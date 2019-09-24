Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, September 24
The Rocori volleyball team will travel to Brainerd Tuesday night for a matchup with the Warriors. The Spartans are currently 4-6 on the season, while the Warriors check in at 11-5.
ELSEWHERE:
Volleyball
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell
Willmar @ Apollo
Cathedral @ Annandale
Boys Soccer
Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
Cathedral @ Little Falls 5 PM
Apollo @ Willmar 5 PM
Brainerd @ Rocori 5:30 PM
Girls Soccer
Alexandria @ Sartell 5 PM
Little Falls @ Cathedral
Rocori @ Brainerd 7 PM
Willmar @ Apollo 7 PM