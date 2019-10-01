Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, October 1st

The Tech Tigers will put their undefeated Central Lakes Conference record on the line Tuesday night when they head up to Brainerd for a match with the Warriors. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Tigers are 7-0-1 in the CLC, while the Warriors currently sit in second place at 7-1-1.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Soccer

St. Francis @ Sartell 5 PM

Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

Zimmerman @ St. John’s Prep 5 PM

Minnewaska @ Cathedral 5 PM

Apollo @ Alexandria 7 PM

Rocori @ Fergus Falls 7 PM

Girls Soccer

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar 5 PM

Fergus Falls @ Rocori 5:30 PM

Sartell @ St. Francis 7 PM

Alexandria @ Apollo 7 PM

Brainerd @ Tech 7 PM

St. John’s Prep @ Zimmerman 7 PM

Volleyball

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar

Fergus Falls @ Rocori

Brainerd @ Tech

Alexandria @ Apollo

Sartell @ Hutchinson

Cathedral @ Milaca