Prep Sports Scoreboard- February 23rd

The Alexandria Cardinals boys hockey team beat Sartell 5-2 Tuesday night at Runestone Community Center. The loss drops the Sabres to 5-5 on the season.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to a pair of goals from Josiah Gronholz who notched them just :13 apart. The first goal came at 11:03 of the first and the second at 11:16.

Sartell answered with a Michael Webster power play goal at 15:32 of the first, assisted by Thomas Franke and Hayden Walters, that made the score 2-1. However, the Cardinals retook a two-goal lead on Jacob Partington's tally at 16:37.

Alexandria made the score 4-1 late in the second period when Grant Rebrovich found the back of the net at 12:23.

Sartell's Walters scored a shorthanded goal at 9:59 of the third period to make the score 4-2 before the Cardinals added an empty net goal with :12 in the third.

The Sabres will play at Fergus Falls on Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 7:15.

ELSEWHERE:

GHKY- Apple Valley 6, Storm N Sabres 2

GHKY- Alexandria 3, River Lakes 0

BHKY- Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, River Lakes 3 (OT)

BHKY- St. Cloud 12, Willmar 0

GBB- Fergus Falls 69, Tech 28

GBB- Apollo 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 56

GBB- Milaca 58, Cathedral 47

BBB- Sauk Rapids-Rice 68, Apollo 55