuesday, with kickoff set for 5 p.m.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Soccer

Rocori 3, Little Falls 0

Brainerd 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Tech 5, Apollo 4

Girls Soccer

Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Becker 1

Bemidji 10, Apollo 0