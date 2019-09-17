Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, September 17th
The Rocori volleyball team will travel to Sartell Tuesday night for a match with the Sabres. The Sabres are off to a 9-0 start to the season, while the Spartans check in at 4-5.
ELSEWHERE:
Volleyball
Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM
Tech @ Willmar 7 PM
Cathedral @ Pierz 7:15 PM
Boys Soccer
Sartell @ Rocori 5:30 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Apollo 7 PM
Willmar @ Tech 7 PM
St. John’s Prep @ Cathedral 7 PM
Girls Soccer
Rocori @ Sartell 5 PM
St. John’s Prep @ Cathedral 5 PM
Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
Tech @ Willmar 5:30 PM