Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, January 15th

Dave Overlund

The Apollo Eagles boys basketball team will look for its third straight win Tuesday night when they host Brainerd at Apollo High School. The Eagles have defeated Rocori and Proctor in their previous two games after losing five straight from December 29th-January 8th.

ELSEWHERE: 
Fergus Falls @ Sartell
Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Delano @ Rocori
Little Falls @ Cathedral

GIRLS BASKETBALL 
Kimball @ Rocori
Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

BOYS HOCKEY 
River Lakes @ Sartell
Chisago Lakes @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
St. Cloud @ Andover
Cathedral @ Delano

GIRLS HOCKEY 
Fergus Falls @ St. Cloud
Sartell/Sauk Rapids @ Willmar

