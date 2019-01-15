Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, January 15th
The Apollo Eagles boys basketball team will look for its third straight win Tuesday night when they host Brainerd at Apollo High School. The Eagles have defeated Rocori and Proctor in their previous two games after losing five straight from December 29th-January 8th.
ELSEWHERE:
Fergus Falls @ Sartell
Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Delano @ Rocori
Little Falls @ Cathedral
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kimball @ Rocori
Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
BOYS HOCKEY
River Lakes @ Sartell
Chisago Lakes @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
St. Cloud @ Andover
Cathedral @ Delano
GIRLS HOCKEY
Fergus Falls @ St. Cloud
Sartell/Sauk Rapids @ Willmar