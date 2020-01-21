Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, January 21st
The Apollo girls basketball team will travel across town to take on the Tech Tigers Tuesday night. The game can be heard on WJON, with tip-off set for 7:15 p.m.
The Tigers are currently 2-12 on the season, while the Eagles check in at 1-15. The Tigers beat the Eagles 57-31 on December 3rd.
ELSEWHERE:
Girls Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Chisago Lakes 7 PM
Sartell @ Princeton 7 PM
Alexandria @ Rocori 7:15 PM
Zimmerman @ Cathedral 7:15 PM
Boys Basketball
Cathedral @ Sartell 7:15 PM
Princeton @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7:15 PM
Little Falls @ Apollo 7:15 PM
Boys Hockey
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Becker 7 PM
Sartell @ River Lakes 7:15 PM
St. Cloud @ Willmar 7:15 PM
Cathedral @ Little Falls 7:15 PM
Girls Hockey
Rocori @ Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice (Bernick's) 7:15 PM
Willmar @ St. Cloud 7:15 PM