Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, September 24

The Rocori volleyball team will travel to Brainerd Tuesday night for a matchup with the Warriors. The Spartans are currently 4-6 on the season, while the Warriors check in at 11-5.

ELSEWHERE:

Volleyball

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell

Willmar @ Apollo

Cathedral @ Annandale

Boys Soccer

Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

Cathedral @ Little Falls 5 PM

Apollo @ Willmar 5 PM

Brainerd @ Rocori 5:30 PM

Girls Soccer

Alexandria @ Sartell 5 PM

Little Falls @ Cathedral

Rocori @ Brainerd 7 PM

Willmar @ Apollo 7 PM