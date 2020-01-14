Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, January 14th
The Apollo boys basketball team will travel to Sartell Tuesday for a battle with the Sabres. Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m. on WJON.
The Eagles are currently 10-1 on the season and 4-0 in the Central Lakes Conference, while the Sabres check in at 6-4 overall and 3-2 in the CLC.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Tech @ Brainerd
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Rocori
Cathedral @ Milaca
Girls Basketball
Orono @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Cambridge-Isanti @ Tech
Cathedral @ Willmar
Boys Hockey
Bemidji @ St. Cloud
Sartell @ Little Falls
Girls Hockey
Buffalo @ St. Cloud