Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, January 14th

The Apollo boys basketball team will travel to Sartell Tuesday for a battle with the Sabres. Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m. on WJON.

The Eagles are currently 10-1 on the season and 4-0 in the Central Lakes Conference, while the Sabres check in at 6-4 overall and 3-2 in the CLC.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Tech @ Brainerd

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Rocori

Cathedral @ Milaca

Girls Basketball

Orono @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Cambridge-Isanti @ Tech

Cathedral @ Willmar

Boys Hockey

Bemidji @ St. Cloud

Sartell @ Little Falls

Girls Hockey

Buffalo @ St. Cloud